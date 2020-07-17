Ultrasun Sports Gel Sun Protection SPF 50

Ultrasun Sports Gel Sun Protection is a non-greasy and easy-to-apply clear gel liquid with UVA and UVB SPF50 protection. This ultra-protective sunscreen formula is designed specifically with sportspeople in mind and is water resistant, long lasting and sweatproof. The liquid gel comes in a 200ml bottle, but there is a 150ml SPF50 spray option too, and other sizes in other SPFs are available too.

Summer riding can be punishing enough without adding sunburn into the mix. Up the ante by adding in high altitude or sunnier climes and it can be a very real and painful risk. Finding a sunscreen that delivers on protection and is also sweatproof, ethical, non-greasy and easy to apply can be challenging. Swiss company Ultrasun has been a specialist in sun protection products since 1992 and produces a dazzling array of different formulas designed for every type of end user. The Sports range is particularly useful for cyclists, with its easy application and high protection options.

The Sports range comes in variants from SPF20 to SPF50. The SPF50 Gel is only available as a 200ml bottle, whereas the SPF30 and SPF20 both come in a larger – and therefore better value and more environmentally friendly – 400ml bottle as well, and also a more compact 100ml option. The 200ml bottle is fine for home use, but not ideal for carrying on a ride for re-application, which is a shame.

Application is super easy, and the clear liquid gel is light and non-greasy and rubs in very easily. The waterproof and sweat-resistant properties are clear in how difficult it is to wash off the hands after application. Once it's on, this stuff isn't going anywhere!

The smell takes some getting used to (it's quite chemically) but it's not offensive. Out on the road, it doesn't attract dust and bugs, as some greasier sun creams do, and it certainly delivers on protection. While re-application is advised (there is a detailed table with suggested application times for various skin types/tones on the company's website), it gave good protection for a sunny ride of a few hours for my pale and pasty sun-averse skin without re-applying. For longer rides, or at altitude, I'd consider taking a small bottle of the lower SPF – and hope that Ultrasun brings out a smaller bottle of the SPF50.

It's more expensive than the Pelotan product we tested, but in terms of the pedigree and reputation of the company, I'd say it makes for a reliable and trustworthy purchase.

The formula is vegetarian and vegan friendly, and does not contain any of the controversial ingredients that are harmful to coral reefs, which is good to know, and makes it a great option for sun, sea and cycling holidays.

Verdict

Easy-to-apply, effective and non-greasy sun protection gel that is spot-on for cycling

