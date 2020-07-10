The Post Shave Lotion comes with VeloSkin's signature scent of orange blossom and bergamot oil. This natural fragrance is pleasant rather than overpowering, and works well on either your face or legs.
It leaves no residue – despite being pretty thick, it's absorbed well into the skin and leaves only a fresh feeling behind. I found this lotion not only helps soothe away irritation from shaving, but helps seal up small cuts and stops you bleeding everywhere.
Since this Post Shave Lotion is designed to be used sparingly, it lasts rather a long time anyway. Over a month, I used only a third of a pot.
VeloSkin Post Shave Lotion is effective at reducing irritation and bleeding from shaving cuts on legs or faces. It smells good, leaves no greasy residue and lasts well too – plus the ingredients are all natural. There are cheaper options, but for a premium product this is actually well-priced.
Make and model: Veloskin Post Shave Lotion
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
VeloSkin says: "Complete your pre-ride shave ritual with VeloSkin's soothing post shave lotion. Containing active natural ingredients to soothe irritation, this rich and silky lotion leaves your skin hydrated and super soft. Made without the addition of harsh additives or drying alcohol, it's gentle enough to use on your face, as well as your legs."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
VeloSkin says it contains:
Cucumber oil
Argan oil
Wheat protein
Shea butter
Cocoa butter
Jojoba oil
Aloe Vera
Wheat protein
Kelimillet
Menthol
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Helps a lot to reduce irritation and sore skin.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Lasts well – at the current rate of usage, one pot will last up to three months.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
5/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Leaves your skin comfortable after shaving.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Works well, but there are cheaper alternatives.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well. My legs feel sublime afterwards – it's a pleasure to use.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The smell is pleasant.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Expensive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are few cycling-specific post shave lotions out there, and generic ones come a lot cheaper. That said, this does feel like a premium product – and premium lotions are WAY more expensive – so it's actually middling.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This lotion leaves my skin feeling protected and soothed, without leaving any residue – it works very well. The only real drawback is the price, as regular post-shave balms can be had for 30-50 percent less cash. For instance, Harry's Post Shave Balm is £7 for 100ml, and Bulldog Sensitive After Shave Balm is £5.49 for 100ml (£10.50 and £8.24 per 150ml). On the other hand, premium products such as Clinique For Men Post-Shave Soother and Liz Earle Mens After Shaving Moisturiser work out at £42 and £66 per 150ml respectively!
Age: 20 Height: 6 ft 2 in Weight: 75kg
I usually ride: Giant TCR My best bike is: Giant Trinty
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, club rides, the occasional bit of track
Good point! Maybe they'll pass it along to the WTO instead...
NOx kills nearly 12000 people per year in the UK. https://www.eea.europa.eu/themes/air/health-impacts-of-air-pollution/hea...
I ride alone 75% of the time, but being outside is the pull. Countryside, sunshine wind in my hair, or not in my case
When I raced a good few years ago. I had Zipp wheels. The hubs were low quality. In fact very low.
It's not just 11t sprocket is over rated and under used. It could be replaced with a 16 or 18 if the cassette started at 12t. 16 or 18 are much...
Err, it's wireless isn't it? How does that make wheel removal more complicated? PP
If the bridleway is a permissive bridleway only, and it may well be, then Eton College would still have the right to close it even though such is...
How strange. I just tried and it's working fine. Do you have an adblock or anything installed?
Ditto that!
And you got all that from a 1 minute video - impressive.