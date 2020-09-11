Premax Sunscreen For Sport SPF 50+ offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB light. It's designed to be breathable yet water resistant and long lasting, and while it's great at the last two, it can still block pores – though it's a definite improvement over ordinary suncream. And while the small tube is handy, it works out wildly expensive.
Our skin takes the brunt of the weather whilst out on the bike and it's important to protect it. This sunscreen comes from Australia where they experience far worse UV levels, and as such it should have an easy time protecting us in UK summers.
The 50 ml bottle is usefully pocketable for later reapplications, whilst the four-hour water resistance time means it's long lasting.
It feels nice on the skin. The aloe vera provides a subtle soothing feel and is easily absorbed, plus there's no repugnant smell and the colour is very neutral. Importantly, this suncream doesn't sweat off the way most supermarket brands do, and doesn't stain your kit, either.
Premax claims this cream is breathable, and whilst it's definitely an improvement over regular options, it's by no means perfect. It can still block your pores. Also, it's hard to regulate the flow from the bottle – it can shoot out – so often you end up wearing more than you bargained for.
At £15 it's cheaper per bottle than the excellent Ultrasun Sports Gel Sun Protection SPF 50 at £28.00 or less protective Pelotan SPF30 at £20, but then you're only getting 50ml – both Ultrasun and Pelotan give you over 200g. The equivalent amount of Premax is £60.
On the upside, the Premax bottle is far more portable.
If like me you despise using heavy, cheap sunscreens, Premax Sunscreen For Sport SPF 50+ is an effective, pocketable and trustworthy choice. It's very expensive, though, even against other sport-focused products.
Verdict
Easy to apply, long lasting protection at a good price
Make and model: Premax Sunscreen For Sport SPF 50+
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Premax says this is a "dry, non-greasy, broad spectrum sunscreen formulated just for sports and exercise. UVB & UVA protection in a 4-hour water & sweat resistant formula. Athletes will appreciate the dry and breathable texture, allowing the skin to perspire normally optimising thermoregulation and athletic performance."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Premax says:
UVB & UVA, BROAD SPECTRUM
VERY HIGH PROTECTION
4-HOURS WATER RESISTANT
DRY-TOUCH, NON-GREASY LOTION
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Effective protecting on the hottest of days, and does not come off as a result of intense sweating.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
A significant improvement over supermarket offerings, but still noticeable.
Rate the product for value:
8/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Extremely well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The lack of any offensive smell, plus the aloe vera is soothing.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Dispensing the cream is sometimes tricky.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Cheap against its sport-specific competitors.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Premax sunscreen does very well in both protection and longevity, but the covering is not perfect as there are some breathability issues. Taken along with distribution issues, it's good and a seven.
Age: 20 Height: 6 ft 2 in Weight: 75kg
I usually ride: Giant TCR My best bike is: Giant Trinty
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, club rides, the occasional bit of track
