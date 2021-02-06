Bike at bedtime: Scott Addict RC Ultimate Bike

Scott’s Addict RC Ultimate bike is a lightweight racing bike that puts the focus on integration with its clever cockpit front end.

“Now with more integration than ever before, the Addict RC Ultimate will give you all the competitive advantage you need, should that be for taking your town’s KOMs one by one, sprinting to that mountain top finish or edging out the rest of the field in your local criterium,” Scott says.

It has Scott’s patented airfoil design on the downtube, headtube, seat tube, seat posts and seatstays, with the aim, surprise surprise, being to optimise airflow and reduce the overall drag.

The hollow structure of the frame is what is keeping the weight down, considerably, as well as Scott’s new ultra-lightweight seat clamp (at a claimed weight of just 12 grams) that has a “very carbon friendly clamp mechanism”, according to the brand.

Keeping things clean and uncluttered at the front end and at the heart of its leading integration is the fancy and innovative Syncros Combo Creston iC cockpit.

It has a design that allows all cables —whether mechanical, electronic or hydraulic—to be completely internally routed through the bar, headset and into the frame, and is said to be unique in its mechanic friendly design.

Scott says: “The stem can be disassembled in such a way as to allow for its complete removal without cutting the hydraulic brake lines. This allows a mechanic to easily change the stem size or service the drivetrain cables – whether electronic or mechanical, a true industry first.”

With the integrated stem cap, there are no bolts visible on the stem and the magnetic steerer cap hides away all the hardware. There’s also an integrated computer mount that can be attached directly to the stem face plate.

The unique V-shape of the bars is said to help with carbon shaping, weight saving, fibre optimisations and cable routing. With the application of a High Modulus carbon fibre layup in key spots, Scott claims to have achieved a 26% improvement in sprinting stiffness while also providing an impressive 27% increase in shock absorption.

Through pressure mapping technology and development assistance from biomechanical partner Gebiomized, the shape of the bars has been optimised to work for five different hand sizes.

An oval shape at the top of the bars is said to cancel pressure points and the drops have a slight outwards flare for better ergonomics.

For sufficient grip on the tops, bar tape is not essential with these bars, according to Scott. This is because a textured 3D graphics layer has been applied on top of the clear coating.

The Addict RC Ultimate disc brake bike (£10,799) comes specced with a Sram red eTap AXS groupset, Zipp 330 Firecrest wheels wrapped in Schwalbe Pro One TL-Tyres and in-house brand Syncros supplies the carbon parts to the bike.

