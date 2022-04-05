The Vittoria Adventure Tech Tyres are a bit on the podgy side, and the low thread count casings aren't synonymous with a nice ride quality, but despite some initial scepticism these have been quicker, plusher and more reliable than the figures – specification and pricing – might imply.

It's designed for commuting and touring in a range of conditions, with what Vittoria describes as a fast-rolling centre strip, which 'transitions to a mild side tread'.

Its 33tpi (threads per inch) isn't synonymous with a plush ride, but actually the ride quality is surprisingly good – not blisteringly quick, but engaging and surefooted. I've deliberately run them at 85psi for a period (operating pressures range from 43 to 85psi) and along the wettest roads, with no hint of them squirming or feeling harsh across pockmarked tarmac.

These compliant, grippy qualities were perfectly at home around town, allowing me to float across lumpy bits while still being zippy enough to swerve around holes, broken bottles, takeaway packaging and jaywalking pedestrians.

The sweet spot for me was around 70psi, although I have dropped them to 55 for some additional traction on slightly icy pre-dawn rides and the odd off-road excursion. Re the latter, the Adventure Tech is no cross knobbly – we're talking towpath detours on a commute or tour – nonetheless, I was pleasantly surprised by their traction along lanes carpeted in bovine dung, even at the higher pressures.

The casing employs a graphene component, which is designed to improve rolling resistance – and, Vittoria suggests, extend an e-bike's battery life. I'm also told the tyres are R-75 compliant, meaning they're suitable for high power models.

Beneath the casing is 'Solid Shielding' puncture-repelling technology – a 3mm-thick rubber strip. It only covers the centre strip, which makes it less bulletproof perhaps than those running bead to bead, but a good compromise – and probably contributes to the pleasing ride quality.

I've deliberately ridden through fragments of glass, hedge clippings and similar sharps, with no problems to date. I am yet to flat in 450 miles, though this isn't particularly unusual. I've resisted the urge to brush the casings down in between washes and weekly inspections, too.

The chevron pattern centre tread is shallower than some and therefore less prone to collecting contaminants and sharps. These also flush way quite nicely, given a deeper puddle or two.

If you do happen to puncture, ensure you've brought a couple of decent tyre levers along for the ride. Usually, I can fit a big-section wire bead tyre using just my thumbs and a single compact lever (for the last 20 per cent), but I found two levers were necessary to scoop these home.

They might not make these the easiest to mount, but the stout sidewalls should be fine with bottle dynamos, if that's your thing.

Reflective side strips are something of a given on commuter rubber these days, but highly effective and welcome, nonetheless.

The Adventure Techs come in a choice of 32, 35 and 38mm widths in 700C size, and 26 x 1.75in.

Value

Thirty quid is quite light on the wallet these days, but there are others that could give the Adventure Techs a run for your hard-earned.

Kenda's Kwick Journey KS Plus comes in at £25, and features a 5mm thick puncture-repelling belt. They seem really reliable – no punctures or obvious signs of deterioration to date, and I've run them year round. They also feel sprightlier than their weight would suggest.

The Adventure Techs come up a little cheaper than Schwalbe's iconic Marathons, which also feature a 3mm puncture protection belt – and meet ECE75 standards for e-bikes capable of 50km/h – and are now £33.99 apiece.

They also compare well with Schwalbe's Marathon Plus tyres; though something of an institution, they can be tricky to fit and, at 970g apiece, hefty – and they cost £43.99.

Conclusion

Heft aside, I've been pleasantly surprised by these Adventure Tech tyres. Whether they will rival the Kendas mentioned above and Schwalbe's Marathon in terms of puncture resistance and durability remains to be seen. However, they have proved surprisingly swift, agile and compliant.

Verdict

Reliable and relatively sprightly tyres for commuting, winter training or touring

