Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Jerseys - long sleeve
Velocio Women’s Foundation Long Sleeve

Velocio Women’s Foundation Long Sleeve

6
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Jan 27, 2022 19:45
0
£94.00

VERDICT:

6
10
Comfy top for spring or autumn riding made of fully recycled fabrics, but you're likely to get chilly wrists
Fully made from recycled materials
Soft and comfy
Easy access pockets
Inclusive sizing (XXS and XXXL)
No zipped valuables pocket
Ineffective 'cuffs' lead to cold wrists with short to medium cuffed gloves
Limited reflective detailing
Weight: 
189g
Contact: 
eu.velocio.cc
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Velocio Women's Foundation Long Sleeve jersey is the brand's more affordable option for adding a touch of warmth to cooler rides in autumn and spring. With a well-shaped, relaxed and comfortable fit, it's made fully from recycled materials so it's a good option for those who care about a brand's environmental approach, and aesthetics too. But beware you'll get chilly wrists when paired with short to medium cuffed gloves.

The jersey is made in Albania from 100 per cent recycled polyester. The eco-conscious material choice is used throughout the jersey, which is great as it has a nice soft inner face that's comfortable against the skin. It is slightly on the bulky side of the spectrum, though.

> Buy this online here

Velocio has opted for a slightly relaxed fit. There's definitely plenty of breathing room but it's not overly baggy in any place – it has a consistent fit across the body and sleeve width, though the body is shorter than I prefer and would expect from a relaxed option.

2021 Velocio Women's Foundation Long Sleeve - back.jpg

There's no pulling or tightness anywhere when riding. It moves well with the body, across in and out of the saddle efforts, and the silicone band at the rear hem helps prevent the jersey shifting under the weight of loaded pockets.

2021 Velocio Women's Foundation Long Sleeve - gripper.jpg

The cuffs are very basic, though; they consist of just a 2cm-wide band made from the same material as the rest of jersey, and there's no silicone tucked on the inside. I found they didn't stay in place and so I was left with bare skin when pairing it with short-cuffed gloves.

2021 Velocio Women's Foundation Long Sleeve - cuff.jpg

There's also no windproofing, so riding along exposed roads or downhills can be a chilly experience; the Foundation doesn't protect against the rain either. While you can easily wear a baselayer beneath for some added warmth, as a result of the relaxed fit and the fairly bulky material it doesn't work so well with pulling on more layers on top. I felt a little more restricted in the conditions where I could comfortably ride in my usual windproof/waterproof options.

> Buyer’s Guide: 20 of the best cycling baselayers

Elsewhere, the collar is a good height and sits close to the neck; with the fleecy fabric also used here, it's very snugly and the zip guard ensures no irritation. The zip itself is chunky, feels robust and is quick and easy to use for regulating your temperature across the ride.

Pockets-wise, you've got three at the rear which are dipped slightly at either side for easier access to nutrition while riding. There isn't a zipped pocket to secure valuable items, though.

2021 Velocio Women's Foundation Long Sleeve - pockets.jpg

Each pocket is 12cm wide and the 18.5cm-deep middle one just about hides my large smartphone, so I used the side pockets that are a slightly shorter 16.5cm on the outer edges (because of the sloping design) for stashing nutrition and a wind/rain jacket.

Some reflective detailing has been added to the outer edge of both side pockets; with each stripe just half a centimetre wide and 6cm long, it's a little too discreet for my liking.

2021 Velocio Women's Foundation Long Sleeve - pocket detail.jpg

Velocio offers the jersey in a huge range of sizes, and it's available in three classy yet neutral finishes – the Light Olive on test, Fire Red and Night (navy blue) – so the design is unlikely to clash with much.

Value and conclusion

Although it's Velocio's lower priced jersey, at £94, it is a little pricey compared with others out there.

If the latest version of Altura's Women's Nightvision long sleeve is similar in performance terms to the one Emma tested in 2020 then it's comparable to the Velocio, but significantly cheaper at £60.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jerseys here

At £98, Tactic Sport's Hard Day Long Sleeve Jersey costs a little more than the Foundation, but it has stretchy cuffs that work really well for pairing with gloves, and the thinner fabric also makes it great for layering up.

Overall, the Foundation is a good, comfortable jersey but you're certainly paying a premium for the classy aesthetics and Velocio's environmentally-conscious approach with recycled materials used throughout. For the near-£100 price tag, a zipped valuables pocket, more effective cuffs and larger reflective details would be practical and useful inclusions. That said, if you're all about putting your money into brands who care about the planet, you'll be comfortable in this stylish jersey, and warm in milder winter weather if you put on a baselayer beneath.

Verdict

Comfy top for spring or autumn riding made of fully recycled fabrics, but you're likely to get chilly wrists

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Velocio Women's Foundation Long Sleeve

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

Velocio says: "The Foundation Long Sleeve offers exceptional value for cool weather performance. Using 100% recycled polyester, the Foundation extends the Velocio philosophy of improving a riding experience. Pairing fine gauge Italian milled recycled polyester with a subdued aesthetic, a slightly more relaxed fit and careful planning around finishings and details, creating our most value-conscious option to date. Light weight, incredibly soft and high-wicking, the Foundation meets the demands of Velocio quality and performance."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Velocio lists:

Fleece backed Italian milled recycled polyester

UPF 50+ sun protection

Reflective logos and trim details for visibility

YKK Vislon zipper with Velocio puller

Three generous no-sag back pockets

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10

Very soft fabric but chilly wrists were definitely uncomfortable!

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

All good when machine washed at 30 degrees.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Comfy top when riding in autumn and spring, and paired with a baselayer you can continue wearing it in milder winter conditions. You'll get chilly wrists when paired with short to medium cuffed gloves, though.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Aesthetics and fully made from recycled materials.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Ineffective 'cuffs'.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's quite pricey. Tactic Sport's Hard Day Long Sleeve Jersey is £98, so just a little more, but it has stretchy cuffs that work really well for pairing with gloves. You can definitely go cheaper than the Foundation for a similar level of performance – Altura's Women's Nightvision Long Sleeve is £60, for example.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's quite good: it adds a touch of warmth to cooler rides in autumn and spring, and you can easily fit a baselayer underneath to extend to milder winter weather. It looks good and as it's made of fully recycled materials, it's a great choice if you care about a brand's environmental approach. However, you're in danger of getting chilly wrists when pairing with gloves, and the relaxed fit combined with the slightly bulky fabric could result in a restricted feeling after pulling on your usual windproof/waterproof layers. It's a bit pricey, too.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Velocio Women’s Foundation Long Sleeve 2022
Velocio Women’s Foundation Long Sleeve
Velocio 2022
Velocio
Women's Clothing
women's jerseys
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments