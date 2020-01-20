Wahoo have partnered with Specialized to allow Elemnt, Elemnt Bolt and Elelmnt Roam owners to pair Specialized ANGi helmet-mounted crash protection sensors with their GPS device. The firmware update means crash detection notifications from the ANGi sensors are sent from the Specialized Ride App to the Elemnt computer, allowing riders to dismiss any false alarms from their head unit.

In the event of a real emergency - and if the alarm is not dismissed from the Element GPS unit - the Ride App will then notify the cyclist's chosen emergency contacts that an incident has happened.

The Specialized ANGi is a helmet-mounted sensor, both available separately and included with some of their higher end helmets such as the S-Works Prevail, and measures the forces transmitted to a helmet during a crash. Wahoo say the partnership is "part of a broader effort to improve safety by continuously improving live tracking technologies."

Former World Tour pro Ian Boswell, who now races for Wahoo's own gravel-focussed team, says: “When I crashed and suffered a concussion while racing Tirreno-Adriatico, there was a race doctor and medical support following closely behind the peloton. But when I’m at home in Vermont or riding gravel in remote locations, help of any kind can be further away. My ANGi helmet provides me reassurances that if something goes wrong, I’m not alone. It brings peace of mind to my wife and I every time I head out. With this new ELEMNT integration, my ANGi helmet is even easier to use."

The feature is only available on iOS from today, and users will need to update both their Elemnt companion app and Specialized Ride App to start using the feature. Wahoo say Android support is coming soon.

