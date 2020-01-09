There are always some interesting bike-related products at the CES consumer technology show in Las Vegas, and here are the most notable from this year's event. Of course, the word 'interesting' can cover a lot of different things...

Benjilock bike lock

Benjilock now offers U-locks that you can open using biometric technology – it recognises up to 10 different fingerprints.

Each lock – 6in and 8in versions are available – features a case-hardened steel shackle and is powered by a lithium battery that can last up to six months on a single charge.

The office sceptics point out that phones that unlock with fingerprint technology can have a hard time in wet conditions. We've no idea if that'll be an issue here but a traditional metal key can be used if necessary.

benjilock.com

Invoxia Bike Tracker

An issue with many GPS bike trackers is battery life, but the makers of the Invoxia Bike Tracker reckon theirs is good for up to a month on a single charge. That sounds promising.

The tracker goes inside a reflector and alerts you in case of a theft attempt. It allows you to geolocate your bike on an associated app if it is taken away. You can also set up security zones – encompassing the area where you live, for example – and be alerted whenever they are crossed.

The Invoxia Bike Tracker includes a three-year subscription.

www.invoxia.com

HiRide suspension

HiRide is a smart 'eSAS' full-suspension system specifically for road and gravel use that is designed to improve comfort without losing efficiency. The system will be familiar to those who recall the rear-suspension only Pinarello Dogma K8-S road bike launched back in 2017, but HiRide's latest 'eSAS' system now incorporates a front suspension unit as well as rear suspension on a frame of its own making.

HiRide's party trick is the way the system automatically locks and unlocks the suspension depending on what you're riding over, meaning that you get the comfort of full suspension when you need it and the efficiency of a rigid bike when you don't, all without the rider having to do anything.

We showed you the system last year when we rode it on the brutal cobbles of the Arenberg in northern France.

hiride.bike

Suunto 7 smartwatch

Suunto has launched a new sports smartwatch that offers a wrist heart rate sensor and GPS mapping.

"Discover the world around you using the free offline maps with terrain details, trails and contour lines," says Suunto. "It is easy to glance at the maps at any time, and they are always one swipe away during exercise. Built-in heatmaps for 15 activities including running, swimming, and cycling show you the most popular routes so you can train where others have trained or choose to stay away from the beaten track."

It's certainly an interesting concept and we'd be very interested in giving it a spin.

www.suunto.com

Rider+ bone conduction headphone

Rider+ bone conduction headphones from South Korean brand Partron are designed to allow you to listen to music while you ride without blocking out traffic sounds. On top of that, they're motion gesture controlled and, used with a GPS app, they can give you directions as you ride.

Ao Air Atmos Faceware

The Atmos is designed to provide you with filtered air in a polluted atmosphere.

"Our patented PositivAir technology utilises fans to create a positive pressure clean air environment for you to breathe freely, requiring no seal around the mouth and nose," says Ao Air. "This system allows clean, cool air to comfortably escape the mask around the face creating a continuous, one way outflow that keeps outside air out. This means unparalleled protection (up to 50x better than current market leading solutions)."

The Atmos uses what AO Air calls its D'Fend Multistage Filtration system.

"Our prefilter removes the largest particulates while our active Nano-Filter was designed from the molecular level and provides the ultimate in protection from fine dust particles, pollen and ash."

It's not cheap, though. Due for delivery in July this year, the Ao Air Atmos Faceware is priced $350 (around £270), and you'll need to replace the filters over time.

www.ao-air.com

Wello Family electric trike

This solar powered trike is designed to carry you plus an adult passenger or two children on urban trips (so you might think that the word 'Family' in the product name is pushing it a bit).

French brand Wello says that the produces zero CO 2 emissions per kilometre travelled and only 6.37g / km of CO 2 taking its production into account its production.

www.wello.io

Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1 e-bike

"Hey road.cc, has anyone invented a hydrofoil e-bike yet?"

It's a question we get asked on a daily basis*. Well, feast your eyes on the Manta5. To be fair, it does look like it could be fun – given the right water temperature.

The variable pedal assist can be dialled up or down, and you have a top speed of up to 12mph.

We've told you about the Manta5 before, but it's now almost ready for delivery at a price of £5,790.

manta5.com

*Possibly untrue.