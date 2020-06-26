Back to REVIEWS
2020 Ultrasun Face Gel Sun Care Skin Sensitive 50 SPF

Ultrasun Face SPF50+

7
by Lara Dunn
Fri, Jun 26, 2020 19:45
0
£24.00

VERDICT:

7
10
High-quality, easy-to-use and long-lasting sun protection specifically formulated for the delicate skin of the face
Easy to apply (even on stubble)
Non-greasy
Sweatproof
Lasts well, offering long-duration protection
Does result in a temporary sickly pallor
Weight: 
85g
Contact: 
www.ultrasun.com

Ultrasun Face SPF50+ is a non-greasy, easy-to-apply sun protection liquid specifically designed to offer broad-spectrum protection to the delicate skin of the face. It works well, absorbs quickly and effectively, and doesn't sweat off easily.

The skin of the face can be more prone to burning and sun damage than that of the arms, neck, chest and legs when out cycling thanks to the amount of sweat generated in the area, and a tendency to wipe your face when it gets sweaty. But the skin here is delicate, meaning that chemical sunscreens designed for body use can be quite harsh (and also smell unpleasant so close to the nose!). This facial-specific sunscreen from Ultrasun is formulated to give good levels of protection that last well, in a liquid that is easy to apply but stays put.

It's available in a 50ml pump-dispenser bottle, making application fast and straightforward. It spreads easily and evenly over the skin, even – I am reliably informed – over areas of stubble.

Coverage is easy to spot thanks to the slightly unhealthy looking pallor that results, but at least you know where you've covered!

The levels of protection were good, with no burning over a ride of two to three hours in UK sun, but I'd probably want to re-apply for a longer ride or one at altitude. The 50ml dispenser is compact enough to pop into a saddle bag or jersey pocket, and could be used for emergency reapplication to the neck or other areas too, although that could get pricey...

There's no denying it's expensive stuff, but the combination of good, smooth application, effective protection and a facial-specific formula from a company that has been making high performance sun protection products since 1992 make that understandable and, depending on personal preference, worth the investment.

Verdict

High-quality, easy-to-use and long-lasting sun protection specifically formulated for the delicate skin of the face

road.cc test report

Make and model: Ultrasun Face SPF50+

Size tested: 50ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Designed for those looking for a facial-specific sunscreen with sun protection and anti-ageing.

Ultrasun says: "Advanced combination of lamellar broad-spectrum SPF50+ protection with GSP for Infrared protection, titanium dioxide for blue light protection and Ectoin. Restores optimal moisture levels, reduces the appearance of sun-induced ageing (lines, wrinkles, larger pores). Features incredibly fast-absorbing, lightweight and non-greasy textures. Ideal for sensitive skin (sun protection and daily care for face, neck and décolleté)"

I found it easy to apply and non-greasy.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Ultrasun lists:

Non-comedogenic

Water resistant

Fragrance free

Helps to prevent sun allergies

Light texture

Contains antioxidants

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Easy to use, comfortable, lasts well on the skin, gives good protection and straightforward to apply.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Lasts well on the skin.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10

No tingling, irritation or stickiness.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Expensive in terms of cost per wear, but tuned especially for facial skin rather than being a generic sunscreen for all-over use. It's personal preference (and down to skin type) as to whether that's worth extra investment.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Texture, ease of application, level of protection.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Price.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

More expensive than all-over sun protection products, but a similar price to other facial sunscreens on the market.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – particularly one with sun sensitivity.

Use this box to explain your overall score

An easy-to-apply and effective formula, ideal for anyone looking for sun protection specifically designed for the face.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 43  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Boardman Hybrid Fi  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

