Spengle launch limited edition Gold £10,000 wheelset, "creating the ultimate expression of Kinetic Art"

Swiss wheel innovators Spengle have pulled out all the stops with their latest effort... a one-of-a-kind, Gold version of their unique tri-spoke wheelset priced at £10,000, that Spengle say is "a rare opportunity to own a visual masterpiece."
Spengle claim to have been the first to produce a three-spoke bike wheel in 1988, and while they disappeared for a few years they're now back thanks to modern materials and manufacturing techniques; their range includes urban, gravel and mtb wheelsets.
Spengle offer special edition wheels in a number of loud custom paintjobs and designs, including 'Molten Lava' and 'Neon Glitch' priced between £5,640 - £7,680 a pair... but the Gold wheelset takes things up a notch in both price and luxury, with 24 carat gold leaf hand-laid over the carbon fibre. Spengle's standard gravel wheelset we reviewed last year come in at £1,290 a pair.
A "masterpiece in craftsmanship" according to Spengle, the Gold wheelset is "the ultimate expression of Kinetic Art" and designed to excite... it will certainly excite your partner or spouse if they check the bank balance after you've dropped £10k on them, probably not in a good way either. That said, Spengle say there's a 30 day satisfaction guarantee so you can always return them if you decide the cash is best spent elsewhere (who on earth would you think that?)
Very little information about the wheels or their tech specs are included on the product listing on Spengle's website; although we have a feeling any potential buyer won't be too interested in how they ride, more how they look hung up in a very expensive palace or mansion. If that person is you, the wheels ship for free worldwide and can be ordered here.
