The Velocio Women's Foundation Long Sleeve jersey is the brand's more affordable option for adding a touch of warmth to cooler rides in autumn and spring. With a well-shaped, relaxed and comfortable fit, it's made fully from recycled materials so it's a good option for those who care about a brand's environmental approach, and aesthetics too. But beware you'll get chilly wrists when paired with short to medium cuffed gloves.
The jersey is made in Albania from 100 per cent recycled polyester. The eco-conscious material choice is used throughout the jersey, which is great as it has a nice soft inner face that's comfortable against the skin. It is slightly on the bulky side of the spectrum, though.
> Buy this online here
Velocio has opted for a slightly relaxed fit. There's definitely plenty of breathing room but it's not overly baggy in any place – it has a consistent fit across the body and sleeve width, though the body is shorter than I prefer and would expect from a relaxed option.
There's no pulling or tightness anywhere when riding. It moves well with the body, across in and out of the saddle efforts, and the silicone band at the rear hem helps prevent the jersey shifting under the weight of loaded pockets.
The cuffs are very basic, though; they consist of just a 2cm-wide band made from the same material as the rest of jersey, and there's no silicone tucked on the inside. I found they didn't stay in place and so I was left with bare skin when pairing it with short-cuffed gloves.
There's also no windproofing, so riding along exposed roads or downhills can be a chilly experience; the Foundation doesn't protect against the rain either. While you can easily wear a baselayer beneath for some added warmth, as a result of the relaxed fit and the fairly bulky material it doesn't work so well with pulling on more layers on top. I felt a little more restricted in the conditions where I could comfortably ride in my usual windproof/waterproof options.
> Buyer’s Guide: 20 of the best cycling baselayers
Elsewhere, the collar is a good height and sits close to the neck; with the fleecy fabric also used here, it's very snugly and the zip guard ensures no irritation. The zip itself is chunky, feels robust and is quick and easy to use for regulating your temperature across the ride.
Pockets-wise, you've got three at the rear which are dipped slightly at either side for easier access to nutrition while riding. There isn't a zipped pocket to secure valuable items, though.
Each pocket is 12cm wide and the 18.5cm-deep middle one just about hides my large smartphone, so I used the side pockets that are a slightly shorter 16.5cm on the outer edges (because of the sloping design) for stashing nutrition and a wind/rain jacket.
Some reflective detailing has been added to the outer edge of both side pockets; with each stripe just half a centimetre wide and 6cm long, it's a little too discreet for my liking.
Velocio offers the jersey in a huge range of sizes, and it's available in three classy yet neutral finishes – the Light Olive on test, Fire Red and Night (navy blue) – so the design is unlikely to clash with much.
Value and conclusion
Although it's Velocio's lower priced jersey, at £94, it is a little pricey compared with others out there.
If the latest version of Altura's Women's Nightvision long sleeve is similar in performance terms to the one Emma tested in 2020 then it's comparable to the Velocio, but significantly cheaper at £60.
> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jerseys here
At £98, Tactic Sport's Hard Day Long Sleeve Jersey costs a little more than the Foundation, but it has stretchy cuffs that work really well for pairing with gloves, and the thinner fabric also makes it great for layering up.
Overall, the Foundation is a good, comfortable jersey but you're certainly paying a premium for the classy aesthetics and Velocio's environmentally-conscious approach with recycled materials used throughout. For the near-£100 price tag, a zipped valuables pocket, more effective cuffs and larger reflective details would be practical and useful inclusions. That said, if you're all about putting your money into brands who care about the planet, you'll be comfortable in this stylish jersey, and warm in milder winter weather if you put on a baselayer beneath.
Verdict
Comfy top for spring or autumn riding made of fully recycled fabrics, but you're likely to get chilly wrists
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Velocio Women's Foundation Long Sleeve
Tell us what the product is for
Velocio says: "The Foundation Long Sleeve offers exceptional value for cool weather performance. Using 100% recycled polyester, the Foundation extends the Velocio philosophy of improving a riding experience. Pairing fine gauge Italian milled recycled polyester with a subdued aesthetic, a slightly more relaxed fit and careful planning around finishings and details, creating our most value-conscious option to date. Light weight, incredibly soft and high-wicking, the Foundation meets the demands of Velocio quality and performance."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Velocio lists:
Fleece backed Italian milled recycled polyester
UPF 50+ sun protection
Reflective logos and trim details for visibility
YKK Vislon zipper with Velocio puller
Three generous no-sag back pockets
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Very soft fabric but chilly wrists were definitely uncomfortable!
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
All good when machine washed at 30 degrees.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Comfy top when riding in autumn and spring, and paired with a baselayer you can continue wearing it in milder winter conditions. You'll get chilly wrists when paired with short to medium cuffed gloves, though.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Aesthetics and fully made from recycled materials.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Ineffective 'cuffs'.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's quite pricey. Tactic Sport's Hard Day Long Sleeve Jersey is £98, so just a little more, but it has stretchy cuffs that work really well for pairing with gloves. You can definitely go cheaper than the Foundation for a similar level of performance – Altura's Women's Nightvision Long Sleeve is £60, for example.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's quite good: it adds a touch of warmth to cooler rides in autumn and spring, and you can easily fit a baselayer underneath to extend to milder winter weather. It looks good and as it's made of fully recycled materials, it's a great choice if you care about a brand's environmental approach. However, you're in danger of getting chilly wrists when pairing with gloves, and the relaxed fit combined with the slightly bulky fabric could result in a restricted feeling after pulling on your usual windproof/waterproof layers. It's a bit pricey, too.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
I've not really understood why TT bikes (or at least disc wheels and TT bars) haven't been banned by the UCI, after all a time trial is still a...
Good spot.
Haha! I actually like the training jersey but given the consensus on here I can probably safely wait for the sales
Yes please! Unreal!
You should see the accidents in the rear view mirror. Probably don't do much mileage but you'd think an anpr would have picked it up before.
Guess it's backlit then
"I'm not the most proficient at taping bars"...
I was having a bad day but you've rescued me. In the first rule - "please don't sneer" .... *falls off chair*
Things taken in isolation may seem trivial at the time, and a reprimand may seem over the top. However, how else do you stop this behaviour?...
Pretty impressive to be able to ride one handed whilst stopping your baseball cap from falling off. Lightning reactions for that age and better...