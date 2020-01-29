More Core! Kinesis' new road bike and wheels from Reynolds and Sector

We're still catching up on all the new products we spotted at the Corebike show earlier in the week; here's (probably) our final instalment, featuring the Kinesis R1 complete bike and wheels from Sector and Reynolds

Kinesis unveils R1 all-round road bike

Kinesis UK is now offering a complete 1x (single chainring) aluminium road bike called the R1 for £1,500, following in the tyre tracks of the G2 gravel bike that we reviewed last year.

Like the G2, the R1 has a frame that's made from double-butted 6061 aluminium alloy. The fork is full unidirectional carbon-fibre. The bike takes 12mm thru axles front and rear.

The R1 is built up with a SRAM Apex 1 groupset, including hydraulic disc brakes. You get a 44-tooth chainset paired up with a wide-ranging 11-42-tooth cassette.

The wheels comprise Alex Draw 1.9P rims laced to sealed cartridge bearing hubs, and they're fitted with Schwalbe's excellent G-One Speed 700x30 tyres. You can spec Kinesis mudguards for an extra £55 (there's enough room to fit them with these 30mm tyres). You also get rack mounts.

The seatpost, stem and handlebar are all Kinesis' own 6061 items while the saddle is a Selle Italia X3.

"The R1 features our Kinesis Rider Fit Geometry to give better fit and more consistent handling for a wider range of riders," says Kinesis.

"The smallest size has a semi sloping top tube for greater seatpost extension, increasing the comfort. Longer reaches (recommended for use with shorter stems) mean there is less toe overlap on the smaller sizes and improves the handling on the larger sizes eliminating the need to run a long stem to achieve the correct fit."

Stem lengths range from 80mm (51cm frame size) to 100mm (60cm frame size).

The medium sized frame has a 540mm seat tube, a 545mm effective top tube and a 146mm head tube. The stack is 557mm and the reach is 385mm, so this isn't the most aggressive geometry every, but it's a long way from being the most relaxed.

Kinesis sees the R1 as an everyday road bike suitable for everything from commuting to spins in the country.



www.kinesisbikes.co.uk

Sector offers new all-road and gravel wheels

Last year, our sister site off.road.cc told you about Kinesis UK's new wheel brand Sector.

One notable model in the range is the R26 wheelset (£450) which Sector says is suitable for everything from road rides to bikepacking adventures.

"The Sector R26 wheelset is our premium all-road aluminium wheelset," says Sector. "It features a heat treated and then cold worked aluminium lightweight tubeless ready rim with a 19.5mm internal width, optimised for 23mm to 36mm tyres.

The rim is both pinned and welded and, as the name suggests, it's 26mm deep.

The CNC machined hubs are angle-flanged hubs, meaning that the flanges follow the path of the spoke, the idea being to reduce the stress on the spoke and increase its lifespan. The spokes in question are Pillar Wing, straight-pull and bladed, held in place by black brass nipples.

The wheels come with tubeless tape and valves fitted, and with both thru axle and quick release end caps.

Sector claims a wheelset weight of 1,700g.

The GCa wheelset (£375) look interesting too. Sector calls this "the perfect gravel, adventure or cyclo-cross premium aluminium wheelset" and it's available in both 700C and 650B options.

Like the R26, the GCa features 6061 T-10 aluminium rims but this time in a 22.5mm depth with a 23mm internal width. Sector says that it is optimised for tyres from 30mm to 50mm wide.

This time the spokes are Pillar 1416, J-bend and double butted.

Sector claims a wight of 1,680g for the 650B wheelset and 1,750g for the 700C version.

www.upgradebikes.co.uk

Reynolds introduces AR80 and AR80 X aero wheels

Reynolds' new AR80 and AR80 X aero road wheels are now available in the UK at £1,100 and £1,300 respectively (rim brake and disc brake versions of each are available). That's well below the price of Reynolds' Aero 80s, for example, which come in at £2,150.

The AR80 and AR 80 X use 80mm-deep carbon rims with a 19mm inner width. It's the same rim across the two different models.

"The sleek new rim profile matches well with higher volume tyres and the geometry offers outstanding aerodynamics and great crosswind stability," according to Reynolds.

The AR80 X wheels use Reynolds Allroad hubs and Sapim CX-Sprint bladed spokes (20 at the front, 24 at the rear) with alloy nipples. The rim brake wheelset has a claimed weight of 1,767g rim brake while it's 1,824g for the disc brake version.

The AR80 DB wheels (without the X) use cheaper components to bring the price down: Reynolds' CNC-machined TR3 hubs, Sapim Sprint spokes (again 20 at the front, 24 at the rear) and brass nipples. The claimed weights are 1,802g for the rim brake wheelset and 1,893g for the disc brake alternative.

https://reynoldscycling.com/