The Vanelli Super Leger Jersey is a smart and a classic-leaning design aimed at those of us looking for a lightweight aero jersey at a good price. In this colourway, the arms could get grubby quite quickly on sweaty, suncream-slathered rides, but the YKK zip, elongated sleeves and the snug fit are hallmarks of a more expensive item.
For the Super Leger's main body, Vanelli uses a porous polyester material to manage your temperature, and I found this worked very well for the warm and muggy days I was wearing this. The long sky-blue sleeves come almost to the elbow and appear to be constructed from a long single piece of non-porous material. However, there is in fact a thin panel of porous material stitched into the arm pit area to provide ventilation, which helps to prevent you overheating.
While it's difficult to quantify or feel the aero benefit of longer sleeves outside of the wind tunnel, they certainly provide an additional few centimetres of slipperiness on your upper arm if you are looking for extra aero gains.
If I had a slight gripe with the construction of the jersey it's the connections between the different fabrics. Luckily, the slightly haphazard stitching connecting the different fabrics on the arm is hidden when you're riding. The sleeves are kept in place by diagonal silicone stripes that line the sleeve, with a break for the different material. The bigger your arms are, the better for maintaining fullness and avoiding sleeve flap. That said, I found no issues even with my puny, very non-Superman-like biceps!
I think that the combination of block navy and lengthy sky blue is a stylish and classy arrangement – but I suppose as a fan of Coventry City (AKA the Sky Blues!) I would say that!
Vanelli tops off this classic look with branding on the chest and the back of the neck that's pretty understated.
Vanelli has kept the collar high and round, so you'll need to unzip the jersey if you want to unmask your inner Danny Martinez and show off your chain bling. Though to keep the weight to the absolute minimum, Vanelli has foregone zip garages.
As with its Proline jersey, Vanelli uses a different material for the three rear pockets, but on this jersey the material feels thinner and less sturdy. I tried not to overload the pockets as seam wear where the pockets join the main body looks like it could be a real possibility, and the semi-slack elastication at the top of the pockets doesn't feel that strong either.
That said, this jersey is clearly built for speed and slickness and I found it perfect for fast 50km blasts around my local roads. I did ride it on longer 100km rides that required more fully laden pockets and I became aware of the integrity of the pockets. I'd suggest if you are planning on wearing this for longer rides that you carry as much as possible on the bike rather than overstuffing your pockets.
Another similarity with the Proline includes the wide elasticated trim at the bottom of the jersey and its silicone gripper strip.
This large size top came through as a tighter fit than the Proline – I'm 187cm tall and weigh 82kg on a good day – though not by very much.
If you are looking for a slightly more relaxed fit, I'd recommend the Vanelli Proline over this jersey. There are no internal labels on either jersey and I found the seams – with one exception – were all tucked away discreetly so there were no snags or irritations.
I'm pretty fair-skinned, and even when I was wearing no sunblock under the jersey, my torso didn't suffer any sunburn. And while I didn't have any issues with sweat patches, there was some salt residue forming by the end of what was an especially hot and hilly day of riding.
Value
For something with zero corners cut on construction that's even lighter and extremely aero, you could consider the Universal Colours Spectrum Light Jersey but at £120 it's over twice the price. This comes in an arresting design, to say the least, but Jamie also really rated it for its excellent comfort and extensive use of recycled materials.
Shaun appreciated the very well-priced Galibier Regale Ultralight Jersey that costs just £46.88, but he found it thin enough to see through in places, which wasn't the case with the Super Leger.
The Lusso Paragon jersey will cost you £105 and your extra 40 quid gets you a slightly less aggressive cut and a jersey suited to lower temperature rides. Ben was a fan when he reviewed it, appreciating its fit, comfort and deep pockets.
Conclusion
Overall, this is a very good jersey for the price, and I felt I was wearing something far more fancy than its low price suggests. There are a few minor shortcomings in its construction, and the pockets may not be ideal for longer days out – but it's light, keeps you cool, has aero qualities and looks good. Job done, especially at this price.
Verdict
A super-light, aero and stylish summer jersey at a fair price though don't overstuff the pockets
Make and model: Vanelli Super Leger Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
From Vanelli:
Here we have tried to produce a super lightweight Jersey. Our scales came in at just over 100gr for a medium. We had our friends at Alpcycles [which organises French and Italian cycling tours] in mind when we produced this.
The fit is, how can we say, Italian. We have not included a 4th zip pocket on purpose and its also an open zip again to keep weight down (yes, I hear you but every small detail on weight has been looked at here).
The only small compromise has been the slightly heavier fabric on the pocket. Silicone is embedded in to the arms on the raw cut finish. Ade at Alpcycles has loved this Jersey and tested it before it went on sale.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Super lightweight at approx 104g for medium size
Rip Tech mesh fabric with Asteria sleeves
Silicone gripper on waist
100% Breathable
YKK Zipper system
Race cut neck
3 Rear Pockets
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Even more so than the Vanelli Proline Jersey, this is incredibly light and incorporates different fabrics to create the desired product. There are slightly rough seams under the arms to include breathable material and Vanelli has foregone zip covers to save weight. The pockets are thicker, non-porous material.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Aero, light and perfect for hot weather. It me cool on hot and muggy days and it dried out sweat well.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
No problems so far but long sleeves without elastication will normally slacken and crimp after a few months of usage. Also, the sky blue could be in danger of discolouration and staining over time.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
This is very much an aero-optimised jersey, so there is no slack anywhere. Long sleeves maximise those gains and the body length good on me.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
This only comes in three sizes butI found the large size fitted me well. I'm 187cm tall, weigh 82kg and have pretty broad shoulders. If you go to the gym you might want to consider sizing up one, as it is pretty snug on me.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
This weighs in at 116g so it's barely there, and it's 28g lighter than the Universal Colours Spectrum jersey mentioned in the review. Though the super-light Galibier comes in at a mere 84g if you're really trying to minimise mass.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
I wore it for upwards of seven hours a day and never had a moment's discomfort. The arms feel lovely and snug, and personally I love a long sleeve that almost reaches your elbow – though this could play havoc with your tan lines if you're used to wearing a jersey with shorter sleeves.
Rate the product for value:
8/10
It's inexpensive for a lightweight summer jersey and I think it looks fantastic – though as a fan of Coventry City (the Sky Blues) I'm naturally biased. It's great for hot weather rides and I reckon it performs well beyond it's modest price level.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
It's been washed multiple times and is still looking like new. And as the washing instructions are now a blurry print on the collar, it's likely I'm washing it incorrectly too! (Not something I recommend you do.)
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's meant to be light, aero, stylish and good for warm-weather rides – and I think it achieves all those things.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The sleeves are the star of the show, with a lengthy sky-blue arm that looks sophisticated and has a seamless cuff. It relies instead on horizontal silicone grippers to maintain shape.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's hard to compete with the Galibier Regale on price and weight, though personally I think the Vanelli looks better, and it's very much at the lower end of what you might expect to pay for a lightweight aero jersey.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
At such a wallet-friendly price, it's great to find so many well-considered design features and premium materials – and it's one of the lightest jerseys around. I wouldn't recommend it for long dirty days when your pockets will be bulging and the sky blue sleeves might end up coated in grime, but it would make a great addition to your wardrobe for the darling days of summer.
Age: 33 Height: 187cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: Pearson Hammerandtongs My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Ultra endurance
