The VeloPac RidePac Util Pro Olive is a useful pouch that keeps out rain, is flexible enough to adjust to different amounts of content, and has a useful pocket on the outside to keep things separate if needed. It's a simple piece of kit, but it does what it's meant to effectively – keep kit safe and dry during a ride.

It's effectively a mini drybag, with a rolltop closure secured with a clip either side. In my opinion this is a superior system than the simple zip you get on several other ride pouches. It provides a lot more flexibility in how it is used and what you can fit within it.

If you have something small inside you can easily just roll the bag a couple more times before closing it, so there's less room for items to move about; or if you need to fit in more you just reduce the number of rolls. If the bag isn't full it does deform a bit when out of your pocket, but it works fine, it just looks a bit weird.

As for what I managed to fit in – on a typical ride I used it for my iPhone 14 Pro, keys, wallet and earbud case. On occasion I used it for a repair kit and found it would easily take a road tube, mini-pump, CO2 inflator, tyre levers and multi-tool.

Where it would be risky putting some things next to each other (keys and iPhone, I'm looking at you), VeloPac has provided a decent sized pocket at the front which lets you separate the worst offenders.

Though it's not fully waterproof, and the zip on the pocket is only water resistant, I used it on some fairly wet days in a pocket and nothing came through. It's lined and padded but only IP64 rated, which means you can't chuck it in the bath and expect it to stay dry, but in terms of it keeping everything dry in a jacket pocket you should be fine.

It's not the cheapest at £18, but it is good quality. Lara reviewed VeloPac's Util Drybag a couple of years ago, and that's now £7.50 and has a higher waterproof rating, though it doesn't have any padding, or the separate pocket at the front.

The Two Wheel Gear The Wet Sack I reviewed a couple of years ago is larger and less suited to jersey pockets than the RidePac Util Pro, but it's £2 cheaper, and genuinely waterproof.

Overall, the RidePac Util Pro is a simple way to keep things dry and secure in your jersey pocket, and while there is no doubt that it's expensive compared with others on the market, it does everything it needs to well.

Verdict

Simple but effective ride pouch that keeps everything safe and secure in your jersey pocket