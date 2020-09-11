Premax Sunscreen For Sport SPF 50+ offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB light. It's designed to be breathable yet water resistant and long lasting, and while it's great at the last two, it can still block pores – though it's a definite improvement over ordinary suncream. And while the small tube is handy, it works out wildly expensive.

Our skin takes the brunt of the weather whilst out on the bike and it's important to protect it. This sunscreen comes from Australia where they experience far worse UV levels, and as such it should have an easy time protecting us in UK summers.

The 50 ml bottle is usefully pocketable for later reapplications, whilst the four-hour water resistance time means it's long lasting.

It feels nice on the skin. The aloe vera provides a subtle soothing feel and is easily absorbed, plus there's no repugnant smell and the colour is very neutral. Importantly, this suncream doesn't sweat off the way most supermarket brands do, and doesn't stain your kit, either.

Premax claims this cream is breathable, and whilst it's definitely an improvement over regular options, it's by no means perfect. It can still block your pores. Also, it's hard to regulate the flow from the bottle – it can shoot out – so often you end up wearing more than you bargained for.

At £15 it's cheaper per bottle than the excellent Ultrasun Sports Gel Sun Protection SPF 50 at £28.00 or less protective Pelotan SPF30 at £20, but then you're only getting 50ml – both Ultrasun and Pelotan give you over 200g. The equivalent amount of Premax is £60.

On the upside, the Premax bottle is far more portable.

If like me you despise using heavy, cheap sunscreens, Premax Sunscreen For Sport SPF 50+ is an effective, pocketable and trustworthy choice. It's very expensive, though, even against other sport-focused products.

Verdict

Easy to apply, long lasting protection at a good price

