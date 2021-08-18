Enrolment opens for Zwift Academy road training programme

Support road.cc

Online cycling/fitness platform Zwift has announced the return of Zwift Academy community training programme which is best known for its talent identification having helped nine riders progress to professional teams.

Enrolment is open now with the Zwift Academy Road training programme getting underway on 30th August. Zwifters must complete a series of six workouts, two recovery rides, and new for this year, two benchmarking rides: the Baseline Ride and the Finish Line Ride.

2021 Zwift Academy road training programme - 3.jpeg

“The Baseline Ride should be completed at the start of Zwift Academy and will see Zwifters challenged to set PRs on dedicated segments designed to test sprint, anaerobic and aerobic efforts,” says Zwift.

“The Baseline and Finish Line rides will be held as events on new custom event only routes in Watopia. There will be two distances available:

• Standard rides will be held on the new ‘Legends and Lava’ route, starting in Fuego Flats and will include the Titans Grove Reverse KOM: 0.9km / 6.6%, the Sprint Forward: 0.4km, and finally the Volcano KOM: 3.8km / 3.2%.

• Advanced rides will be held on the new ‘Climber’s Gambit’ course, starting on Watopia Pier before tackling the Sprint Reverse: 0.2km, Titans Grove Reverse KOM: 0.9km / 6.6% and finally the Epic KOM Reverse: 6.3km / 6.3%.

If you’re new to Zwift Academy you’ll also have the option of an Orientation Workout, a 25-minute low-intensity aerobic ride designed to take you through all the Zwift Academy basics.

2021 Zwift Academy road training programme - 8.jpeg

Zwift Academy isn’t all about talent ID, it’s designed for anyone who wants the challenge of completing a training plan. It covers many basic principles of training and is designed to be fun and rewarding.

That said, there are two professional cycling contracts up for grabs with Alpecin Fenix and CANYON//SRAM.

If you’re looking for a pro contract you must complete the full Zwift Academy programme and complete a few compulsory checks. You must wear a heart rate monitor, be paired to the game with a smart trainer or power meter, connect your account with Today’s Plan, and ensure you complete the ‘Advanced’ Baseline and Finish Line ride events. Get all the details you need for competing here.

2021 Zwift Academy road training programme - 5.jpeg

“In addition, budding pros must also complete the two ‘Pro Contender’ events - the Pro Contender TT Race and the Pro Contender Workout,” says Zwift. “The TT Race takes place on Zwift’s Road to the Sky course. Riders will be on TT bikes and challenged to set their best time up the Alpe. The Pro Contender Workout is an advanced workout designed to push these riders to their limits.”

Last year’s Zwift Academy winner Jay Vine is currently competing for Alpecin-Fenix in La Vuelta a España.

The Zwift Academy Road programme begins on 30th August and ends on 24th October 2001. For more information, head to zwift.com/academy

