Skincare & embrocation
2020 Veloskin Post Shace Lotion

VeloSkin Post Shave Lotion

by Adam Robertson
Fri, Jul 10, 2020 15:45
£15.00

VERDICT:

Effective post shave lotion that's cheaper than regular premium brands
Soothing
No residue
Helps to seal cuts
A little expensive
Weight: 
192g
Contact: 
veloskin.cc

VeloSkin Post Shave Lotion works well to create smooth, protected-feeling skin and reduce irritation. The ingredients are all natural and the subtle fragrance is a nice touch – it's gentle enough in every way to use on either your face or legs. While cyclist-specific competition is scarce, it's expensive compared to everyday generic products – and really cheap compared to premium High Street brands.

The Post Shave Lotion comes with VeloSkin's signature scent of orange blossom and bergamot oil. This natural fragrance is pleasant rather than overpowering, and works well on either your face or legs.

It leaves no residue – despite being pretty thick, it's absorbed well into the skin and leaves only a fresh feeling behind. I found this lotion not only helps soothe away irritation from shaving, but helps seal up small cuts and stops you bleeding everywhere.

At £15 for 150 ml of lotion, it's a premium product, though it exactly matches Rapha's Post Shave Lotion, which is £20 for 200ml. Compared to supermarket options such as Harry's Post Shave Balm (£7 for 100ml) or Bulldog Sensitive After Shave Balm (£5 for 100ml) though, the VeloSkin is expensive (roughly £5-£7 more). But... compare the VeloSkin to premium non-cycling products such as Clinique For Men Post-Shave Soother or Liz Earle Mens After Shaving Moisturiser and it's cheap – they work out as £42 and £66 per 150ml respectively.

Since this Post Shave Lotion is designed to be used sparingly, it lasts rather a long time anyway. Over a month, I used only a third of a pot.

VeloSkin Post Shave Lotion is effective at reducing irritation and bleeding from shaving cuts on legs or faces. It smells good, leaves no greasy residue and lasts well too – plus the ingredients are all natural. There are cheaper options, but for a premium product this is actually well-priced.

Verdict

Effective post shave lotion that's cheaper than regular premium brands

road.cc test report

Make and model: Veloskin Post Shave Lotion

Size tested: 150ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

VeloSkin says: "Complete your pre-ride shave ritual with VeloSkin's soothing post shave lotion. Containing active natural ingredients to soothe irritation, this rich and silky lotion leaves your skin hydrated and super soft. Made without the addition of harsh additives or drying alcohol, it's gentle enough to use on your face, as well as your legs."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

VeloSkin says it contains:

Cucumber oil

Argan oil

Wheat protein

Shea butter

Cocoa butter

Jojoba oil

Aloe Vera

Wheat protein

Kelimillet

Menthol

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10

Good solid metal tin.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Helps a lot to reduce irritation and sore skin.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

Lasts well – at the current rate of usage, one pot will last up to three months.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
5/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10

Leaves your skin comfortable after shaving.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Works well, but there are cheaper alternatives.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well. My legs feel sublime afterwards – it's a pleasure to use.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The smell is pleasant.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Expensive.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

There are few cycling-specific post shave lotions out there, and generic ones come a lot cheaper. That said, this does feel like a premium product – and premium lotions are WAY more expensive – so it's actually middling.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This lotion leaves my skin feeling protected and soothed, without leaving any residue – it works very well. The only real drawback is the price, as regular post-shave balms can be had for 30-50 percent less cash. For instance, Harry's Post Shave Balm is £7 for 100ml, and Bulldog Sensitive After Shave Balm is £5.49 for 100ml (£10.50 and £8.24 per 150ml). On the other hand, premium products such as Clinique For Men Post-Shave Soother and Liz Earle Mens After Shaving Moisturiser work out at £42 and £66 per 150ml respectively!

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 20  Height: 6 ft 2 in  Weight: 75kg

I usually ride: Giant TCR  My best bike is: Giant Trinty

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, club rides, the occasional bit of track

