The VeloPac RidePac Util Drybag does a good job of protecting a smartphone or ride essentials from rain and dust with minimal bulk and weight. Its simple roll-top design is easy to use and flexible for phone shapes and sizes, but the elasticated strap seems an unnecessary addition that deforms the shape of the pack.

The fabric is IP65 rated, with welded seams, and the roll-top design means it's as waterproof as most cyclists are ever going to need – even UK-based ones. A prolonged spell in heavy rain showed that while the outer of the fabric doesn't repel water, the inner laminated surface definitely kept the contents dry.

It's easy to use – simply pop in the phone and roll over the top a few times before securing with the semi-elasticated strap and chunky plastic buckle.

This strap was my only real issue with the pack. The roll-top section is stiffened and non-stretch, to make it easy to roll closed, but the ends attached to the clip are elasticated, and no matter how I folded and fastened it, the bag still had a bend in it where the elastic pulled. It isn't a major issue – the bag still fitted into my pocket – but it just felt like an unnecessary niggle that could be solved by using a sliding adjustable strap, or something similar, instead.

Once in a jersey pocket, it's flexible and comfortable against the back. Bear in mind it doesn't have any cushioning, though, so won't protect your phone from knocks and drops.

At £10 it's quite a bit cheaper than most zip-fastening options – half the price of Velopac's own Ridepac, Muc-Off's Rainproof Essentials Case and the See.Sense Phone Pouch – but as George pointed out in his review of the Wet Sack (currently £13), you can get similar style dry bags for a lot less, such as Lomo's Ultra Light Weight Dry Bag 1L for £2.75, or even its 2L Dry Bag with Phone Pouch for £4.99, not that we've tested those. The Velopac's size does appeal, though – there don't seem to be many (any?) other roll-top dry bags with only 0.4L capacity.

Overall, the VeloPac Util is easy to use and waterproof, and while the way the strap makes the bag bend is a bit irritating, ultimately it's an effective and lightweight way of carrying expensive phones or essentials in your pocket and protected from the weather.

Verdict

Well-made, protective and pocketable bag, just a shame about the elastic strap

