VeloChampion Missile Sunglasses

VeloChampion's Missile Glasses offer good coverage and a secure and stable fit. The bundle includes clear and yellow lenses alongside the highly customisable main lens, and you can add a spare lens and a prescription lens adaptor too. They're great and the value is high, but the frames are definitely best for those with small heads.
Thanks to the huge range of options for frames, lenses and nosepieces, it's possible to make the Missiles as subtle or as loud as you want. In fact, you may feel a little overwhelmed by the sheer volume of choice.
I've been impressed by the performance and quality of the glasses, though, and would most definitely invest in a second frame for a more subtle, coordinated look.
Okay, green is pretty niche for combining with kit, but Missile frames are also available in Red, Neon Yellow, Black, Blue and White/Red. You can get frames separately for £14.95, plus extra lenses are £14.95 and even the nosepieces come in five colours (£9.95 each).
Back to the original glasses, which you spec before buying. There's a wide range of options for your main lens, including smoke mirror, red, blue or green, and each type has numerous tint options. The two other lenses in the bundle are fixed – clear and yellow.
Lastly, you have the option to add another main lens in for £14.95, and/or a prescription lens adapter for £19.95. Every bundle also comes with an EVA hard case and soft case/wiper.
The glasses have a unique system for lens removal; VeloChampion calls it Vision Lock. The instructions in the box aren't brilliant, but the video on their site is more useful. It's not the quickest of processes, and requires a firm hand, but it's very stable and secure once done.
Fit
These are not for anyone with a big head – in fact the original tester, George, found them too small. They fit my 54cm skull perfectly, though.
There's no pinching behind the ears despite the flex in the arms, and zero movement. They are as secure and stable as any glasses I have ever worn on the bike, both for road and gravel riding. Any tighter, though, and these will dig in.
The nosepiece is adjustable, finishing off a perfectly snug fit. It does sit the lenses further from your face than some, which I found took a little adjusting to; I frequently thought they had slipped down when they hadn't.
Protection
VeloChampion explicitly says all its lenses offer UV400 protection – the highest possible at 99-100% of UVA and UVB – which is excellent. The UV-blocking layer is not tinted, and can go on anything. However, it also explicitly says the clear and yellow lenses have no UV protection.
Confusingly, the site further claims that 'even the clear and yellow lenses have Category 3 protection,' but Category 3 lenses are described, in every source we can find, as a very dark tint that blocks over 80 percent of visible (not UV) light.
Whatever the truth, the green mirror lens is UV400 and great in full sun – we've had some clear evenings when the setting sun would have been blinding – and for reducing glare from wet roads. They leave you a good perception of true colours and excellent clarity of vision.
The yellow lenses are perfect for dull, overcast days. The tint helps to increase depth perception a little and again, clarity is good. Finally, the clear lens is there if you simply want protection from wind and flying things.
The curvature gives reasonable side coverage, though they don't have the depth of some, for example Oakley's Sutro Lite Glasses. However, I found the coverage sufficient without being over the top.
There's no gap between the lens and the frame, but I never had huge issues with fogging – yes, it happened if I'd been making a decent effort and stopped for a comfort break, but it clears in seconds once you get going again. There is a decent gap for airflow between these and your face.
The glasses weigh in at 35g. That's about standard – both Koo's Spectro Sunglasses and the 100% S3 Maap Glasses hover around this mark. If saving a few grams matters, the Alba Optics Delta VZUM glasses will save you 5g over the Missiles.
Value
At £42.95 the Missiles are 2-3 times cheaper than most of the glasses we review – which mostly have only one lens – and consequently great value, especially given their customisability.
Madison's excellent Stealth glasses come in a three-pack for £54.99 (as do its also-excellent Code Breakers), for instance, and even those seem a bit of a bargain.
Overall
The only serious fly in the ointment is the width of the frames. For me, the fit and comfort can't be faulted, but I have a relatively small head. If they fit, you're getting a quality pair of glasses in a very customisable bundle for a great price.
The options to further customise parts later are also very appealing... does n + 1 apply to glasses as well as bikes?
Verdict
Small head? Look no further... stable, secure with decent coverage and three quality lenses
Make and model: VeloChampion Missile Sunglasses
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
VeloChampion says: "Designed for world-class cyclists. The VeloChampion Green MISSILE™ Sunglasses bundle is part of our 'VeloCustom' pro-level cycling eyewear collection. Tested to the highest levels in cycling, these custom cycling sunglasses feature our patented VISION LOCK™ system. This provides cyclists with a secure lens change system that ensures that no lens movement happens whilst on the bike or running and allows for a quick change to alternative lenses for a variety of weather conditions."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Benefits of MISSILE™ Green frame custom sunglasses:
Polycarbonate lens
10 base de-centred quality lens for superior optical clarity
VISION LOCK™system with interchangeable lens technology
Rubber ear socks to reduce movement whilst tackling rough terrain
Frame and Nose Piece made in durable Grylamide
Interchangeable lens complies with CE standards and 100% UV protection
Lens curvature design that improves side protection against sun, wind and impact
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Good coverage, good clarity, secure fit.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No obvious weaknesses that might compromise longevity.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
This will be completely personal preference. I found them exceptionally comfortable, but I know that my head is not so big.
Rate the product for value:
8/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Stable and secure fit, great coverage and quality lenses for every occasion.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good fit and coverage. Great to know that each element can be purchased separately too.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Undercut the likes of Koo Spectro and Alba Optics, but you can get cheaper with Madison Stealths. At the sale price they are competitively priced for sure.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Secure and stable fit with a lens for all conditions, all offering excellent clarity of vision. I'd say the only negative is the size: if you have a particularly wide/large head, they are likely to pinch.
Age: 42 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
