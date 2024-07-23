It's effectively a mini drybag, with a rolltop closure secured with a clip either side. In my opinion this is a superior system than the simple zip you get on several other ride pouches. It provides a lot more flexibility in how it is used and what you can fit within it.
If you have something small inside you can easily just roll the bag a couple more times before closing it, so there's less room for items to move about; or if you need to fit in more you just reduce the number of rolls. If the bag isn't full it does deform a bit when out of your pocket, but it works fine, it just looks a bit weird.
As for what I managed to fit in – on a typical ride I used it for my iPhone 14 Pro, keys, wallet and earbud case. On occasion I used it for a repair kit and found it would easily take a road tube, mini-pump, CO2 inflator, tyre levers and multi-tool.
Where it would be risky putting some things next to each other (keys and iPhone, I'm looking at you), VeloPac has provided a decent sized pocket at the front which lets you separate the worst offenders.
Though it's not fully waterproof, and the zip on the pocket is only water resistant, I used it on some fairly wet days in a pocket and nothing came through. It's lined and padded but only IP64 rated, which means you can't chuck it in the bath and expect it to stay dry, but in terms of it keeping everything dry in a jacket pocket you should be fine.
Overall, the RidePac Util Pro is a simple way to keep things dry and secure in your jersey pocket, and while there is no doubt that it's expensive compared with others on the market, it does everything it needs to well.
Simple but effective ride pouch that keeps everything safe and secure in your jersey pocket
Make and model: VeloPac RidePac Util Pro Olive
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
From VeloPac: "RidePac Útil Pro is a compact pocket friendly pouch to carry ride essentials safely protected from the elements.
"Útil (pronounced: oo.teel) is Spanish for 'useful' & in English simply short for 'utility' which is what our new RidePac Útil Pro is all about! This pouch is made from a durable, lightweight, waterproof ripstop outer fabric. A simple & functional glove friendly roll top closure allows easy access to the main lined & padded compartment to keep rain & dirt out. The outer zip pocket is perfectly sized to accept credit cards, cash, keys etc for secure but quick access at the café stop!
"When we designed the Útil Pro, versatility was a key requirement to produce a simple, super-handy multi-use pouch for the cyclist. The wide roll top ensures easy access & the elastic webbing strap provides a flatter form factor once filled with contents. Alternatively, it can be used to carry your essentials (spare tubes, tyre levers, mini tool, Co2 inflator, repair kit etc).
"Útil Pro is designed to fit most cycle jersey pockets but also can be securely strapped under a saddle or to the bike frame if you also purchase one of our super handy Útil straps."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
VeloPac lists:
Durable Waterproof Ripstop Outer Fabric
Padded & Lined main compartment
Bound seams
Outer 'valuables' pocket with water resistant zip
IP64 – Light rain-proof (NOT submersible)
'BigMouth' Rolltop Closure
Quick Release Fastener
Elastic webbing strap
Colour: Olive Green
Wipe Clean Surface
Capacity: 0.4L
Weight: 52 grams
Outer Dimensions: 200mm x 120mm (folded)
Inner Dimensions: 190mm x 110 (main compartment)
Fits Most Cycle Jersey Pockets
Mounts Under the Saddle or to a Bike Frame Using Útil Strap System
Holds All Sizes of Smartphone
Accepts 1 x MTB/GRAVEL Inner Tube Plus Tyre Levers, C02 Cartridge & Mini tool
Accepts 2 x 20/25mm ROAD Inner Tubes Plus Tyre Levers, C02 Cartridge & Mini Tool
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Well made – zips and strap seem robust and the material is difficult to rip or cut.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Does everything I needed it to – kept everything dry and secure in a jersey pocket.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
It's a good piece of kit but it is expensive.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's not a complicated concept but it does what it needs to.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The separate pocket to keep things apart.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really, though a higher waterproof rating would be nice, for the money.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's quite expensive – VeloPac's unpadded but more waterproof Util Drybag is over a tenner less, though it doesn't have the separation pocket at the front, and Two Wheel Gear's The Wet Sack is also more waterproof, and £2 cheaper, though larger and less suited to jersey pockets.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a simple concept – a small bag to put stuff in for your ride – and it works well, making prepping for rides a little easier, especially if you ride with a repair kit in your jersey pocket rather than in a saddle bag. It's good – if a bit pricey.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
