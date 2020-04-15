2020 DT Swiss Mon Chasseral wheels are their lightest yet

The new disc-brake 2020 Mon Chasseral wheelset cuts weight down to 1266g with an 18mm internal tubeless-ready 24mm deep raw carbon finish rim.

The DT Swiss PRC 1100 DICUT 24 Mon Chasseral wheels have, since 2007, been the brand’s lightweight climbing hoops and they’ve been updated for 2020 to add a disc-brake option to the PRC 1100 Dicut 35 rim-brake wheels launched last year. The disc-specific wheels see a change to a raw carbon rim finish that saves weight while also giving a very unique look.

With a focus on shaving off weight and such a low rim depth, DT Swiss says that “it is our fastest accelerating wheel”. They also suggest that “15% of rotational and translational energy can be saved when accelerating from 0-30 km/h compared to PRC 1100 DICUT 35”. So this is definitely a wheelset best pointed at steep climbs.

Part of the impressive weight saving is due to the “out of mold” finish that does away with the aesthetic outer layer that we normally see on carbon wheels, in favour of showing the structural carbon. This technique "shows the fine fibre structure of the 24mm high carbon rim giving each wheel an individual touch as well as reducing the rim weight”.

The asymmetric rim is also tubeless-ready and designed to be used with 25mm tyres. The wheels are laced using a mix of DT aerolite and DT aero comp spokes in a 2-cross pattern. The straight-pull spokes are equipped with T-heads which DT Swiss says ensures aerodynamic alignment. It also helps to prevent the spoke from twisting at the head. The nipples are housed internally in the rims, creating a very clean look.

Everything rolls on DT Swiss 180 Dicut hubs. The aluminium bodied, straight-pull hubs feature Sinc ceramic bearings “to reduce weight and to guarantee great durability”.

DT Swiss has been shaving the weight off here too, with smaller and narrower flanges added to cutouts on the center lock rotor mount. Internally, a 36T Ratchet EXP system “ensures a full and precise engagement and superior reliability”.

All this creates a 1266g wheelset which, for a disc-brake and tubeless-ready setup with a 110kg max system weight is rather impressive. But then it should be, given the amount of tech in this wheelset, the price tag is a rather hefty £2649.99.

Available to order from local DT Swiss dealers and online, your hoops will come supplied with tubeless rim tape and valves. The wheels are set up with a Shimano freehub body and you get a Sram XDR driver in the box. Campagnolo freehubs are available to order separately.

