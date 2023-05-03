Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
Canyon launches Tokyo Edition of Aeroad CFR – complete with manga graphics2023 Canyon Aeroad CFR Tokyo Edition - 1 (1)

Canyon launches Tokyo Edition of Aeroad CFR – complete with manga graphics

Top-level road bike goes Far East and far out with new limited-edition artwork. Does it do it for you?
by Mat Brett
Wed, May 03, 2023 10:25
0

Canyon has released a limited-edition version of its Aeroad CFR road bike in an eye-catching manga finish to celebrate Japanese comic book culture, and we think it looks pretty cool.

2023 Canyon Aeroad CFR Tokyo Edition - 1.jpeg

“In homage to manga’s bold characters, vivid colours and dynamic action sequences, Canyon’s Koblenz design studio matched this vibrant artform with the Aeroad CFR to create a stunning, limited-edition, high-end dream bike,” says Canyon.

> Check out the unreleased Canyon Aeroad Mathieu van der Poel rode to Paris-Roubaix victory 

2023 Canyon Aeroad CFR Tokyo Edition - 4.jpeg

The Aeroad CFR was ridden by Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin–Deceuninck) to his Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo victories this year, although the bikes the pros have been riding recently have been slightly tweaked around the junction between the top tube and the seat tube to accommodate a new position for the seat post wedge bolt.

2023 Canyon Aeroad CFR Tokyo Edition - 5.jpeg

The Aeroad CFR frameset comes in at a claimed 1,752g and, fittingly enough, it's build up with a 12-speed wireless Dura-Ace Di2 groupset from Japanese brand Shimano.

The wheels are tubeless-ready DT Swiss ARC 1100 Dicut with 62mm-deep rims front and rear, and you get Canyon’s CP0018 combined handebar/stem up front with internal brake hoses and single-tool adjustment for both height and width.

We first saw Annemiek van Vleuten posing on Instagram with an Aeroad sporting this manga-inspired finish (in a different build) a couple of years ago ahead of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, so it has been a long time coming to market.

2023 Canyon Aeroad CFR Tokyo Edition - 3.jpeg

To mark the launch, Japanese trials rider and Canyon athlete Tomomi Nishikubo took to the streets of Tokyo on the bike.

This new Canyon CFR Aeroad Tokyo edition will be available to order on 25th May 2023 priced at £8,999.

Find out more here.

2023 Canyon
2023 Canyon Aeroad CFR
2023 Canyon Aeroad CFR Tokyo Edition
Tomomi Nishikubo
Annemiek van Vleuten
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments

 