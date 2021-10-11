Support road.cc

Continental unveils limited edition Open gravel bike

Collaboration with German retailer bike-components.de is based around an Open New UP frameset and marks the tyre brand’s 150th anniversary
by Mat Brett
Mon, Oct 11, 2021 12:59
Continental and German retailer bike-components.de have collaborated on a limited edition Open New UP gravel bike with yellow frame details and Conti Terra Trail tyres that are also in yellow. Each bike is individually badged with a number from 1 to 150, 2021 being Continental’s 150th anniversary.

The Open New UP is a high-end gravel frame, UP standing for ‘Unbeaten Path’. The yellow is used sparingly – on the inside of the fork legs and chainstays, and the back of the seat tube. You also get yellow stripes and logos but, as far as the frameset is concerned, it’s all fairly subtle.

2022 Continental Open New Up limited edition - 1.jpeg

The bike is built up with Shimano’s GRX BR-RX810 gravel-specific components, including hydraulic disc brakes. It’s a 1x (single chainring) system with a cable-operated (mechanical as opposed to Di2) rear derailleur.

2022 Continental Open New Up limited edition - 2.jpeg

You get a dropper seatpost and the saddle is a Fizik Terra Argo X3 – short-nosed with Kium hollow rails.

2022 Continental Open New Up limited edition - 4.jpeg

Conti has made the tread of the 40mm Terra Trail tyres in a distinctive yellow – or ‘orange cream – which is the brand’s signature colour.

“Due to the limited 150-piece quantity of the Open New UP Limited Continental Anniversary Edition bike, sales of this product will be conducted exclusively via the Inform-Me function on the product page,” says Conti. “Our service team will contact you when your desired size is available and discuss further steps.”

The Open New UP Limited Edition Continental Anniversary Bicycles is priced at €4,999 (around £4,241).

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

