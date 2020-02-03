Five cool things coming soon from Orro, Madison, Cadex, Redshift and Vredestein

We're into February, which means there's a very realistic chance that we're less than two months away of freezing temperatures and icy roads... although it ain't half mild out there at the moment despite what certain tabloids will regularly tell you is around the corner. Here's what we're testing at the moment through this period of meh weather...

Madison Turbo Acid Fade jersey

£54.99

Do you need a jersey specifically for riding indoors? Probably not, but Madison claim their Turbo jersey should make you that bit more comfortable when you're slogging out a sweaty one. Madison say it has all the bulk stripped off leaving you with all you need for turbo sessions - namely a fast-wicking mesh to keep you cool and an anti-bacterial coating to prevent sweat eating away at the fabric. There are also no external prints on top of the garish Acid Fade jersey we've got on test (it's also available in black or 'Acid Bolts') so you can hot wash it to remove bacteria more easily, and a soft zip prevents any unwanted irritation. Did it turbo charge Adam Robertson's indoor rides? Find out soon in his full review.

Orro Venturi Ultegra Di2​

£3,299.99

The Venturi is an aero road bike specifically built around dis brakes and optimised for 28mm tyres, “rewarding you with real world speed” according to Orro. They also say it lets you cruise in comfort when you want to calm things down, with the geometry not being ridiculously aggressive for an aero bike. The frame uses carbon from UK manufacturer Sigmatex, which uses unidirectional spread tow tapes that Orro say allows for a greater number of fibres in a smaller space to reduce weight and add stiffness. A removable front derailleur is added if you want to switch up your full Ultegra Di2 groupset and run a 1x set-up, and there are 12mm thru-axles front and rear - the wheels are also tubeless-ready if you want some extra puncture protection. Faster than the competition? Stu Kerton's verdict is due later this month.

Cadex Boost saddle

£249.99

The Cadex brand was revived by Giant in 2019, and carries a premium range of products as used by the CCC team at World Tour level... one of them being this gloriously expensive saddle, weighing in at just 141g. It's made out of Cadex's Advanced Forged Composite Technology (AFCT), which they say provides a stiff carbon composite frame that eliminates unwanted flex for max power transfer. They've also integrated the rails which they claim relieves pressure points and maximises dissipation of road vibration. Is any saddle worth 250 big ones? Find out in the upcoming test report...

Redshift ShockStop Suspension Seatpost

£229.99

Providing what Redshift call “35mm of tunable, ultra-responsive suspension travel for the ultimate bump-eating comfort”, could this be the in-between we're looking for on rough British roads and gravel to avoid going for a full-on mountain bike to keep ourselves comfortable? Redshift say we'll be able to float over rough terrain, ride further and fast and ride more comfortable on our existing steed, while the subtle design will blend in seamlessly and not look out of place even on a full-on race bike. Time to embrace suspension in all disciplines? The review is due shortly.

Vredestein Fortezza Senso Xtreme weather tyre

£44.99

This tyre from the lesser-known Vredestein promises superior grip in wet and cold conditions thanks to its Xtreme Weather Silica TriComp compound. It also has their Sportex bead-to-bead protection layer included for maximum puncture resistance and protection, and the curve control system should help to maintain tje round shape of the tyre whatever is thrown at it. A super tough tyre ideal for all weathers? Stu Kerton is riding it now, with a full review due later in February.

