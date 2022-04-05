The Vittoria Adventure Tech Tyres are a bit on the podgy side, and the low thread count casings aren't synonymous with a nice ride quality, but despite some initial scepticism these have been quicker, plusher and more reliable than the figures – specification and pricing – might imply.
It's designed for commuting and touring in a range of conditions, with what Vittoria describes as a fast-rolling centre strip, which 'transitions to a mild side tread'.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy these online here
Its 33tpi (threads per inch) isn't synonymous with a plush ride, but actually the ride quality is surprisingly good – not blisteringly quick, but engaging and surefooted. I've deliberately run them at 85psi for a period (operating pressures range from 43 to 85psi) and along the wettest roads, with no hint of them squirming or feeling harsh across pockmarked tarmac.
These compliant, grippy qualities were perfectly at home around town, allowing me to float across lumpy bits while still being zippy enough to swerve around holes, broken bottles, takeaway packaging and jaywalking pedestrians.
The sweet spot for me was around 70psi, although I have dropped them to 55 for some additional traction on slightly icy pre-dawn rides and the odd off-road excursion. Re the latter, the Adventure Tech is no cross knobbly – we're talking towpath detours on a commute or tour – nonetheless, I was pleasantly surprised by their traction along lanes carpeted in bovine dung, even at the higher pressures.
The casing employs a graphene component, which is designed to improve rolling resistance – and, Vittoria suggests, extend an e-bike's battery life. I'm also told the tyres are R-75 compliant, meaning they're suitable for high power models.
Beneath the casing is 'Solid Shielding' puncture-repelling technology – a 3mm-thick rubber strip. It only covers the centre strip, which makes it less bulletproof perhaps than those running bead to bead, but a good compromise – and probably contributes to the pleasing ride quality.
I've deliberately ridden through fragments of glass, hedge clippings and similar sharps, with no problems to date. I am yet to flat in 450 miles, though this isn't particularly unusual. I've resisted the urge to brush the casings down in between washes and weekly inspections, too.
The chevron pattern centre tread is shallower than some and therefore less prone to collecting contaminants and sharps. These also flush way quite nicely, given a deeper puddle or two.
> Buyer’s Guide: 27 of the best wet-weather & winter tyres
If you do happen to puncture, ensure you've brought a couple of decent tyre levers along for the ride. Usually, I can fit a big-section wire bead tyre using just my thumbs and a single compact lever (for the last 20 per cent), but I found two levers were necessary to scoop these home.
They might not make these the easiest to mount, but the stout sidewalls should be fine with bottle dynamos, if that's your thing.
Reflective side strips are something of a given on commuter rubber these days, but highly effective and welcome, nonetheless.
The Adventure Techs come in a choice of 32, 35 and 38mm widths in 700C size, and 26 x 1.75in.
Value
Thirty quid is quite light on the wallet these days, but there are others that could give the Adventure Techs a run for your hard-earned.
Kenda's Kwick Journey KS Plus comes in at £25, and features a 5mm thick puncture-repelling belt. They seem really reliable – no punctures or obvious signs of deterioration to date, and I've run them year round. They also feel sprightlier than their weight would suggest.
> The 10 best road bike tyres 2022 – rubber for speed, durability and puncture resistance
The Adventure Techs come up a little cheaper than Schwalbe's iconic Marathons, which also feature a 3mm puncture protection belt – and meet ECE75 standards for e-bikes capable of 50km/h – and are now £33.99 apiece.
They also compare well with Schwalbe's Marathon Plus tyres; though something of an institution, they can be tricky to fit and, at 970g apiece, hefty – and they cost £43.99.
Conclusion
Heft aside, I've been pleasantly surprised by these Adventure Tech tyres. Whether they will rival the Kendas mentioned above and Schwalbe's Marathon in terms of puncture resistance and durability remains to be seen. However, they have proved surprisingly swift, agile and compliant.
Verdict
Reliable and relatively sprightly tyres for commuting, winter training or touring
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Vittoria Adventure Tech Tyres
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Vittoria says: "Adventure Tech offers a fast rolling center, transitioning to a mild side tread, for City/Touring performance in a range of conditions. E-bike compliant Graphene compound rolls fast, and when used on an e-bike, extends battery life. Reflective sidewall stripe increases your visibility for oncoming motorists. The Solid Shielding puncture protection layer makes punctures a thing of a past. As with all Vittoria Tech Series tires, the mix of performance and durability add up to a great value!"
My feelings are it's a compliant, surprisingly quick and seemingly dependable road tyre.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Vittoria distributor Freewheel lists:
Additional 3mm puncture protection layer and reflective sidewall stripe for safety
Fast rolling centre, transitioning to a mild side tread.
GRAPHENE 2.0 compound minimizes battery usage on e-bikes
Features:
Material: Nylon 33 TPI
Compound: 1C Graphene 2.0
Discipline: URBAN
Bead: Rigid
Colour: Black
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Faster than 820g apiece might suggest and surprisingly compliant, giving a really plush ride over poorer surfaces. No punctures in 400 often muddy, greasy road miles.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Difficult to say at this juncture. However, has the hallmarks of a rugged and durable commuter/touring tyre.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Relatively heavy but typical of this genre and roll faster than the weight might suggest.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
A surprisingly plush, compliant ride over all surfaces – ideal qualities for commuting and touring.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall, I've been pleasantly surprised by the quick, compliant ride, ironing out lumpy, bumpy tarmac – characteristics that lend it particularly well to touring and commuting but would also make them a good bet for cyclocross bikes that double as winter/trainers. Despite some initial skepticism and some concerted effort, the 3mm-thick puncture-repelling belt seems very dependable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Versatile, rugged, and surprisingly quick.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really, though they are relatively weighty.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Kenda's Kwick Journey KS Plus comes in at £25, while Schwalbe's Marathon is £33.99 and its Marathon Plus £43.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Dependable, quick-rolling and inexpensive tyres. A good choice for commuting, touring and general riding, albeit a bit weighty.
Age: 48 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
I'd rather be safely passed at 36.1 than run over at 30. Improving skills and attitudes leads to less people being run over. Improving skills and...
Properly segregated infrastructure for different users is the gold standard. This applies to separating pedestrians from cyclists as much as it...
Really? Lets get off of our high horses for a second. Threats to kill are made daily in life be they on social media or down the pub. Rarely do...
I meant the whole endorsing the National Front thing in 1976
I have that sort of close pass so often I'm used to it.
That looks great! It's closer to a CX bike than the fat-tyred adventure bike end of gravel, but that's fine, it'll attract a few road riders....
I could never bring myself to buy a bike with cables that route into the top tube like that. Just truly awful.
Very pleased with my Gravel AL. I specced it with 2x10 GRX 400 and 700c wheels. So far I've mainly used it for commuting on country lanes (I...
You can get electricity keys from newsagents - they should work fine
Well, there's a thing, then.