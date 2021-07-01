Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
2021 Loop Mount Twist 4

Loop Mount Twist smashes its second Kickstarter goal for discreet phone mount with new twist mechanism

Smart phones can now be mounted in either portrait or landscape mode
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Jul 01, 2021 16:55
0

The new minimalistic Loop Mount Twist has a re-engineered turning mechanism to allows users to easily mount phones in either portrait or landscape mode. The CNC machined aluminium mount folds away when not needed for navigation, leaving tidy-looking bars.

2021 Loop Mount Twist 8

The first iteration of the Loop Mount smashed its Kickstarter funding target when it was launched last July and now the campaign for the revised Loop Mount Twist reached its £10,000 goal within 20 minutes of going live—and it’s still growing, with over £60,000 now pledged.

2021 Loop Mount Twist 6

Made from recyclable aluminium, anodised in silver and black, the phone mount folds up, which its developers say makes it more discreet than other offerings on the market.

> Find our latest phone mount reviews here

2021 Loop Mount Twist 2

Alongside the new twisting mechanism, there have been some adjustments designed to keep the phone tight and secure.

The grip strength has been upped to 3kg “meaning the phone is safe, but not crushed", say its developers.

2021 Loop Mount Twist 3

The Loop opens up to 85mm which is enough for a large smart phone. Here are some examples of phones the Loop is compatible with:

2021 Loop Mount Twist phones

It’s designed to fit all standard round bars from 22.2mm to 31.8mm in diameter. There are also new add-on accessories for helping the Loop Mount Twist fit on other bikes.

The Universal Adapter has a quick release elastomer strap to help fit stems, oversized bars or other unusual setups. “Depending on demand, we may tweak the design to use O-rings instead of the elastomer strap shown here,” the developers say.

2021 Loop Mount Twist 7

There’s also a Brompton Adapter that’s designed to fit Brompton M-type bars where space is limited.

The Earlybird special Loop Mount Twist demands a £45 pledge on Kickstarter and saves you 31% off the RRP.

The first batch of products is excepted to be shipped in September 2021.

You can find the Kickstarter page over here. Don’t forget, all the usual Kickstarter rules and regulations apply which can be found here.

loop mount twist
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments