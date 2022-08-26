The fabric is IP65 rated, with welded seams, and the roll-top design means it's as waterproof as most cyclists are ever going to need – even UK-based ones. A prolonged spell in heavy rain showed that while the outer of the fabric doesn't repel water, the inner laminated surface definitely kept the contents dry.
This strap was my only real issue with the pack. The roll-top section is stiffened and non-stretch, to make it easy to roll closed, but the ends attached to the clip are elasticated, and no matter how I folded and fastened it, the bag still had a bend in it where the elastic pulled. It isn't a major issue – the bag still fitted into my pocket – but it just felt like an unnecessary niggle that could be solved by using a sliding adjustable strap, or something similar, instead.
Once in a jersey pocket, it's flexible and comfortable against the back. Bear in mind it doesn't have any cushioning, though, so won't protect your phone from knocks and drops.
Overall, the VeloPac Util is easy to use and waterproof, and while the way the strap makes the bag bend is a bit irritating, ultimately it's an effective and lightweight way of carrying expensive phones or essentials in your pocket and protected from the weather.
Make and model: VeloPac RidePac Util Drybag
Size tested: 200mm x120mm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Velopac says: "RidePac Útil is a compact pocket friendly cycling drybag to carry ride essentials safely protected from the elements.
Útil (pronounced: oo.teel) is Spanish for 'useful' & in English simply short for 'utility' which is what our new RidePac Útil is all about! This waterproof drybag is made from a lightweight, durable ripstop fabric with welded seams and rolltop closure to keep contents safe & dry. When we designed the Útil drybag, versatility was a key requirement to deliver a simple, super-handy multi-use bag. The wide 'BigMouth' opening will easily swallow up any make of smartphone protecting it from sweat, dust and a sudden mid ride rainstorm.
Alternatively, it can be used to carry your ride essentials (spare tubes, tyre levers, mini tool, Co2 inflator, repair kit etc). The double folded roll top closure is secured with a glove friendly quick release buckle & is 100% waterproof for cycling & outdoor pursuits.
Útil drybag is designed to fit most cycle jersey pockets but also can be securely strapped under a saddle or to the bike frame if you also purchase one of our super handy Útil straps."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Velopac lists:
Durable Waterproof Ripstop Fabric
IP65 – Foul-weather Proof (NOT submersible)
Welded Seams
'BigMouth' Rolltop Closure
Quick Release Fastener
Colour: BLACK
Wipe Clean Surface
Capacity: 0.4L
Stated Weight: 38 grams
Dimensions: 200mm x 120mm (folded)
Fits Most Cycle Jersey Pockets
Mounts Under the Saddle Or to a Bike Frame Using Útil Strap System
Holds All Sizes Of Smartphone
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very well made from good quality materials.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Did a good job of protecting my phone.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
All good so far, and not a lot to go wrong.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Very light for the protection it gives.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
You can buy a 1L roll-top dry bag from Lomo for £2.75, but that might not fit into your pocket very easily...
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Did an excellent job as a lightweight protective pouch.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
That it can take different shapes and sizes of phone, ease of use, levels of protection, light weight.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Just the minor niggle of the way the elastic strap makes the case bend when closed.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's quite a bit cheaper than most zip-fastening type pouches, including Velopac's own zip-up Ridepac at £20, but you can get similar roll-top dry bags for a lot less – though none that are as small and pocket friendly as far as I know.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Definitely
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a well-made bag that's easy to use and suits a variety of different types of phone, offering excellent levels of protection with no weight penalty. It might be a little pricier than some, but if you want something that will fit in a jersey pocket, it's very good.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
