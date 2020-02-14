Back to Tech news
Pro Bikes: Alex Dowsett's Factor VAM - video

Watch as Alex Dowsett talks us through his brand new team bike for the season ahead
by David Arthur @davearthur
Fri, Feb 14, 2020 15:17
1

Alex Dowsett has joined the Israel Cycling Academy for 2020 and along with a new kit is a brand new bike, with the British cyclist swapping from Canyon to Factor along with a few other changes, which he goes through in the video above. 

We've shared this video because Alex is refreshingly honest about the equipment he's paid to ride, and also shares his experience with equipment he has ridden in the past and how it compares to his new setup. He also goes into detail about some of the very specific setup requirements and his reasons behind them. 

We'd suggest Alex invests in a lavalier microphone next time though... 

If you want to see how his new Factor compares to his previous Canyon setup, you can watch our video below from last year's Tour de France. 

Which bike would you choose?

David Arthur @davearthur

David has worked on the road.cc tech team since July 2012. Previously he was editor of Bikemagic.com and before that staff writer at RCUK. He's a seasoned cyclist of all disciplines, from road to mountain biking, touring to cyclo-cross, he only wishes he had time to ride them all. He's mildly competitive, though he'll never admit it, and is a frequent road racer but is too lazy to do really well. He currently resides in the Cotswolds.

