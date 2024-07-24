Maxxis Reaver Gravel Tyres

The new Maxxis Reaver is its 'go to' tyre for gravel racing, apparently, and with its minimal central tread and generally supple feel it is a pleasurable tyre to ride quickly on dry, compacted surfaces. With good cornering grip it gives plenty of confidence in the bends, although – in the UK at least – its low tread depth will limit your route choices, especially in the wetter months of the year.
The testing period for the Reavers has been longer than most gravel tyres that come to me, and that is purely down to the UK weather. If you live here you'll know why, but if you are from overseas then basically, apart from the odd warm spell here and there, our spring and summer so far has been a washout.
That's been a problem for the Reavers as they've been designed for speed, with a central tread section that is minimal in depth and will see your bike sliding around on anything other than the driest of trails.
Let's be honest, the majority of gravel tracks in the UK are pretty muddy, so unless you ride somewhere with hardpacked trails you are going to be choosing your days and routes wisely with these.
When the conditions are right, though, this is a really good tyre. At 427g it's no heavyweight for a 40mm tyre, which means that it keeps your bike feeling responsive in terms of acceleration and when climbing.
Unlike on the road, rolling resistance on the gravel isn't such a big deal, and you aren't going to feel much of a difference between tyres when hammering along on the trails. The low tread allows the Maxxis to roll quickly, offering the small amount of bite required when accelerating or climbing out of the saddle.
The bulkier tread on the shoulders does a good job of grabbing hold of the loose surface when cornering, and on some of the faster, singletrack sections I rode it boosted my confidence as I took the corners as quickly as I could.
With a 120tpi (threads per inch) construction they feel reasonably supple, although the EXO protection does reduce feedback and ride feel a small amount at lower pressures. EXO is a 'stretchy and durable rubberised fabric added to the sidewall of our gravel and MTB tyres' according to Maxxis.
It's a worthy addition to have, though. Over the years the bulk of the punctures I've had on gravel rides tend to be nicks in the sidewall from sharp stones and rocks rather than the treaded section. Over 400 miles of gravel riding with these I haven't suffered any punctures that I can see, and wear rates are looking to be good as well.
As you'd expect of a modern gravel tyre, the Reaver is designed to be run tubeless (you can also run inner tubes if you desire), and while tubeless tyres can be harder to fit than traditional clinchers because the sidewalls are often thicker so they aren't so porous, allowing sealant to escape, these went onto a selection of gravel wheels surprisingly easily.
Each time they inflated and sealed to the rim with just a Topeak JoeBlow track pump. I often 'dry' fit a tyre initially to see how airtight the tyre is before adding sealant, and these Reavers are very impressive on that front, holding their pressure well.
Value
At £54.99 a tyre they're about the going rate for a high-quality model. VecchioJo, for example, was very impressed with the lightly treaded Bontrager GR2 Team Issue tyres he reviewed back in '22. They are around the same weight as the Maxxis at 414g, and now cost £59.99.
Panaracer's GravelKings are highly rated, too, and the X1 R-Line TLR is a lightweight minimally treaded tyre that scored well when we reviewed it recently. The 40mm option weighs 440g and costs £64.99.
Conclusion
Overall, the Reavers are a decent price and weight, and the performance is very good – in the right conditions. For the dry months of the year you'll be flying.
Verdict
Limited to dry use and hardpacked surfaces, but impressive when the conditions are right
Make and model: Maxxis Reaver Gravel Tyres
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Maxxis says, "The Maxxis Reaver is our 'go to' tire for gravel racing. Its diamond knurling center tread is low and fast but the Reaver features meaty side knobs for consistent cornering traction. Choose the Reaver when off-road speed is priority number one."
It's a quick tyre that works very well on fast rides.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Maxxis lists:
Sizes: 700c x 40mm, 700c x 45mm
Colour: Black or Tan
Construction: 120TPI
EXO: EXO is a cut- and abrasion-resistant material added to the sidewalls of many Maxxis mountain bike and gravel tires. This densely woven fabric is lightweight and highly flexible, ensuring that the performance of the tire remains unaffected. Choose EXO Protection for enhanced durability for gravel, XC, and light-duty trail riding.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Very good – they roll well both on gravel and road, and are grippy and durable – in the dry...
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
On dry trails this is a fast tyre with good cornering grip.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Their good all-round performance: they roll well both on gravel and road, as well as being grippy and durable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
They're rather limited to dry surfaces, which means they won't see a huge amount of use in typical UK conditions.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're around the same price as the opposition, and even a bit cheaper than some.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Reavers are durable tyres that offer a very good performance in the dry, with the added bonus that they are easy to fit. They do struggle in the wet, though, which limits their use in the UK. They're very good in the right conditions, and good overall.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
