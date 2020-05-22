Bontrager expands WaveCel helmet range with Rally and Starvos models

Bontrager has announced two new helmets, the Rally WaveCel and Starvos WaveCel, featuring the same WaveCel technology that the brand debuted last year, one of them priced under £100.

Starvos WaveCel (£99.99) is a described as "a versatile and stylish helmet with WaveCel technology for road, gravel, trail, and path".

Rally WaveCel (£129.99) is an off-road helmet that is said to "balance comfort and performance for trail riders who value safety".

Both are existing helmets in the range that have been given a WaveCel makeover.

You might remember that there was a bit of a hoo-ha in the bike helmet world following Bontrager's WaveCel launch in March 2019. Some might even go so far as to call it a hullabaloo.

Long story short, WaveCel is a collapsible cellular material that is made in a distinctive wave construction, and it's designed to deal with twists, turns and angled impacts (which can lead to rotational motion of the brain) as well as linear impacts (which can cause skull fractures). It's exclusive to Bontrager.

Bontrager claimed that WaveCel sets new standards in safety, Koroyd said it was sceptical, MIPs said its lab results showed that WaveCel performs less impressively than Bontrager contends... It was a right old bun fight for a while back there.

After all that, Virginia Tech gave the Bontrager XXX Wavecel, Bontrager Blaze Wavecel and Bontrager Charge Wavecel five star ratings (out of five) denoting them among the best available in terms of safety.

Now the new Bontrager Rally and Starvos WaveCel helmets have been awarded five stars too.



The Starvos WaveCel helmet (top photo) uses a one hand-adjustable Headmaster fit system and LockDown dividers designed to make it easy to manage the straps. It's available in an extended size range up to XL, that XL model being designed for a head diameter of up to 66cm.

The Rally WaveCel (above) features a Boa dial closure system, an adjustable peak, extended rear shell, and LockDown dividers.

Like all Bontrager products, the new Rally and Starvos helmets come with what's called an Unconditional Bontrager Guarantee, which gives you 30 days to take them back. Plus, if the helmet sustains an impact within the first year of ownership, Bontrager will replace it for nowt.

Bontrager has also announced the Jet WaveCel, the first children's helmet to feature WaveCel technology.

Jet WaveCel (£69.99) is a skater-inspired helmet that features a Fidlock magnetic buckle that fastens quickly and easily, and comes with a sticker pack for customisation.



