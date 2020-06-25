Ultrasun Lip Protection & Care

Ultrasun Lip Protection and Care SPF30 is a handy lip balm stick, offering sun protection as well as moisturising properties. It's easy to pop in a pocket and apply on long, hot rides.
Long, hot rides in the summer can be hard on the delicate skin of the lips, particularly if you're sun sensitive or riding at altitude. This compact and light lip balm doubles up on sun protection and moisturising properties, giving comfortable protection no matter how hard the ride or terrain.
The balm applies super-easily, with no dragging on the skin of the lips, even when parched. I tried the SPF30, finding it perfectly adequate for UK summer conditions, but those with extra sun sensitivity or heading for hotter climes might want to seek out the SPF50 option.
The feeling of comfort lasted well, there was no stickiness (no bugs lost their lives in the course of this test) and reapplication was easy thanks to the balm fitting easily into a jersey pocket.
It's not the cheapest lip balm, with others of a similar level of protection and quality coming in a few pounds cheaper, but the brand comes with impressive credentials in terms of ingredients (not tested on animals, vegetarian friendly and with no coral reef-destroying ingredients), and the years of research behind it.
Ultrasun started in Switzerland in 1992 and is an established and well-respected name in all arenas of sun protection, including for professional sports people and athletes.
Verdict
Easily transported, light and compact and offers good levels of moisturising and sun protection
Make and model: Ultrasun Lip Protection and Care
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ultrasun says: "Protects against sun, wind and cold (UVA and UVB protection); provides intensive care and moisture for dry and chapped lips with plant oils, no artificial colours, temperature-stable."
Does just what it's supposed to.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Ultrasun:
Contains blackcurrant seed oil, candelilla wax and Vitamin E as well as beeswax
Item details
Rich, moisturising balm that can be used all year round and offers protection from the suns harsh rays and chapping
Offers protection from the suns harsh rays and chapping
Suitable for the whole family, with a matt finish it is perfect for men and women alike
More information
Hypoallergenic: Yes
Dermatologically Tested: Yes
Suitable for Vegetarians
Halal
Skin Type: Suitable for all skin types
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Kept my lips well moisturised and protected.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
As with most lip balms, it wears off reasonably quickly but reapplication is easy.
Rate the product for value:
A little more expensive than some, but with an impressive pedigree.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performed very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Texture, subtle non-perfumed taste, comfort, protection, size...
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A little pricey.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a compact and easily transported lipbalm that offers a good combination of comfort and protection.
Age: 43 Height: 1.65m Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Boardman Hybrid Fi My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
