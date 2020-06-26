Ultrasun Face SPF50+ is a non-greasy, easy-to-apply sun protection liquid specifically designed to offer broad-spectrum protection to the delicate skin of the face. It works well, absorbs quickly and effectively, and doesn't sweat off easily.

The skin of the face can be more prone to burning and sun damage than that of the arms, neck, chest and legs when out cycling thanks to the amount of sweat generated in the area, and a tendency to wipe your face when it gets sweaty. But the skin here is delicate, meaning that chemical sunscreens designed for body use can be quite harsh (and also smell unpleasant so close to the nose!). This facial-specific sunscreen from Ultrasun is formulated to give good levels of protection that last well, in a liquid that is easy to apply but stays put.

> Find your nearest dealer here

It's available in a 50ml pump-dispenser bottle, making application fast and straightforward. It spreads easily and evenly over the skin, even – I am reliably informed – over areas of stubble.

Coverage is easy to spot thanks to the slightly unhealthy looking pallor that results, but at least you know where you've covered!

The levels of protection were good, with no burning over a ride of two to three hours in UK sun, but I'd probably want to re-apply for a longer ride or one at altitude. The 50ml dispenser is compact enough to pop into a saddle bag or jersey pocket, and could be used for emergency reapplication to the neck or other areas too, although that could get pricey...

> 5 easy ways to protect your skin in the summer

There's no denying it's expensive stuff, but the combination of good, smooth application, effective protection and a facial-specific formula from a company that has been making high performance sun protection products since 1992 make that understandable and, depending on personal preference, worth the investment.

Verdict

High-quality, easy-to-use and long-lasting sun protection specifically formulated for the delicate skin of the face

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website