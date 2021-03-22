Support road.cc

Sidi Sixty Multicolour 2

Take a look at Sidi’s limited edition 90s inspired versions of its anniversary Sixty shoe

Is this the bold and colourful look you have been waiting for from the classic Italian brand?
by Anna Marie Hughes
Mon, Mar 22, 2021 12:55
Shoe brand Sidi is going colourful with the launch of a new limited edition Multicolour showcase design inspired by “the craziest and chameleonic looks of the 90s”, for a loud pop of colour.

The Multicolour shoes boast a yellow base coat with red paint found near the front and blue back around the heel.

Sidi Sixty Multicolour 1

“This decade stands out for its shocking colours and quite absurd miscellaneous styles that have made history even in cycling. This trend has led Sidi to boost its iconic shoes with an explosion of colour, painting the upper with red, yellow and blue tones,” says the Italian brand.

The Sixty cycling shoes were designed to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Italian brand and feature Sidi’s tecno-4 push system, high-security Velcro strap with integrated locking polymer teeth, an integrated heel cup and vent carbon sole that can be opened or closed depending on the temperature.

Sidi Sixty Multicolour 3

Earlier this year Sidi released a Sea Foam edition of its Sixty shoe, with an iridescent silver-blue finish. That was subtly smart, this is bright and bold...

Available now for £350, will you be the one standing out on group rides soon?

www.sidi.com

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

