review
Bags
VeloPac RidePac Util Drybag

VeloPac RidePac Util Drybag

8
by Lara Dunn
Fri, Aug 26, 2022 15:45
0
£10.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Well-made, protective and pocketable bag, just a shame about the elastic strap
Light
Waterproof
Fits various smartphone shapes/sizes
Pocket-friendly size
Elastic strap deforms bag
You can get cheaper dry bags
Weight: 
42g
Contact: 
www.velopac.cc
How we test

The VeloPac RidePac Util Drybag does a good job of protecting a smartphone or ride essentials from rain and dust with minimal bulk and weight. Its simple roll-top design is easy to use and flexible for phone shapes and sizes, but the elasticated strap seems an unnecessary addition that deforms the shape of the pack.

The fabric is IP65 rated, with welded seams, and the roll-top design means it's as waterproof as most cyclists are ever going to need – even UK-based ones. A prolonged spell in heavy rain showed that while the outer of the fabric doesn't repel water, the inner laminated surface definitely kept the contents dry.

It's easy to use – simply pop in the phone and roll over the top a few times before securing with the semi-elasticated strap and chunky plastic buckle.

This strap was my only real issue with the pack. The roll-top section is stiffened and non-stretch, to make it easy to roll closed, but the ends attached to the clip are elasticated, and no matter how I folded and fastened it, the bag still had a bend in it where the elastic pulled. It isn't a major issue – the bag still fitted into my pocket – but it just felt like an unnecessary niggle that could be solved by using a sliding adjustable strap, or something similar, instead.

2022 VeloPac RidePac Util Drybag - clip.jpg

Once in a jersey pocket, it's flexible and comfortable against the back. Bear in mind it doesn't have any cushioning, though, so won't protect your phone from knocks and drops.

> Cycling emergency essentials: the 10 things you should take with you on every ride

At £10 it's quite a bit cheaper than most zip-fastening options – half the price of Velopac's own Ridepac, Muc-Off's Rainproof Essentials Case and the See.Sense Phone Pouch – but as George pointed out in his review of the Wet Sack (currently £13), you can get similar style dry bags for a lot less, such as Lomo's Ultra Light Weight Dry Bag 1L for £2.75, or even its 2L Dry Bag with Phone Pouch for £4.99, not that we've tested those. The Velopac's size does appeal, though – there don't seem to be many (any?) other roll-top dry bags with only 0.4L capacity.

> 15 easy ways to carry stuff on your bike

Overall, the VeloPac Util is easy to use and waterproof, and while the way the strap makes the bag bend is a bit irritating, ultimately it's an effective and lightweight way of carrying expensive phones or essentials in your pocket and protected from the weather.

Verdict

Well-made, protective and pocketable bag, just a shame about the elastic strap

road.cc test report

Make and model: VeloPac RidePac Util Drybag

Size tested: 200mm x120mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Velopac says: "RidePac Útil is a compact pocket friendly cycling drybag to carry ride essentials safely protected from the elements.

Útil (pronounced: oo.teel) is Spanish for 'useful' & in English simply short for 'utility' which is what our new RidePac Útil is all about! This waterproof drybag is made from a lightweight, durable ripstop fabric with welded seams and rolltop closure to keep contents safe & dry. When we designed the Útil drybag, versatility was a key requirement to deliver a simple, super-handy multi-use bag. The wide 'BigMouth' opening will easily swallow up any make of smartphone protecting it from sweat, dust and a sudden mid ride rainstorm.

Alternatively, it can be used to carry your ride essentials (spare tubes, tyre levers, mini tool, Co2 inflator, repair kit etc). The double folded roll top closure is secured with a glove friendly quick release buckle & is 100% waterproof for cycling & outdoor pursuits.

Útil drybag is designed to fit most cycle jersey pockets but also can be securely strapped under a saddle or to the bike frame if you also purchase one of our super handy Útil straps."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Velopac lists:

Durable Waterproof Ripstop Fabric

IP65 – Foul-weather Proof (NOT submersible)

Welded Seams

'BigMouth' Rolltop Closure

Quick Release Fastener

Colour: BLACK

Wipe Clean Surface

Capacity: 0.4L

Stated Weight: 38 grams

Dimensions: 200mm x 120mm (folded)

Fits Most Cycle Jersey Pockets

Mounts Under the Saddle Or to a Bike Frame Using Útil Strap System

Holds All Sizes Of Smartphone

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made from good quality materials.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Did a good job of protecting my phone.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

All good so far, and not a lot to go wrong.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
9/10

Very light for the protection it gives.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

You can buy a 1L roll-top dry bag from Lomo for £2.75, but that might not fit into your pocket very easily...

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Did an excellent job as a lightweight protective pouch.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

That it can take different shapes and sizes of phone, ease of use, levels of protection, light weight.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Just the minor niggle of the way the elastic strap makes the case bend when closed.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's quite a bit cheaper than most zip-fastening type pouches, including Velopac's own zip-up Ridepac at £20, but you can get similar roll-top dry bags for a lot less – though none that are as small and pocket friendly as far as I know.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Definitely

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's a well-made bag that's easy to use and suits a variety of different types of phone, offering excellent levels of protection with no weight penalty. It might be a little pricier than some, but if you want something that will fit in a jersey pocket, it's very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

Latest Comments

 