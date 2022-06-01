The Triban Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey RC500 is a kind of halfway house between a regular long-sleeve jersey and a full-on winter jacket. The windproof front panel keeps off chills while the rest breathes well enough to stop you boiling over; okay, there's no showerproof coating, but given the price – and the large pockets for further layers – that's more than excusable.
I quickly fell in love with this jersey, and it became my go-to, especially on cool morning rides. Temperatures have ranged between 2° and 15°C, and the rides between 15 and 70 miles. The wind repelling fabric and sensible cuff length does a superb job of blocking gusty crosswinds, and the thin pile fleecy lining is snug.
The equally snug cut eliminates power-sapping distractions, and when it's turned unexpectedly wet I've had no problems getting lightweight shell-type jackets like the Oxford Venture over the top. It's not bad in light showers anyway – the fabric starts feeling damp after around 30 minutes moderate precipitation, but it dries quickly.
The fit and cut are spot on, the pockets are well laid out and the stretch is only rivalled by the support. The breast pocket is generous, while the rears will easily swallow big bottles, bananas, spare tubes and so on. Nothing bounces around either, say when climbing out of the saddle, and the tops are firm enough to mount an LED light.
Sustained efforts prove the rear panel and sleeves do a decent job of wicking and breathing, and if you do get toasty the full-length zip is easy to adjust. The RC500 resists getting smelly if you repeatedly get hot, too – even when worn a few consecutive days without washing.
This version is practical (it hides oily patina well), and the sensibly positioned retro-reflective detailing prevents it from becoming uncomfortably stealthy. There are red or green versions if you prefer.
I've found ours extremely easy to live with (and wash), and though it's primarily a road garment I've made beelines for bridle paths and dirt roads to give it some hell. I've had no issues with bobbling, loose threads, or similar deterioration, despite inevitable encounters with unruly foliage.
There's no reason to think it won't pay for itself many times over. The two-year warranty adds to this confidence
Value
£39.99 is seriously good going. For instance, the Lusso Long Sleeve Jersey+ offers impressive performance and features a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) treatment for some protection from light rain, but is £90.
The Altura Endurance Men's Long Sleeve Jersey also has some nice touches and is very comfortable, though I wasn't wowed by the DWR coating and it's £80. Even the dhb Long Sleeve Jersey is nearly as much at £35, and that's a far more traditional design with no wind protection. It's a lighter fabric and doesn't have the same complement of pockets, and Steve wasn't completely sold on the fit, either.
Overall
I've a thing for bargain kit. Provided you can do without a water repellent coating, this jersey does most things very well and offers great bang for a very modest buck.
Verdict
Impressive budget jersey that fends off cool to chilly conditions very well
Make and model: Triban Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey RC500
Tell us what the product is for
Triban says "Too cold for a short-sleeved jersey and too warm for a winter jacket? Our team has designed this long-sleeved jersey to keep you comfortable in mid-season.
"This long-sleeved jersey keeps out the cool winds at the front while staying breathable and easy to move in."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
CLASSIC FIT: Fitted and comfortable. This timeless cut is perfect for your longer bike rides, whether in the saddle or having a break.
This fit is tighter than our "Relaxed Fit", but not as tight as our "Pro Fit".
BREATHABILITY OF THE FABRIC (RET)
To see whether a fabric is breathable, we test its evaporative resistance or RET (based on the ISO 11092 standard). The lower its resistance, the more it lets water vapour produced by the body escape, therefore the more breathable it is. * RET <6: extremely breathable, suitable for the most intense workouts
* RET 6 to 12: very breathable, designed for moderate exercise"
* RET 12 to 20: average breathability, not comfortable for intense exercise
* RET >20: little breathability, unsuitable for exercise
Main fabric 85% Polyester, 15% Elastane Yoke 100% Polyester
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Very well made throughout. Two-year warranty just adds to the confidence.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Great for temperatures between 3° and 14°C. Blocks wind and chill without leaving you feeling cooked during sustained efforts.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No reason to suggest it won't repay its modest outlay many times over.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
8/10
Performance and specification are impressive given the price tag.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very straightforward.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – I've been mightily impressed and this has rapidly became my go-to choice.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Pretty much everything.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Some folks might pay a bit more for a DWR (durable water repellent) layer but I'd stash a gilet in one of the generous pockets and be done with it.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£39.99 is seriously good going. For instance, the Lusso Long Sleeve Jersey+ offers impressive performance and features a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) treatment for some protection from light rain, but is £90.
The Altura Endurance Men's Long Sleeve Jersey also has some nice touches and is very comfortable, though I wasn't wowed by the DWR coating and it's £80. Even the dhb Long Sleeve Jersey is nearly as much at £35, and that's a far more traditional design with no wind protection. It's a lighter fabric and doesn't have the same complement of pockets, and tester Steve wasn't completely sold on the fit, either.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Definitely
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a remarkably well thought out budget jersey with a great performance – it stretches what a jersey can do into jacket territory, which is very useful indeed in the UK.
Age: 48 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
