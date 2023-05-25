Zefal Adventure Frame Bag

The Zefal C2 Adventure frame bag is a 2.2-litre bag that's attached to the frame using Velcro. It provides ample storage for longer rides and is a great addition for a big day on the bike. It's water-resistant, has a water-repellent zip and it's good value at its RRP – and even better value at the sort of price you can typically find it at.

Thanks in part to the popularity of bikepacking, bike bags and frame bags such as this have become popular over the last few years. At 2.2 litres the Zefal C2 Adventure frame bag is at the smaller end of the spectrum, making it ideal if you're looking for a bit of extra space without taking up the whole underside of your top tube.

Its 280 x 10 x 65mm dimensions leave plenty of space for water bottles, and even on my 52-centimetre frame I could comfortably fit a 500-millimetre bottle under the bag.

As with many frame bags, the Zefal is secured using Velcro straps that fix around the top tube and down tube. I found these resulted in a firm and secure fit even when carrying heavier loads. The straps are pretty long, but once you know how much strap you're using it's easy to cut them to length if you choose.

The straps also have a thin layer of material on the inside, which prevents the frame being rubbed and scuffed. Due to the shape of the bag, the doesn't always sit completely flush to the front of the triangle of the frame, but this didn't affect the bag's performance or usability.

The zip runs along the top side of the bag, running parallel to the top tube. The large z pull is very easy to locate and makes it very easy to open. However, the zip's position does mean it has a slightly tighter opening than a bag with a zip on the side, but this would only really limit you if you were storing large, inflexible items. When it comes to larger cargo, the bag has a slight tendency to bulge outward, which can result in knee rub.

While this is common with many frame bags because of their soft sides, companies such as Tailfin have combatted this by using a frame that keeps the shape of the bag.

The frame bag also has a water-repellent external coating. This results in an IPX4 rating, which means it's protected from splashing water from all directions. In practice this worked well, though some moisture did make its way through in very heavy rain. And with many of today's frame bags now fully waterproof, this is an area that could be improved.

The bag also features a rubber 'bumper' around the edges. This seems to reinforce the bag and helps it to keep its shape nicely even when filled with heavy contents. It also adds a little bit of extra protection and helps keep water out of the seams.

Once open the bag has a hidden zipped pocket on one side. This is perfect for cash or a credit card or even longer items, as it runs the full length of the bag. If you put too much weight or bulk in this side it can bulge slightly, though this isn't a concern if you pack the bag carefully.

The bag also has a bungee-style strap along the bottom, which is useful for items such as a mini-pump. There are no external mesh pockets, which would have been a nice addition.

At 180 grams this is a little heavier than the likes of the 2.5-litre Restrap frame bag, which weighs just 137g. Both bags use Velcro straps with the Restrap also having a couple of clips to secure it to the down tube. I was testing the two bags alongside each other and didn't find much difference in security.

Value

The Zefal C2 scores well when it comes to value. The retail price is £29.99 but as our buying links show you can find it for a good deal less.

This puts it in the same ballpark as the 2.1-litre Lifeline Adventure Frame Bag that Matthew liked a lot. This was £20 when he tested it but is now £24.99, or less when discounted.

If you're looking for a little more capacity and still want to keep to a tight budget, you could consider the 4-litre BBB Middle Mate frame bag that Patrick really rated, which costs £34.95.

But even at its full RRP the Zefal is only half the price of the Restrap, which is yours for £59.99.

Conclusion

I really got on with Zefal bag. It's not fully waterproof and those Velcro straps are a little longer than necessary, but the quality and price make it a product that's definitely worth considering if you're looking for a small bag for bikepacking or just want a little unobtrusive extra storage for day-to-day riding.

Verdict

A great-value and well-designed frame bag that performs well above its modest price tag

