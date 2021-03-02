Alba Optics Delta BLK VZUM Pou glasses

Alba Optics Delta glasses feature a unique frame design that delivers on holding them securely to your face, whatever terrain you charge through. The lens has impressive clarity, and even though the price is just below that of some premium designers, you are getting the premium experience.
The Italian brand brings iconic shapes of the past back to the peloton, but adapted with modern technology. Delta is Alba Optics' first model and it is inspired by designs from Italy in the 80s.
The frame of the glasses is made from Tr90 which is a nylon/carbon fibre blend. Alba Optics says it is 20% lighter than conventional materials, as well as promising more protection against damage in the event of a crash.
This frame weighs in at 13g, while the lens itself is 17g. Together totalling 30g, this is a very lightweight pair of glasses. For example, the Rudy Project Defender ImpactX Photochromic 2 Black glasses, which were praised for being lightweight, come in at 34g.
The arms of the Deltas are 115mm long. This is quite short, which means they are less likely to interfere with the retention system of your helmet. To put this in perspective, the Oakley Sutro Lites are 135mm and that length plays nicely with some, but not all lids.
The arched shape hooks around your ears, dropping around 50mm down, and this holds the glasses in place incredibly securely. The arms do track in slightly narrow, so it feels like you are stretching these outwards when slipping them on, but this provides a reassuring fit. However, I would say that these might be too narrow for those with wider heads, and the curvy design doesn't dock so well in helmet vents.
The VZUM Pou lens fitted to the pair on test is designed to enhance visibility on cold tones in bright conditions – there are seven other options, including a photochromatic lens. All of them protect against potentially damaging UV rays, with UV400 protection.
The lens is made from a scratch-resistant polycarbonate with an oleophobic layer added to repel dirt and water. I've been gravel riding with these, where grit is more likely to be thrown up, and the lens has put up a mighty defence and is lasting well.
Alba Optics' decentred spherical lens has a variable thickness, designed, it says, for better glare defence, for minimum distortion and for more volume between your face and lens for improved ventilation. The 146mm wide and 60mm deep lens certainly delivers impeccable clarity. Plus, the tight, close wrap that curves around also does very well at defending you from wind and light trying to sneak its way in from the sides, while horizontal slots at the top of the lens on each side help eliminate any misting up – these are subtle but effective.
The interchangeable lens system is okay – it's not the smoothest for swapping over, but it does work and the design ensures the lens stays securely in the frame with no rattling at all. By pressing on the nose pad at the front side of the frame, this then goes behind the lens (to join the rest of the nose pad) and the lens is now released. Next, it's best to hold the frame sideways with one hand to pull out the lens with the other. This system does require some force but the strength of the frame is holding up well, so far.
Available in seven different frame colours and with eight lens choices, there is decent customisation both for getting the look you are after, as well as a lens to suit your riding conditions. A drawstring pouch is included and a microfibre cloth for cleaning, but I would have preferred a hard case for keeping these one hundred per cent safe.
At £129.88, the Deltas are in the premium ball park, but the lower end of it. They're lighter and cheaper than both the Koo Spectro sunglasses (34g, £169.99), which similarly impressed with great clarity and minimal fogging, and the 100% S3 MAAP glasses (34g, £170), which also provide excellent coverage.
Overall, the Deltas are light, well priced and offer a high-performance viewing experience. With such an impressive lens and frame design, these really are excellent.
Verdict
Exceptional lightweight sunnies that hook well for a secure hold
Make and model: Alba Optics Delta BLK VZUM Pou glasses
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Alba Optics says:
"DELTA glasses are inspired by models from the 80's and 90's.
The glasses wearability allows a perfect vision when shifting your eyes from the pedals to the road. This particular aspect enables the athlete to stay focused on his performance without interferences. The temples are strong and guarantee to stay put even in case of shocks or sudden head movements."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Alba Optics lists:
– Ventilated VZUM™ lens
– Interchangeable VZUM™ lens
– UV400 protection
– Lighter Tr90 frame
– Weight: 26gr
– Handmade in Italy
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Sits very securely and provides wide wrapping coverage, protecting you effectively from light and wind trying to come in from the side. The interchangeable lens system is also well designed, with no rattling.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Quite a lot of force is required to swaps the lens, but so far the frame is showing impressive strength and there is no rattling.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
10/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Retro styling, very lightweight and the interesting frame design that hooks round your ears and provides a very secure hold.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No hardcase, and not possible to dock these in all helmets.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Cheaper than other premium offerings from the likes of Koo and MAAP.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
While these are still quite expensive sunnies, they deliver a premium experience just under the price of similar models. The lens provides excellent clarity and the changeable lens system ensures no rattling. Plus, the frame is very lightweight for its strength. The narrow arms won't suit all head shapes – and don't suit all helmet docking systems – and I would have liked a hard case to keep them safe, but overall I'd still say these glasses are exceptional.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 63kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
