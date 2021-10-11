Continental unveils limited edition Open gravel bike

Continental and German retailer bike-components.de have collaborated on a limited edition Open New UP gravel bike with yellow frame details and Conti Terra Trail tyres that are also in yellow. Each bike is individually badged with a number from 1 to 150, 2021 being Continental’s 150th anniversary.

The Open New UP is a high-end gravel frame, UP standing for ‘Unbeaten Path’. The yellow is used sparingly – on the inside of the fork legs and chainstays, and the back of the seat tube. You also get yellow stripes and logos but, as far as the frameset is concerned, it’s all fairly subtle.

The bike is built up with Shimano’s GRX BR-RX810 gravel-specific components, including hydraulic disc brakes. It’s a 1x (single chainring) system with a cable-operated (mechanical as opposed to Di2) rear derailleur.

You get a dropper seatpost and the saddle is a Fizik Terra Argo X3 – short-nosed with Kium hollow rails.

Conti has made the tread of the 40mm Terra Trail tyres in a distinctive yellow – or ‘orange cream – which is the brand’s signature colour.

“Due to the limited 150-piece quantity of the Open New UP Limited Continental Anniversary Edition bike, sales of this product will be conducted exclusively via the Inform-Me function on the product page,” says Conti. “Our service team will contact you when your desired size is available and discuss further steps.”

The Open New UP Limited Edition Continental Anniversary Bicycles is priced at €4,999 (around £4,241).

www.bike-components.de/en/150adventures/