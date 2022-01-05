Coming soon: road.cc Recommends awards 2021/22

Starting on Monday 10th January 2022, we’ll present the inaugural road.cc Recommends Awards and reveal the very best bikes, components, accessories, and clothing that we’ve reviewed over the past few months.

We’ve given out annual awards for many years but things are different this time because we introduced road.cc Recommends in 2021. If you don’t know about road.cc Recommends, where the hell have you been?

Every month we pick the best products that we’ve reviewed and add them to road.cc Recommends. We don’t simply select stuff that’s scored well, but those items that stand out as special. Every product that we review is eligible for inclusion in road.cc Recommends, but few are exceptional enough to be chosen for our showcase of specialness.

Now we’ve been back to road.cc Recommends, scrutinised every product again, and chosen the best of the best for our awards. We’re talking about first-rate products here – the finest that we’ve seen over recent months – so you’ll have no doubt about where you should be spending your money if you want to get your hands on the most impressive bikes and cycling products out there.

We're giving out three different types of awards:

Bargain Buy This goes to the product that we feel gives the best value for money.

This goes to the product that we feel gives the best value for money. Money No Object We take the price out of the equation for this one; it’s all about the performance.

We take the price out of the equation for this one; it’s all about the performance. Editor’s Choice This award is won by the product that gives the best combination of performance and value for money.

Here’s what you can expect:

Monday 10th January road.cc Recommends Components of the Year 2021/22

road.cc Recommends Components of the Year 2021/22 Tuesday 11th January road.cc Recommends Accessories of the Year 2021/22

road.cc Recommends Accessories of the Year 2021/22 Wednesday 12th January road.cc Recommends Clothing of the Year 2021/22

road.cc Recommends Clothing of the Year 2021/22 Thursday 13th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2021/22: gravel/adventure bikes, urban bikes and e-bikes

road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2021/22: gravel/adventure bikes, urban bikes and e-bikes Friday 14th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2021/22: road bikes

road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2021/22: road bikes Monday 17th January road.cc Recommends Tech Innovation of the Year 2021/22

road.cc Recommends Tech Innovation of the Year 2021/22 Tuesday 18th January road.cc Recommends Bargain Buys of the Year 2021/22

Tune in from Monday and all will be revealed.