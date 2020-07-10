VeloSkin Post Shave Lotion works well to create smooth, protected-feeling skin and reduce irritation. The ingredients are all natural and the subtle fragrance is a nice touch – it's gentle enough in every way to use on either your face or legs. While cyclist-specific competition is scarce, it's expensive compared to everyday generic products – and really cheap compared to premium High Street brands.

The Post Shave Lotion comes with VeloSkin's signature scent of orange blossom and bergamot oil. This natural fragrance is pleasant rather than overpowering, and works well on either your face or legs.

It leaves no residue – despite being pretty thick, it's absorbed well into the skin and leaves only a fresh feeling behind. I found this lotion not only helps soothe away irritation from shaving, but helps seal up small cuts and stops you bleeding everywhere.

At £15 for 150 ml of lotion, it's a premium product, though it exactly matches Rapha's Post Shave Lotion, which is £20 for 200ml. Compared to supermarket options such as Harry's Post Shave Balm (£7 for 100ml) or Bulldog Sensitive After Shave Balm (£5 for 100ml) though, the VeloSkin is expensive (roughly £5-£7 more). But... compare the VeloSkin to premium non-cycling products such as Clinique For Men Post-Shave Soother or Liz Earle Mens After Shaving Moisturiser and it's cheap – they work out as £42 and £66 per 150ml respectively.

Since this Post Shave Lotion is designed to be used sparingly, it lasts rather a long time anyway. Over a month, I used only a third of a pot.

VeloSkin Post Shave Lotion is effective at reducing irritation and bleeding from shaving cuts on legs or faces. It smells good, leaves no greasy residue and lasts well too – plus the ingredients are all natural. There are cheaper options, but for a premium product this is actually well-priced.

Verdict

Effective post shave lotion that's cheaper than regular premium brands

