The Velocio Women's Foundation Long Sleeve jersey is the brand's more affordable option for adding a touch of warmth to cooler rides in autumn and spring. With a well-shaped, relaxed and comfortable fit, it's made fully from recycled materials so it's a good option for those who care about a brand's environmental approach, and aesthetics too. But beware you'll get chilly wrists when paired with short to medium cuffed gloves.

The jersey is made in Albania from 100 per cent recycled polyester. The eco-conscious material choice is used throughout the jersey, which is great as it has a nice soft inner face that's comfortable against the skin. It is slightly on the bulky side of the spectrum, though.

Velocio has opted for a slightly relaxed fit. There's definitely plenty of breathing room but it's not overly baggy in any place – it has a consistent fit across the body and sleeve width, though the body is shorter than I prefer and would expect from a relaxed option.

There's no pulling or tightness anywhere when riding. It moves well with the body, across in and out of the saddle efforts, and the silicone band at the rear hem helps prevent the jersey shifting under the weight of loaded pockets.

The cuffs are very basic, though; they consist of just a 2cm-wide band made from the same material as the rest of jersey, and there's no silicone tucked on the inside. I found they didn't stay in place and so I was left with bare skin when pairing it with short-cuffed gloves.

There's also no windproofing, so riding along exposed roads or downhills can be a chilly experience; the Foundation doesn't protect against the rain either. While you can easily wear a baselayer beneath for some added warmth, as a result of the relaxed fit and the fairly bulky material it doesn't work so well with pulling on more layers on top. I felt a little more restricted in the conditions where I could comfortably ride in my usual windproof/waterproof options.

Elsewhere, the collar is a good height and sits close to the neck; with the fleecy fabric also used here, it's very snugly and the zip guard ensures no irritation. The zip itself is chunky, feels robust and is quick and easy to use for regulating your temperature across the ride.

Pockets-wise, you've got three at the rear which are dipped slightly at either side for easier access to nutrition while riding. There isn't a zipped pocket to secure valuable items, though.

Each pocket is 12cm wide and the 18.5cm-deep middle one just about hides my large smartphone, so I used the side pockets that are a slightly shorter 16.5cm on the outer edges (because of the sloping design) for stashing nutrition and a wind/rain jacket.

Some reflective detailing has been added to the outer edge of both side pockets; with each stripe just half a centimetre wide and 6cm long, it's a little too discreet for my liking.

Velocio offers the jersey in a huge range of sizes, and it's available in three classy yet neutral finishes – the Light Olive on test, Fire Red and Night (navy blue) – so the design is unlikely to clash with much.

Although it's Velocio's lower priced jersey, at £94, it is a little pricey compared with others out there.

If the latest version of Altura's Women's Nightvision long sleeve is similar in performance terms to the one Emma tested in 2020 then it's comparable to the Velocio, but significantly cheaper at £60.

At £98, Tactic Sport's Hard Day Long Sleeve Jersey costs a little more than the Foundation, but it has stretchy cuffs that work really well for pairing with gloves, and the thinner fabric also makes it great for layering up.

Overall, the Foundation is a good, comfortable jersey but you're certainly paying a premium for the classy aesthetics and Velocio's environmentally-conscious approach with recycled materials used throughout. For the near-£100 price tag, a zipped valuables pocket, more effective cuffs and larger reflective details would be practical and useful inclusions. That said, if you're all about putting your money into brands who care about the planet, you'll be comfortable in this stylish jersey, and warm in milder winter weather if you put on a baselayer beneath.

Comfy top for spring or autumn riding made of fully recycled fabrics, but you're likely to get chilly wrists

