Canyon launches Tokyo Edition of Aeroad CFR – complete with manga graphics

Canyon has released a limited-edition version of its Aeroad CFR road bike in an eye-catching manga finish to celebrate Japanese comic book culture, and we think it looks pretty cool.

“In homage to manga’s bold characters, vivid colours and dynamic action sequences, Canyon’s Koblenz design studio matched this vibrant artform with the Aeroad CFR to create a stunning, limited-edition, high-end dream bike,” says Canyon.

The Aeroad CFR was ridden by Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin–Deceuninck) to his Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo victories this year, although the bikes the pros have been riding recently have been slightly tweaked around the junction between the top tube and the seat tube to accommodate a new position for the seat post wedge bolt.

The Aeroad CFR frameset comes in at a claimed 1,752g and, fittingly enough, it's build up with a 12-speed wireless Dura-Ace Di2 groupset from Japanese brand Shimano.

The wheels are tubeless-ready DT Swiss ARC 1100 Dicut with 62mm-deep rims front and rear, and you get Canyon’s CP0018 combined handebar/stem up front with internal brake hoses and single-tool adjustment for both height and width.

We first saw Annemiek van Vleuten posing on Instagram with an Aeroad sporting this manga-inspired finish (in a different build) a couple of years ago ahead of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, so it has been a long time coming to market.

To mark the launch, Japanese trials rider and Canyon athlete Tomomi Nishikubo took to the streets of Tokyo on the bike.

This new Canyon CFR Aeroad Tokyo edition will be available to order on 25th May 2023 priced at £8,999.

