Chrome Industries launches new urban SPD compatible shoes with grippy Panaracer rubber soles

New collection of stylish clipless and flat pedal shoes promise “ride-tested grip”
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Wed, Sep 15, 2021 14:10

First Published Sep 15, 2021

4

Urban bags and apparel brand Chrome Industries has dropped its new collection of stylish clipless and flat pedal shoes for urban riding with “skid-resistant” rubber outsoles from a collaboration with the tyre manufacturer Panaracer.

2021 Chrome FW21 FOOTWEAR 3

Chrome’s new Pedal and Pro Series of footwear, designed to be sleek and low profile, are equipped with Panaracer rubber outsoles for grip and durability. Other updates include improved weatherproofing and reflective details.

2021 Chrome FW21 FOOTWEAR 2

The footwear collection features Chrome’s rigid nylon PowerPlate Propulsion technology that’s fitted between the insole and outsole. It’s designed to “deliver more power to each pedal stroke, increase arch support, reduce foot fatigue on longer rides and soften footfalls at the heel,” explains Chrome.

2021 Chrome FW21 FOOTWEAR breakdown

The Pro series include the SPD compatibility (for two-bolt cleats) and also features Chrome’s Flexplate technology for power when on the bike and walking comfort when off. 

A gusseted tongue is designed to keep the elements out in the ankle high laced Kursk Pro.

2021 Chrome Pro Kursk

The  Southside 3.0 rises higher than the Kursk and features a lace locker on the tongue. There’s the Pro SPD version of this style as well as a flat pedal option.

2021 Chrome Pro Southside 3.0

The Dima 3.0 is the other flat pedal option with an easy slip on and off design. It also features a rubber toe bumper for protection and durability.

2021 Chrome Dima 3.0

Chrome is not the only brand to have released urban SPD-compatible shoes for matching style with functionality, with Adidas launching an SPD version of its classic Samba football shoe earlier this year.

www.chromeindustries.com

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

