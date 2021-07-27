If you aren't bothered about going tubeless and want a really supple tyre that you can ride at high pressures then take a look at the Vredestein Fortezza Senso Superiore, a handmade 'open tubular' that is grippy, rolls like there is no resistance whatsoever, and is looking to be durable across a range of weather conditions. It ain't cheap, though.
I've been at this game for a while now, and those of you who have read my reviews over the last 12 years will know that, against all modern thinking, I like to run my road tyre pressures high, and I haven't felt the need to ditch the inner tubes.
> Find your nearest dealer here
Tubeless is great, don't get me wrong; I've embraced it on my gravel bike, where the terrain poses more of a threat and I can run lower pressures. But on the road I'm happy with a firm tyre; I like the connectivity it gives you with the frameset, and I very rarely suffer punctures... about one every ten thousand miles, I reckon.
I don't mind a bit of suppleness as well as that connection, and this is where tyres like the Fortezza come in.
If you're a young 'un, you might not know what a tubular tyre is. Basically, it's a tyre with an inner tube fitted, then the tyre is sewn together to create a fully enclosed unit which you then glue or tape to the rim.
Yes, it's a faff, and a nightmare if you get a puncture, but oh my god, do they ever ride nicely.
Well, handmade tyres like the Senso ride just like them, but without the faff.
With a 320 TPI (threads per inch) casing, these feel very supple; even at 100psi these 28mm wide tyres soak up a lot of the vibration and just give a great ride feel.
The All Weather Silica TriComp compound feels sticky to the touch, and that translates to great grip levels on the road.
These tyres are just great in the bends, really confidence-inspiring in the way they just mould to the road surface and let you take the bends at speed.
They give a lot of feedback, too. Some tyres with a harder compound or lower thread count casing can feel quite dead, but these don't. They transfer everything back to you as a rider.
> Buyer’s Guide: 46 of the best road bike tyres
Grip and low resistance usually come at the expense of durability, but I'm about 500 miles in so far and the rear still looks pretty much brand new. From experience, if you are just using these in the dry weather or on your best bike, they are going to do a decent amount of service.
Wet weather grip is good as well. They are quite thin tyres, though, and while I have had no issues with punctures, this isn't the type of tyre you are likely to use year-round.
There are three sizes available: 23mm (yes, it's still a thing), 25mm and 28mm, in either black or tan sidewalls.
When it comes to price, £64.99 a tyre ain't cheap. In fact it's a fiver more than both the Continental GP 5000, which has become pretty much the benchmark for fast road tyres when it comes to rolling resistance and grip, and Vittoria's Corsa G2.0, which has crept up to £59.99 since Liam reviewed it back in 2020.
I guess it just shows that for a quality tyre you need to pay.
Conclusion
Overall, these aren't cheap tyres but they're not massively expensive either when you look at the competition. If you aren't fussed about the tubeless revolution and want a tubed tyre that feels great when running high pressures, these Vredesteins fit the bill.
Verdict
Beautifully supple clincher tyre with excellent grip levels, wet or dry
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Vredestein Fortezza Senso Superiore
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Vredestein says, "Handmade high-performance tyre offering maximum grip, low rolling resistance and high comfort"
Couldn't put it better myself.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Vredestein lists:
All Weather Silica (AWS) TriComp compound
320 TPI handmade cotton casing
Polycotton anti-puncture layer
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They are superfast road tyres with loads of grip.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Great feedback levels at high pressures.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I would say the price, but that isn't isolated to just these tyres.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are a bit more expensive than some very good tyres which are mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Quality bike tyres are pricey and the Fortezzas don't escape that, but not much more than the opposition, so when it comes down to performance alone, I think these tyres are great. Loads of grip, plenty of feedback at high pressures and very little in the way of rolling resistance.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Does Swindon hold the record for the shortest time a pop-up cycle lane was installed for? In this case it lasted just one week....
Maybe they are to lob at close-passers
Fantastic prize. Count me in.
Could we all just take a moment to giggle at the angle of that Wahoo? (and also this BS news/product placement article for SIS...
I have a set of front and rear 105 calipers with their mounting brackets and pads that I'll be listing for sale soon. I'd be happy to sell them...
Not any more, he isn't...
I'd expect a few broken spokes with the load from rider and trailer if the tension was quite over.
I may be imagining it, but isnt't there some link between Ridley and Scott, brought about by the Ridley founders enthusiasm for Ridley Scott films...
The one time I did RL100, I found the descent from Leith Hill more intimidating... Especially going through a narrow section and quicker riders...
I have used Coggan's 7 zone system for many years but have considered trying the 3 zone system, there are still many advocates of this system....