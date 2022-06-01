Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Jerseys - long sleeve
Triban Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey RC500

Triban Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey RC500

8
by Shaun Audane
Wed, Jun 01, 2022 15:45
0
£39.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Impressive budget jersey that fends off cool to chilly conditions very well
Great cut
Lots of useful pockets
Nice reflective detailing
Good temperature regulation
No water repellent barrier
Weight: 
350g
Contact: 
www.decathlon.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Triban Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey RC500 is a kind of halfway house between a regular long-sleeve jersey and a full-on winter jacket. The windproof front panel keeps off chills while the rest breathes well enough to stop you boiling over; okay, there's no showerproof coating, but given the price – and the large pockets for further layers – that's more than excusable.

I quickly fell in love with this jersey, and it became my go-to, especially on cool morning rides. Temperatures have ranged between 2° and 15°C, and the rides between 15 and 70 miles. The wind repelling fabric and sensible cuff length does a superb job of blocking gusty crosswinds, and the thin pile fleecy lining is snug.

The equally snug cut eliminates power-sapping distractions, and when it's turned unexpectedly wet I've had no problems getting lightweight shell-type jackets like the Oxford Venture over the top. It's not bad in light showers anyway – the fabric starts feeling damp after around 30 minutes moderate precipitation, but it dries quickly.

The fit and cut are spot on, the pockets are well laid out and the stretch is only rivalled by the support. The breast pocket is generous, while the rears will easily swallow big bottles, bananas, spare tubes and so on. Nothing bounces around either, say when climbing out of the saddle, and the tops are firm enough to mount an LED light.

2022 Triban Mens Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey RC500 - pockets.jpg

Sustained efforts prove the rear panel and sleeves do a decent job of wicking and breathing, and if you do get toasty the full-length zip is easy to adjust. The RC500 resists getting smelly if you repeatedly get hot, too – even when worn a few consecutive days without washing.

> How to choose the best cycling jersey – everything you need to know about fabrics, fit, features and more

This version is practical (it hides oily patina well), and the sensibly positioned retro-reflective detailing prevents it from becoming uncomfortably stealthy. There are red or green versions if you prefer.

2022 Triban Mens Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey RC500 - sleeve detail.jpg

I've found ours extremely easy to live with (and wash), and though it's primarily a road garment I've made beelines for bridle paths and dirt roads to give it some hell. I've had no issues with bobbling, loose threads, or similar deterioration, despite inevitable encounters with unruly foliage.

2022 Triban Mens Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey RC500 - hem.jpg

There's no reason to think it won't pay for itself many times over. The two-year warranty adds to this confidence

Value

£39.99 is seriously good going. For instance, the Lusso Long Sleeve Jersey+ offers impressive performance and features a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) treatment for some protection from light rain, but is £90.

The Altura Endurance Men's Long Sleeve Jersey also has some nice touches and is very comfortable, though I wasn't wowed by the DWR coating and it's £80. Even the dhb Long Sleeve Jersey is nearly as much at £35, and that's a far more traditional design with no wind protection. It's a lighter fabric and doesn't have the same complement of pockets, and Steve wasn't completely sold on the fit, either.

Overall

I've a thing for bargain kit. Provided you can do without a water repellent coating, this jersey does most things very well and offers great bang for a very modest buck.

Verdict

Impressive budget jersey that fends off cool to chilly conditions very well

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Triban Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey RC500

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Triban says "Too cold for a short-sleeved jersey and too warm for a winter jacket? Our team has designed this long-sleeved jersey to keep you comfortable in mid-season.

"This long-sleeved jersey keeps out the cool winds at the front while staying breathable and easy to move in."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

CLASSIC FIT: Fitted and comfortable. This timeless cut is perfect for your longer bike rides, whether in the saddle or having a break.

This fit is tighter than our "Relaxed Fit", but not as tight as our "Pro Fit".

BREATHABILITY OF THE FABRIC (RET)

To see whether a fabric is breathable, we test its evaporative resistance or RET (based on the ISO 11092 standard). The lower its resistance, the more it lets water vapour produced by the body escape, therefore the more breathable it is. * RET <6: extremely breathable, suitable for the most intense workouts

* RET 6 to 12: very breathable, designed for moderate exercise"

* RET 12 to 20: average breathability, not comfortable for intense exercise

* RET >20: little breathability, unsuitable for exercise

Main fabric 85% Polyester, 15% Elastane Yoke 100% Polyester

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Very well made throughout. Two-year warranty just adds to the confidence.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Great for temperatures between 3° and 14°C. Blocks wind and chill without leaving you feeling cooked during sustained efforts.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

No reason to suggest it won't repay its modest outlay many times over.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

Sensibly snug.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10

The medium was bang on.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
8/10

Performance and specification are impressive given the price tag.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Very straightforward.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well – I've been mightily impressed and this has rapidly became my go-to choice.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Pretty much everything.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Some folks might pay a bit more for a DWR (durable water repellent) layer but I'd stash a gilet in one of the generous pockets and be done with it.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

£39.99 is seriously good going. For instance, the Lusso Long Sleeve Jersey+ offers impressive performance and features a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) treatment for some protection from light rain, but is £90.

The Altura Endurance Men's Long Sleeve Jersey also has some nice touches and is very comfortable, though I wasn't wowed by the DWR coating and it's £80. Even the dhb Long Sleeve Jersey is nearly as much at £35, and that's a far more traditional design with no wind protection. It's a lighter fabric and doesn't have the same complement of pockets, and tester Steve wasn't completely sold on the fit, either.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Definitely

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a remarkably well thought out budget jersey with a great performance – it stretches what a jersey can do into jacket territory, which is very useful indeed in the UK.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1m 81cm  Weight: 70kg

I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset  My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Triban Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey RC500 2022
Triban Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey RC500
Triban 2022
triban
Shaun Audane

Shaun Audane is a freelance writer/product tester with over twenty-eight years riding experience, the last twelve (120,000 miles) spent putting bikes and kit through their paces for a variety of publications. Previous generations of his family worked at manufacturing's sharp end, thus Shaun can weld, has a sound understanding of frame building practice and a preference for steel or titanium framesets.
Citing Richard Ballantine and an Au pair as his earliest cycling influences, he is presently writing a cycling book with particular focus upon women, families and disabled audiences (Having been a registered care manager and coached children at Herne Hill Velodrome in earlier careers)

Latest Comments