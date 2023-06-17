Support road.cc

5
by dave atkinson
Sat, Jun 17, 2023 15:45
0
£48.99

VERDICT:

5
10
Solidly built bag that's easy to use and waterproof, but can rub your legs raw on longer rides
Excellent build quality
Good straps
Waterproof
Loads of space
Scratches your legs up a treat
Weight: 
246g
Contact: 
www.chickencyclekit.co.uk
The Zefal Z Adventure C4 frame bag is very spacious and well put together, with lots of good points. And one really bad point, which undoes a lot of the other good work here.

This C4 bag – the biggest in the range – is a big old thing with a 4.2-litre capacity. In spite of that it should fit in a decent range of frames; my Tripster ATR (pictured) is a 60cm, but there's space at the back, and it'll also work with head tubes a lot shorter than mine. Riders with small frames will probably need to look further down the range, though.

The bag is made from heavy-duty 600D polyester that gives the bag plenty of structure and means it doesn't flap about when it's not full. You attach it to your bike using the four hook-and-loop straps supplied, and there are a good number of mounting points so you can tailor the fit to your bike. The bag wasn't sufficiently deep at the head tube that I could fit a strap around the down tube on my bike, but despite that it's very stable in use.

The full-length zip is described as 'water repellant' and the bag's waterproofing rating is IPX4 which realistically means it's very unlikely water will get inside in use. The zip has a nice hood at the end so it's better sealed when closed, and it's easy to open and close with one hand.

2023 Zefal Z Adventure C4 - zip 1.jpg

Inside is basically one big compartment, with a small zipped enclosure and a hanger for your keys. I managed to fit plenty of stuff in it; a phone, a battery for charging stuff, an insulated gilet, a bag of sweets, some headphones, a wallet and my keys didn't fill it up. With the long zip it's easy to get stuff on the go, and because the bag is pretty sturdy it doesn't flap open too much so you're unlikely to lose anything if you do want to access it when riding.

2023 Zefal Z Adventure C4 - inside clip.jpg

So far so good, and now on to the main issue. The Adventure C4 bag is made by welding the two sides onto the central frame of the bag and this leaves an exposed edge at the top. This isn't the narrowest bag at 65mm (all three sizes are the same width), which isn't an issue in itself and helps to make it more usable, but it means that sometimes you catch your legs on the bag, and the bit you catch them on is not smooth.

2023 Zefal Z Adventure C4.jpeg

This may not be an issue for you, depending on how big your legs are, and what your riding style is. But I used this bag on a 400km audax and my legs were pretty sore at the end from the exposed edges catching my skin. Two days later and they've scabbed up a bit, which means they were actually rubbed raw. If you were doing multi-day rides in shorts, you would likely not enjoy the experience.

It's an annoying flaw in an otherwise really good bag, and it's also easily fixable: all it needs is some kind of second layer over the top of that join, and only halfway along the top where your legs might rub. I've used some high-strength tape on this one; it's still a hard corner but it doesn't catch you like the exposed seam does.

Zefal Adventure C4 bag taped sides.jpg

And I've done that really because I want to keep the Adventure C4 on the bike, because in nearly every other aspect it's a very likeable bag. But I do find it hard to understand how this bag went through the entire development and prototyping process without someone saying, 'those edges are going to scratch your thighs up a treat'. Because that's literally the first thing I said when I saw it.

Value & conclusion

In terms of value, less than £50 for a big, waterproof bag that's easy to use is pretty good. Ortlieb will charge you £115 for its 4L Frame-Pack (tested by off-road.cc in 2020), and the Brooks Scape, which Hollis tested in 2021, is £89.99.

It might be worth waiting for version two of this bag, though, unless you fancy hacking it yourself, or you don't think the thigh rub will be an issue for you.

Verdict

Solidly built bag that's easy to use and waterproof, but can rub your legs raw on longer rides

road.cc test report

Make and model: Zefal Z Adventure C4

Size tested: 4.2L

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Zefal says: "This frame bag has been designed to accompany all cycling adventurers, whether on the road, gravel, mountain bikes or hikers. Available in 3 volumes, the Z Adventure C2, C3 and C4 can be mounted on all bikes using the removable and adjustable straps. The volumes are sufficient to carry a vest in addition to the repair kit, a phone, a battery, a pair of gloves... The size is to be chosen depending on your needs but also depending on the space inside your frame."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Zefal lists:

Universal Mounting: Attachment using removable and adjustable self-gripping straps.

Waterproof: IPX4, welded bag with waterproof material

Wide opening: Better access to the content.

Storage: Inside zipped pocket.

Lightweight: Durable and light material

Specs

Material: Polyester 600D TPU

Zip: Water repellant zip

Mounting: Universal Using Self Gripping Staps

Dimensions: 500 x 140 x 65 mm

Weight: 238g

Capacity: 4.2L

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

With the obvious caveat.

Rate the product for performance:
 
6/10

In nearly all aspects, great.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

No issues so far, looks to be well constructed.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10

Not especially light, but nice and sturdy.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
2/10

Really not majoring on comfort as it comes out of the factory.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Pretty good value, assuming you think it's going to work for you, or you're prepared to hack it a bit.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Mostly very well, one big issue.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Easy to use, spacious, waterproof.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Scratches your legs in use.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Pretty good for a big waterproof frame bag.

Did you enjoy using the product? In nearly all aspects, yes.

Would you consider buying the product? I'd probably wait for version 2.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Not as it is currently.

Use this box to explain your overall score

Hard to score: it's a good frame bag with a single issue, but it's a big issue that spoils it a bit really. Easily hackable, but really should be addressed in the next iteration.

Overall rating: 5/10

About the tester

Age: 50  Height: 189cm  Weight: 98kg

I usually ride: whatever I'm testing...  My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track

Dave Atkinson

Dave is a founding father of road.cc, having previously worked on Cycling Plus and What Mountain Bike magazines back in the day. He also writes about e-bikes for our sister publication ebiketips. He's won three mountain bike bog snorkelling World Championships, and races at the back of the third cats.

