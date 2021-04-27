CeramicSpeed’s chainless drivetrain concept is seeking investors

Chainless drivetrain concept Driven has split off from its parent company CeramicSpeed, and is now a new standalone startup called Driven Technologies. Inc. with Jason Smith (Chief Technology Officer of CeramicSpeed) as CEO. The ultra-low friction drivetrain is still under development but is seeking outside financial support from seed investors to bring the product to market in two or three years.
Starting at US$1,000 (around £720), you can become a part-owner of the patented and award-winning drivetrain system that, if we're to believe the Driven team, could set new standards in mechanical efficiency, aerodynamic efficiency and simplicity, by signing up at the Seed Invest page here: “Join us. Own a piece of Driven and be part of a bicycle revolution which is 100 years past due”, boasts Driven Technologies.
Driven Technologies is a spin-off from Danish brand CeramicSpeed, the company who collaborated with the University of Colorado Mechanical Engineering Department back in 2017 to develop a chainless drivetrain concept which swaps derailleurs and chains for a drive shaft.
The Driven 13-Speed pinion system was first unveiled at Eurobike in 2018, where it majorly impressed and received the Innovation Award. Fast forward to the 2019 show and the system could now wirelessly shift five gears.
CeramicSpeed claims it provides 48% less friction than a regular groupset, and projects drivetrain efficiency of 98.9% at 250 watts.
Based on wind tunnel test data from a Specialized and CeramicSpeed collaboration, an aero improvement of 3% was also measured for the Driven-equipped Venge vs. a standard chain-equipped Venge.
The intellectual property relating to the Driven system was bought by Driven Technologies from CeramicSpeed on April 9, 2021 for $460,764.
While Driven Technologies owns all assets, patents and intellectual property, the startup will be continuing to fine-tune the system with the support of CeramicSpeed, in terms of both the experience and resources it can provide.
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.
Probably just a clip thing. TBF with all of those holes and most light fittings being either rubber bands or velcro straps, I suspect anything can...
Why dont they just eliminate the downhill part of thr climb or the sprint finishes If there afraid of the speed and rider safety. I like how...
Not me. Being stuck at home for the past year has made me realise just how noisy, anti-social and intrusive traffic noise is....
Exactly. It's the easy but useless waste oF money option because cyclists don't use them. ...
FTFY!
I've fitted Velocross 55's to my Camino. They're fantastic!
Motorist 'careered into Southampton house after failing to go round bend...
No absolutely right, clearly it would be better not to have happened in the first place. and I completely get your point about hte law in effect...
I did meet Sadiq Khan a while back by the way. He spoke to me, my elder son and my neighbour and we had an interesting chat about various local...
In Pursuit of Stardom: Les Nomades Du Velo Anglais by Tony Hewson - been recommended on Road.cc before and also by the man in Mr Bs bookshop in...