Vittoria Zaffiro Pro V Graphene 2.0 700x30 tyre

The Vittoria Zaffiro Pro V Graphene 2.0 is a reasonably priced tyre that has good durability and puncture resistance, making it an eminently suitable option for a winter/training tyre. It isn't very fast rolling and feedback from the road surface is minimal, but it delivers all the grip you might expect.

The Zaffiro has seen a slight change for 2021, with a different tread pattern to the previous version we tested. There are now just a few central grooves around the radius, and some slight shoulder texture, the tyre taking some design cues from both the Rubino and Corsa tyres within the Vittoria range.

Tested in a 700x30 size, the tyre is also available in 25, 28 and 32mm widths (all 700C), all with the same tread design and casing, with a folding bead and for use with tubes, rather than tubeless or tubular.

Installation was simple: the tyre didn't feel overly tight or loose and fitted onto the rims and inflated with no stress. When installed on a rim with a 21mm internal diameter, the tyre inflated to measure 31mm, so with a rim closer to 18/19mm I would expect it to measure to its advertised size.

For this 30mm version the recommended pressure range is 58-100psi, which should suit all preferences.

The Zaffiro is designed primarily as a durable high-mileage tyre, and in testing it has proved to be exactly that. To date the tyres have been ridden over 1,250km through the worst months of winter and have no noticeable wear and haven't suffered any punctures. There might be an element of luck involved, but this updated version has a thicker rubber casing than the previous one, which should help ward off potential flats.

This does come at the expensive of ride quality, though, with the firm 26TPI (threads per inch) carcass giving little feedback. They're not the most comfortable tyres, although running them at the lower end of the recommended pressure range does improve the ride. If you prefer to run your tyres at higher pressures you'll likely find these rather uncompromising.

The tyres' lack of feedback made me a bit tentative at first when it came to testing grip, but actually the Zaffiros are pretty good; even on the steepest, greenest and loosest road surfaces they impressed, getting up climbs where I have previously slipped out on far more expensive options, which you might expect to have a softer, grippier compound.

I have tested the Zaffiros through some abysmal weather – rain, snow, and sub-zero temperatures – and more typical damp roads, and they have been consistent and reliable throughout, throwing up no surprises.

Comfort isn't a strong point, which is hardly surprising for a more budget tyre, but the hard casing does hinder your speed, feeling slow compared with a more performance-orientated tyre; when ridden back to back the difference is quite obvious.

They're not exactly light, either, our tyres weighing in at 376g and 387g, on account of the extra rubber presumably.

One thing that definitely appeals about the Zaffiros is the price – retailing at £24.99 and available at discounted prices if you search around. Even at full rrp the tyre sits well among its competition, such as the Schwalbe Durano Performance at £32.99 – a similarly designed high-distance tyre. The Michelin Lithion 3 is closer at £26.99, but that is only available in two sizes, 23 and 25mm. The Lithion is lighter than the equivalent Zaffiro, on paper at least, with the 25mm Lithion we tested at 264g against a claimed weight of 310g for the Zaffiro.

Goodyear's Eagle Sport doesn't just match the Zaffiro's price but beats it by £5, and Neil was impressed when he tested it in 2020. It is also lighter, with the 28mm Goodyear at 287g verses 340g claimed for the Zaffiro.

Overall

The updated Vittoria Zaffiro continues the line-up with an impressive display of durability and, so far at least, has proved faultless in terms of puncture resistance. It isn't particularly fast or responsive, but could be perfect for long-distance riders and for winter training.

Verdict

Great high-mileage option for riders who want a reliable tyre

