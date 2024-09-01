Challenge Gravine PRO Handmade Tubeless Ready Gravel Tyre

Simply put, the Challenger Gravine Pro Handmade Tubeless Ready Gravel Tyres are excellent. They're supple, grippy and excelled whether I was using them on the road or on a rough trail. Though getting them on the rims was a bit of a pain and they are also the most expensive gravel tyres I've ever tested. But even with those issues, these are up there with the tyres in our best gravel tyres buyer's guide.
Gravel tyres are normally one thing or the other – they're either better on lighter gravel and tarmac or they excel in the mud and off-roading. The Challenge Gravines are meant to be aimed primarily at the latter, but after testing I think they are one of the best all-rounders out there, excelling on every surface I threw at them.
I rode these for a couple of months in early summer, but we're talking the early British summer – which means every kind of riding surface imaginable. And I found that there wasn't a single occasion where I wished I was using different rubber, which is unusual to say the least.
Normally if I'm on the road with a knobbly tyre I wish I had something faster rolling, and when I'm riding something faster rolling on a more aggressive off-road surface, I find myself hankering after something more knobbly. These genuinely excelled everywhere: fast on tarmac, grippy on gravel and shedding mud impressively on single tracks.
They are primarily designed for more off-road use, with Challenge increasing the depth of the tread to increase grip. They have no single smooth line down the centre of the tyre to reduced rolling resistance and while this isn't exactly scientific, they do look aggressive and better suited for off-roading. However, when they are on the rim they perform very well both on and off road, which did come as a surprise.
I believe this comes from Challenge's experience in designing cyclocross-specific tyres, which is quite a niche area that a lot of road and mountain bike tyre manufacturers haven't specialised in.
The result is evident when you look down at the tyres when you're riding, where you can see their profile results in a decreased contact area on hard surfaces – but without impacting on grip when you're riding on softer or looser surfaces.
I found grip excellent whether I was using them on or off road. The latter should come as no surprise given the depth of the tread on them, but I also found that they shed mud very well. I live in an area with lots of different soil types and I rode through most of them, even heavy, claggy clay that was shed surprisingly quickly once I got up to speed.
The tyres are handmade and supple, which adds to their comfort and road feel. You can get them in 40 or 45mm widths, with our review set being the slimmer size. I replaced a set of 45s that I had been using and despite the previous pair's larger volume, the Challenges felt more comfortable as well as being faster and smaller. It's worth noting that at these wheel sizes, it's not like the difference between 23mm and 28mm rubber on the road, but it is still noticeable.
As with most top-level tyres in 2024, these are tubeless-ready, and I ran them as tubeless throughout testing. Once they were seated on the rim and had sealant inside them I did not notice any significant reduction in pressure beyond what I would expect. The only slight downside was that they were fairly tight to get on the rim, especially for a 40mm tyre – I found that where I can fit most tyres by hand, I had to resort to tyre levers with these for the last bit.
Challenge has used its gravel-specific Superpoly Carazza Armor, which it says is a 'dual-layer 260TPI casing offers unparalleled sidewall protection, enhancing tyre durability against sharp rocks and debris'. This is accompanied by Challenge's 'Ganzo PPS2 puncture protection layer'.
Both of these, combined with a tubeless setup, mean these are unlikely to see many flats. I certainly suffered no punctures during testing and there was no sign of any sealant bubbles, which is always a good sign.
Value
The RRP for these tyres is £83, which makes them the most expensive gravel tyres we have ever reviewed, but I believe their excellent performance on all sorts of surfaces goes a long way to justifying the extra expense.
Matt recently reviewed the Panaracer GravelKing X1 R-Line TLR, which are £19 cheaper and also offer an impressive performance on a variety of surfaces, but not the same kind of off-road performance as the Gravines.
The Pirelli Cinturato Gravel RC tyre is £20 cheaper, and while it excelled off road, it didn't have the same kind of all-round performance as the Challenge tyre.
Conclusion
I was incredibly impressed with these tyres, which achieved the balancing act of performing just as well on road as off, with cornering grip on tarmac and getting traction on loose material equally superb. Sure, they're expensive and trickier to mount on the rim than others, but they are truly superb gravel tyres.
Verdict
Very expensive, yes, but an excellent gravel tyre that also excels over other surfaces
Make and model: Challenge Gravine PRO Handmade Tubeless Ready Gravel Tyre
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Designed for improved performance and traction across muddy sections and on more rugged, rocky terrains, the Gravine is designed to deliver. Featuring a more aggressive tread pattern, the Gravine is designed to push the boundaries of gravel further, allowing for totally new adventures.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Series – Pro
Size – 700
Width – 40mm
Colour – Tan/Black
Casing – SuperPoly Corazza Armour
TPI – 260
Tube – TLR
Bead type – Aramid
Flat protection PPS2
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well-made tyres that are supple, grippy, but also robust.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Superb. They excelled whether I was using these on claggy mud, loose gravel or solid tarmac.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
With the added puncture protection and durability layer, I have no reason to doubt their durability.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Their 485g weight is pretty good for a 40mm without being super-light.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Their suppleness gives them extra comfort.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
There is no getting away from the fact that these are very, very expensive tyres, but while they are the most expensive gravel tyres I've ever used, they are also the best.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
These performed superbly whether I was using them on the hard stuff, the soft stuff, or the loose stuff – beside the initial struggle to get them on the rim, there isn't much not to like about them
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Their effectiveness on every surface – it didn't matter what I was using them on. They seemed to perform better than any other tyre I've used that specialised in one area or the other.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
These are very expensive – at over 80 quid a tyre there's absolutely no getting around that high price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Matt recently reviewed the Panaracer GravelKing X1 R-Line TLR which are £19 cheaper and offer a similarly impressive performance on a variety of surfaces, though not the same kind of off-road performance as the Gravines. I tested the Pirelli Cinturato Gravel RC tyre that is £20 cheaper – which excelled off road but didn't have the same kind of all-round performance.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There is no getting around the high price of these tyres, but in this case it is entirely justified as these are a superb set of gravel tyres. They have excellent grip everywhere, they are fast, and they shed mud better than any other tyre I've used.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
I just wish there was an objective measure of sidewall toughness, I'd maybe be prepared to pay online prices for these tyres if I thought they were as tough as my non-tan wall/50g heavier Vittorias.
Rolling resistance.com need to develop a test to simulate clumsy riders smacking loose rocks at 35psi to measure tyre toughness! 😎
Be interesting to see how these compare to Herse's Hurricane Ridge.