Cane Creek launches refined eeSilk suspension seatpost and brand new carbon version

Cane Creek Cycling Components has unveiled the next generation of its eeSilk suspension seat posts, with the original aluminium seatpost refreshed as a more affordable option and a new lightweight carbon version introduced.

“With the same fatigue-reducing 20mm of travel as its predecessor, the new eeSilk has been refined with accessibility in mind,” says Cane Creek. The brand has brought the price down to £209 from £319. A new carbon option has also been added that comes in just £10 more than the original eeSilk aluminum post, and promises to be “among the lightest performance suspension seatposts”.

“The new eeSilk and eeSilk Carbon are performance suspension seatposts designed to add comfort and reduce fatigue on road and mixed-surface rides without adding unnecessary weight to the bike.

“These posts make great enhancements to endurance road bikes by reducing the chatter transmitted from the surface to the rider and can be tuned to rider weight through a simple elastomer change,” says Cane Creek.

The new eeSilk seatpost (above) weighs in at 345g, comes with stainless steel hardware and is available in 27.2mm and 31.6mm diameters. The length of the seatpost has been increased to 375mm to accommodate bikes with a lower top tube.

The new eeSilk Carbon (below) features the same titanium hardware and custom titanium thumbwheel as the original eeSilk and is also available in both 27.2mm and 31.6mm diameters, but at a slightly shorter 350mm post length. The weight on this one is trimmed down to just 295g according to Cane Creek.

The axles have been upgraded from hollow aluminum to solid 300-series stainless steel, while the bushings have been moved from the seatpost arms to inside the seatpost head and cradle. Cane Creek says these changes ensure a longer lasting and quieter pivot design.

Available in the UK from the end of March, the eeSilk costs £209 and the eeSilk Carbon costs £329.

www.canecreek.com