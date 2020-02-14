Pro Bikes: Alex Dowsett's Factor VAM - video

Alex Dowsett has joined the Israel Cycling Academy for 2020 and along with a new kit is a brand new bike, with the British cyclist swapping from Canyon to Factor along with a few other changes, which he goes through in the video above.

We've shared this video because Alex is refreshingly honest about the equipment he's paid to ride, and also shares his experience with equipment he has ridden in the past and how it compares to his new setup. He also goes into detail about some of the very specific setup requirements and his reasons behind them.

We'd suggest Alex invests in a lavalier microphone next time though...

If you want to see how his new Factor compares to his previous Canyon setup, you can watch our video below from last year's Tour de France.

Which bike would you choose?