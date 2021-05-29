Vacmaster Cardio54 Fitness Fan

The Vacmaster Cardio54 is a great fan to use with your indoor trainer. It pushes a lot of air and is more effective at keeping you cool than most other options. A few tweaks to the design would make it even more effective, though.

Okay, so first things first: this is essentially Vacmaster's Air Mover – a fan designed for drying out building work, or your carpets after a flood – with two alterations. The first is it's black and grey instead of building-site yellow.

The second is the remote. This you can mount on your bars (via silicone strap) to control the three speed settings of the fan. Vacmaster doesn't make any claims for the remote being waterproof, so it's probably a good idea to keep it out of the sweat zone, or else cover it with a towel or plastic bag.

> Buy this online here

I wrapped it in a bag and stuck it back in the silicone strap, which held the bag in place, and that worked perfectly.

I mostly used the Cardio54 on a KICKR table directly in front of me, and like that it certainly pushes plenty of air. It's a lot more compact than a gym fan too, which means more room for snacks or keyboards or nicknacks.

The '54' refers to the maximum air speed of 54km/h (you mean this isn't a pun on the infamous Studio 54 disco? That's just your jive talkin') and on full gas it's overkill for anything except a full race effort. It's the kind of airflow you get battering down a quick descent. Outside of races I mostly used it on the lower two settings, which are a bit less blowy.

The air column pushed out is quite focused, much more so than a standard gym fan, and in a similar way to Wahoo's KICKR Headwind fan. That's good if it's pointing in the right place, but herein lies the only major issue. It only has three positions: you get flat, 45 and 90-degree settings from the feet on the bottom.

Realistically the 45-degree one is the only useful one for training, and the airflow is narrow enough there's every chance you'll be raiding your bookshelf for a suitably thick tome to adjust the angle. There's got to be something Dan Brown is good for, after all.

Even neatly adjusted, though, the air column is so narrow that doing intermediate sprints in a group ride moved my turbo across the floor sufficiently that, by the time the ride was over, the fan was no longer hitting the spot.

> 15 of the best turbo trainers: Stay fit by riding indoors

Obviously this isn't an issue when you're drying the new plaster on your walls, and that's what this fan was originally designed for. But I think it needs a tweak: either more feet, or a way to angle the vent.

Adjust-a-gust

The other issue is that the air column is sort of in landscape mode – wider than it is tall. Again, for turbo use you really want it the other way round, so it points at more of your body.

That would be a fairly major redesign, though, and probably making the current design more adjustable is all that's needed. I've already drawn up my plans for some kind of adjustable mount.

Value

In spite of these gripes, this is a great option if you're after some serious airflow in your pain cave. The Cardio54 moves a LOT of air, and when you've got the position dialled in it does an excellent job of cooling you down.

> The best indoor cycle training kit

At £99.99 it's half the price of the KICKR Headwind fan and just as effective; okay, you can't make it blow faster when you speed up, but that's daft, so you won't miss it.

If you've got the space, the three gym fans you could get for this kind of money might prove more adaptable, but the Cardio54 is easy to control and effective, and consequently it's easy to recommend.

Verdict

Want to blow masses of air in your face? Look no further

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website