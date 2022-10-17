Shimano introduces "rowdy" RX8 and RX8R gravel shoes

Shimano's RX8 all-terrain range aims to "blend" the brand's top performance features of mountain bike and road racing footwear. The new RX801 model claims to balance pedalling performance and off-the-bike capability with a more breathable design and super stiff and efficient carbon outsole. Shimano says the new RX8 and RX8R (Rally) models have been "optimised for gravel racers, gran fondo riders, and weekend warriors alike."

The new RX8 gravel shoes are available in two forms and a plethora of new "rowdy" colour schemes. The standard RX8 version (shown above) is very similar in appearance to the very popular previous Shimano RX8 gravel shoe model that was released just over three years ago, scoring an impressive 9/10 on road.cc.

Shimano has also released an all-new RX8R shoe (shown below). The "Rally" version has a knitted ankle cuff which claims to boost protection and comfort.

Shimano RX8 (£229.99)

The new standard version of the RX8s may look similar to the outgoing model on the surface, but there are some key changes. Shimano says a revised toe box fit, wider contact area and built-in heel stabiliser "increase control while the Surround Wrapping Upper construction hugs the foot for optimal fit."

Also new for the RX801 model is a range of half sizes. Shimano says this is so "more riders can experience the snug, secure, and seamless fit."

There are also new colours to choose from: black, silver and this rather out-there 'Tropical Leaves'. The upper is made of a lightweight and breathable synthetic leather with inkjet printed graphics, and we found these to be hard-wearing on the previous generation.

The BOA dial has also been switched out, with both the RX8s and the RX8Rs getting low-profile Li2 dials with rubber grips to deliver "quick and precise micro-adjustments so you can easily dial in your preferred fit along the way".

MSRP: £229.99, $275, €229

Weight: 268 grams (size 42)

Colours: Black, Silver, Tropical Leaves

Regular sizes: 38, 39 - 47 (half sizes available 39.5 - 47.5), 48

Wide sizes: 38 - 48

Shimano RX8R (£269.99)

Shimano says the new RX801R shoe "delivers all the performance features of the RX801 shoes you crave, but with a snug-fitting knitted ankle cuff that boosts protection from sand, grit, and pebbles.

"The integrated gaiter eliminates the space between the foot and shoe for protection from the elements and provides unparalleled long-distance comfort. Ready for wherever the road takes you, the stretch-knit ankle cuff is designed to keep water, dust, and debris out of your shoes so you can focus on the road ahead."

The RX8R features the same carbon composite sole and "scratch-resistant" TPU outsole as the RX8, which Shimano says "enhances every pedal stroke for a smooth, powerful riding performance."

Shimano says that its Dynalast technology ensures the foot is securely held in place, but unlike the RX8s the RX8Rs are only available in one colour option: Metallic Orange.

When paired with black socks like above, would you notice the RX8Rs ankle cuffs?

MSRP: £269.99, $300, €274.95

Weight: 290g (size 42)

Colours: Metallic Orange

Regular sizes: 38, 39, 40, 41-46 (half sizes available 41.5 - 46.5), 47, 48

Wide sizes: 40 - 48

Both pairs of shoes are available at launch and we've requested some to review, so look out for our full verdicts in the coming months...

www.shimanorx.com

Which pair of the new shoes would you go for? Let us know in the comments section below...