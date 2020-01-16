Cannondale has just unveiled brand new team bikes for EF Pro Cycling to race in the upcoming Tour Down Under and, well what do you think? It's certainly bold and the question is, would you ride it?

The bike pictured here is the brand new SuperSix Evo which was totally overhauled last year, you can read all about the new bike from the launch here or watch the video down below.

The distinguishing aspect of the new bike is obviously the paint finish. Last year the bikes were fairly understated, mostly black with a tiny bit of colour, letting Rapha’s mad pink and blue team kit steal the show.

Not this year though! No longer is it a shy and retiring bike, now it’ll really stand out. The new paint job mimics the updated Rapha kit design that we’ve seen the riders wearing with a striped graphics in pink slashed across the top half of the frame.

The Cannondale logo, which got a new font last year in a throwback to the company’s original logo from 30 years ago, is pushed a bit lower down the down tube.

Specification this year includes Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets, using what appears to be a custom, and pink, direct mount hanger for the rear mech. Cannondale’s own Hollowgram SiSL2 crankset is paired with a Power2Max power meter and FSA chainrings that make no attempt to save weight.

And yes, it's got disc brakes. Will the entire team ride disc brakes this season? We honestly don't know, but we do know the team was split between rim and disc brakes last year and it could be the same again this season. More teams are switching wholesale to disc brakes this year.

Wheels are from FSA’s partner company Vision with the Metron wheels pictured here, we presume the 40mm model but there are no identifying marks. Vision also supplies the one-piece carbon fibre handlebar and for saddles, it’s another Italian company, Prologo. The seatpost, of course, is Cannondale’s own carbon post designed specifically for the frame.

Well, what do you think?