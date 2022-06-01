The Triban Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey RC500 is a kind of halfway house between a regular long-sleeve jersey and a full-on winter jacket. The windproof front panel keeps off chills while the rest breathes well enough to stop you boiling over; okay, there's no showerproof coating, but given the price – and the large pockets for further layers – that's more than excusable.

I quickly fell in love with this jersey, and it became my go-to, especially on cool morning rides. Temperatures have ranged between 2° and 15°C, and the rides between 15 and 70 miles. The wind repelling fabric and sensible cuff length does a superb job of blocking gusty crosswinds, and the thin pile fleecy lining is snug.

The equally snug cut eliminates power-sapping distractions, and when it's turned unexpectedly wet I've had no problems getting lightweight shell-type jackets like the Oxford Venture over the top. It's not bad in light showers anyway – the fabric starts feeling damp after around 30 minutes moderate precipitation, but it dries quickly.

The fit and cut are spot on, the pockets are well laid out and the stretch is only rivalled by the support. The breast pocket is generous, while the rears will easily swallow big bottles, bananas, spare tubes and so on. Nothing bounces around either, say when climbing out of the saddle, and the tops are firm enough to mount an LED light.

Sustained efforts prove the rear panel and sleeves do a decent job of wicking and breathing, and if you do get toasty the full-length zip is easy to adjust. The RC500 resists getting smelly if you repeatedly get hot, too – even when worn a few consecutive days without washing.

This version is practical (it hides oily patina well), and the sensibly positioned retro-reflective detailing prevents it from becoming uncomfortably stealthy. There are red or green versions if you prefer.

I've found ours extremely easy to live with (and wash), and though it's primarily a road garment I've made beelines for bridle paths and dirt roads to give it some hell. I've had no issues with bobbling, loose threads, or similar deterioration, despite inevitable encounters with unruly foliage.

There's no reason to think it won't pay for itself many times over. The two-year warranty adds to this confidence

Value

£39.99 is seriously good going. For instance, the Lusso Long Sleeve Jersey+ offers impressive performance and features a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) treatment for some protection from light rain, but is £90.

The Altura Endurance Men's Long Sleeve Jersey also has some nice touches and is very comfortable, though I wasn't wowed by the DWR coating and it's £80. Even the dhb Long Sleeve Jersey is nearly as much at £35, and that's a far more traditional design with no wind protection. It's a lighter fabric and doesn't have the same complement of pockets, and Steve wasn't completely sold on the fit, either.

Overall

I've a thing for bargain kit. Provided you can do without a water repellent coating, this jersey does most things very well and offers great bang for a very modest buck.

Verdict

Impressive budget jersey that fends off cool to chilly conditions very well

