The Two Wheel Gear The Wet Sack does its job well, keeping wet and dry gear separated in your bag, and it's well sized for the typical things such as shoes or a wet towel. It's simple and not strictly necessary – a plastic bag will do almost as well – but it's much nicer to use and a really good addition to your commuter kit.

When I ride from hilly southeast London to Shoreditch, I have no option but to shower at work, which invariably means either sticking a wet towel back in my bag and soaking everything else in there, or hanging it up in the office. Which is hardly ideal.

This bag is a simple and effective solution. All it really is a waterproof bag with a taped seams and a hanging loop, but it is genuinely waterproof – I put a t-shirt inside and ran it under the shower to check – and it seals securely with a sturdy zip.

It's a practical size at 5L (big enough for a pair of shoes, for instance) and I generally tended to chuck in my shower gel, shampoo, and a towel. Everything else in my pack was then safe from leaks. Obviously it packs down small when empty too, while the hanging hook is useful in changing rooms and the like.

Value

At £14 this is a bit expensive, though the quality and usefulness mitigate that somewhat, and you may really want a zip instead of a roll-top closure. Something like the Altura Anywhere Drybag for instance is £35, but then that's much heavier duty – it's tough enough for hard use as a standalone bag, rather than living inside another – and a roll-top.

Meanwhile, a generic 5L bag can easily be had for under £10, such as this iOutdoor Waterproof Dry Bag for £8.99 or the Hidarling Dry Bag for £7.98.

Better still, Lomo does a 5L drybag in black but with a handy viewing window for £4.75, or a set of three red ones (3L, 6L and 8L) for £7.50.

The other option is a plastic shopping bag for 5p, but they rip easily, tend to sprawl their contents out and are hardly eco-friendly.

Overall

This is well made to a good size and shape, and it gets the job done well. There are cheaper options that work just as well, though.

Verdict

Tidy, well made solution for a common commuting problem, but there are cheaper options

