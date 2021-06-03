CHPT3 returns with sustainable summer road collection and Garmin collab kit

British cycling brand CHPT3, founded in 2015 by retired pro rider David Millar, has launched its first own-made product line with a focus on sustainable cycling performance apparel. The brand-new Most Days summer collection is now open for pre-sale, and on general sale from June 8.

CHPT3 says that the Most Days range is designed to give cyclists premium cycle wear that’s made sustainably without compromising performance and elegance.

CHPT3 is also collaborating with Garmin on a clothing based on the Most Days collection, Millar having raced for Team Garmin in the final years of his career. More on the CHPT3/Garmin collab down below.

Starting with the Most Days collection, this consists of jerseys, shorts, base layers, wind vest, socks, and accessories, and these kits are available in five colours for both men and women.

CHPT3 has opted for “one go-to product per category”, instead of different tiers for each product.

“The new collection is aiming at making cycling less elite by making premium cycle wear more accessible, simple and elegant for both women and men,” says CHPT3.

This new range is CHPT3’s first own-made cycling apparel, as previously the kit was made in collaboration with the Italian brand Castelli.

The Most Days collection is designed to be sustainable and versatile so that it’s your go-to on, yes you’ve guessed it, Most Days.

Acknowledging that using recycled materials is only the start when it comes to being environmentally friendly, CHPT3 has teamed up with clothing care brand Clothes Doctor to help customers make their products last.

“We know our products only truly begin their life when they arrive in our customer's hands,” says CHPT3.

The products are manufactured in Europe by factories that are GOTS certified and verified by Bluesign.

Most Days Grand Tour Shorts, £119

Made from 65% recycled materials that were originally fishing nets, these shorts are designed to be "your most trusted shorts" for long days in the saddle.

The pad is 3D shaped and a layer of silicone is said to sculpture the pad to the shape of your bum. “This gives you an invisible feel and protects you against chafing,” says CHPT3.

The laser-cut grippers should keep the shorts in place.

Most Days Performance Jersey, £95

Made from 100% recycled polyester, this jersey has a fit that is designed to optimise aerodynamics with comfort.

“The Most Days performance jersey is designed to be versatile, that favourite jersey you don't think twice about putting on even on long days,” says CHPT3.

The jersey includes HeiQ Pure silver-based antimicrobial weave that is said to eliminate odours.

There are three rear pockets and a valuables zipsafe pocket, as well as reflective branding for visibility.

Available in five colours: Ice Blue, Forest Green, Carbon, Fire Red and Outer Space.

Most Days Undercover Sleeveless Base Layer, £45

“The Most Days Undercover Sleeveless is a light, paper-thin base layer that wraps your upper body and manages breathability: regulating temperature and removing discomfort,” says CHPT3.

The Miti Kite Hygienic Polyester and elastane blend is said to provide a second skin feel, while the sanitised antimicrobial finish promises to eliminate odours.

Available in Alpine White, Fire Red and Outer Space.

There’s also cycling caps and road socks as part of the collection.

CHPT3 Garmin kit

Using the same sustainable, premium materials and details from the Most Days collection, the Garmin kit is designed to last and perform through hard and long rides.

Available from July 20, there are two editions:

“The subtle kit is a quieter application of a branded kit for the rider that wants to be part of the Garmin brand in a quiet, exquisite way,” CHPT3 says.

The branded kit, on the other hand, "is a classic kit that bears references to the original Team Garmin kit but has added a modern and simple, yet sophisticated, look”.

www.chpt3.com