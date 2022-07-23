The Two Wheel Gear The Wet Sack does its job well, keeping wet and dry gear separated in your bag, and it's well sized for the typical things such as shoes or a wet towel. It's simple and not strictly necessary – a plastic bag will do almost as well – but it's much nicer to use and a really good addition to your commuter kit.
When I ride from hilly southeast London to Shoreditch, I have no option but to shower at work, which invariably means either sticking a wet towel back in my bag and soaking everything else in there, or hanging it up in the office. Which is hardly ideal.
This bag is a simple and effective solution. All it really is a waterproof bag with a taped seams and a hanging loop, but it is genuinely waterproof – I put a t-shirt inside and ran it under the shower to check – and it seals securely with a sturdy zip.
It's a practical size at 5L (big enough for a pair of shoes, for instance) and I generally tended to chuck in my shower gel, shampoo, and a towel. Everything else in my pack was then safe from leaks. Obviously it packs down small when empty too, while the hanging hook is useful in changing rooms and the like.
Value
At £14 this is a bit expensive, though the quality and usefulness mitigate that somewhat, and you may really want a zip instead of a roll-top closure. Something like the Altura Anywhere Drybag for instance is £35, but then that's much heavier duty – it's tough enough for hard use as a standalone bag, rather than living inside another – and a roll-top.
Meanwhile, a generic 5L bag can easily be had for under £10, such as this iOutdoor Waterproof Dry Bag for £8.99 or the Hidarling Dry Bag for £7.98.
Better still, Lomo does a 5L drybag in black but with a handy viewing window for £4.75, or a set of three red ones (3L, 6L and 8L) for £7.50.
The other option is a plastic shopping bag for 5p, but they rip easily, tend to sprawl their contents out and are hardly eco-friendly.
Overall
This is well made to a good size and shape, and it gets the job done well. There are cheaper options that work just as well, though.
Verdict
Tidy, well made solution for a common commuting problem, but there are cheaper options
Make and model: Two Wheel Gear The Wet Sack
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Two Wheel Gear says: "Replace your plastic bags and earn eco-friendly points. Keep your smelly and wet stuff separate in your day bag with the ultra-portable Wet Sack."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Width: 14.75 inch x Height: 11 inch x Depth: 3.5 inch
Volume: 5 Litres
Materials: Made of waterproof nylon with taped seams and YKK waterproof zipper
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well made, with durable material and a sturdy zip.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
It's a really simple design that works well.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Feels like it should survive most things.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
You can get generic 5L drybags for around half this price.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Does what it's supposed to. I'm not going to pretend it was pleasant getting a wet travel towel out of it after 10 hours, but it kept it separate from everything else in my bag.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The waterproofing, keeps everything wet/dry as needed.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing major.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper than the Altura Anywhere Drybag which comes in at £35, but then that is much more heavy duty. The other comparison is probably a plastic shopping bag for 5p, though they rip easily and aren't the most eco-friendly things ever. The price seems reasonable for the quality and usefulness.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a simple and effective way to solve one of the most irritating problems of commuting by bike. There are cheaper bags that do the same thing, though.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
