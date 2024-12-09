The most expensive bib tights we'll have ever reviewed! Five cool things coming soon from Assos, Hunt, Muc-Off, Coros and Madison

From the "absolute fastest, no compromise, all-around road race wheelset" to the most expensive bib tights we'll have ever reviewed here at road.cc, this week's Five Cool Things also features the latest Coros Pace Pro GPS Smart Watch, waterproof accessories and winter cycling gear. Let's get into the previews...

Assos Mille GTO Winter Bib Tights C2 (£420)

The Assos Mille GTO Winter Bib Tights are designed for the harshest cold-weather conditions, according to the Swiss brand. They feature IMPACTOR construction on the hip panels, which includes removable impactPads designed for abrasion resistance and impact protection. Additionally, the Geoprene outer layer at the bottom of the legs is said to repel water, providing extra defence against the elements.

At £100 more than the priciest bib tights we’ve previously reviewed on road.cc so far, could these be the best bib tights Ben has ever tried? At £420, we'd certainly hope so.

Coros Pace Pro GPS Sport Watch (£349)

The Coros Pace Pro is a GPS sports watch tailored for multi-sport athletes, packed with a wide range of features. It has a 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen and what the brand claims is the fastest processor in its class - twice the speed of the Pace 3, which I recently reviewed and awarded a 9/10.

Coros promises that the Pace Pro offers up to 38 hours of battery life with GPS operation and 20 days of regular use and sleep tracking. It also provides 24/7 heart rate monitoring, ECG data, full training plans for running, cycling, swimming, cardio, and strength, along with detailed data tracking for all your activities.

Hunt SUB50 Limitless Aero Disc Wheelset (£1,479)

Hunt’s SUB50 Limitless Aero Disc wheels offer “aero superiority and class-beating performance to weight”, claiming to be the fastest road race option out there in a depth of up to 50mm when fitted with either 30mm or 28mm tyres.

They feature hookless rims, carbon spokes and a new ratchet hub, with a claimed weight of 1,428g for the pair. The SUB50's replace the 48 Limitless Aero Disc wheels which were released in 2019 and have previously earned our Wheels of the Year award.

Check back in a couple of weeks to see if Jamie thinks they are worthy successors.

Muc-Off Waterproof Essentials Case (£30)

Has the recent weather made you nervous about your phone getting water-damaged? Muc-Off claims to have just the thing for you, and Ollie Smith has had plenty of rain (and wind) to put it to the test.

The Muc-Off Waterproof Essentials Case is made from waterproof TPU fabric and is designed to store your phone, essential tools, and puncture repair kits while fitting into your back pocket.

Madison DTE Stellar Tech Isoler Thermal Leg Warmers With DWR (£29.99)

Madison's DTE Stellar Tech Isoler Thermal Leg Warmers With DWR are described as "thermal cycling leg warmers with explosive reflectivity for maximum visibility in low light conditions".

Designed for those in-between days, these thermal Roubaix leg warmers feature a water-resistant coating to fend off spray and light showers, while reflective detailing on the lower legs enhances visibility.

