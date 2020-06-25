Back to REVIEWS
2020 Ultrasun Lip Protection and Care

Ultrasun Lip Protection & Care

7
by Lara Dunn
Thu, Jun 25, 2020 09:53
0
£8.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Easily transported, light and compact and offers good levels of moisturising and sun protection
Protective and moisturising
Compact and easily portable
Slightly expensive
Weight: 
13g
Contact: 
www.ultrasun.com

Ultrasun Lip Protection and Care SPF30 is a handy lip balm stick, offering sun protection as well as moisturising properties. It's easy to pop in a pocket and apply on long, hot rides.

Long, hot rides in the summer can be hard on the delicate skin of the lips, particularly if you're sun sensitive or riding at altitude. This compact and light lip balm doubles up on sun protection and moisturising properties, giving comfortable protection no matter how hard the ride or terrain.

The balm applies super-easily, with no dragging on the skin of the lips, even when parched. I tried the SPF30, finding it perfectly adequate for UK summer conditions, but those with extra sun sensitivity or heading for hotter climes might want to seek out the SPF50 option.

The feeling of comfort lasted well, there was no stickiness (no bugs lost their lives in the course of this test) and reapplication was easy thanks to the balm fitting easily into a jersey pocket.

It's not the cheapest lip balm, with others of a similar level of protection and quality coming in a few pounds cheaper, but the brand comes with impressive credentials in terms of ingredients (not tested on animals, vegetarian friendly and with no coral reef-destroying ingredients), and the years of research behind it.

Ultrasun started in Switzerland in 1992 and is an established and well-respected name in all arenas of sun protection, including for professional sports people and athletes.

Verdict

Easily transported, light and compact and offers good levels of moisturising and sun protection

road.cc test report

Make and model: Ultrasun Lip Protection and Care

Size tested: 4.8g

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Ultrasun says: "Protects against sun, wind and cold (UVA and UVB protection); provides intensive care and moisture for dry and chapped lips with plant oils, no artificial colours, temperature-stable."

Does just what it's supposed to.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Ultrasun:

Contains blackcurrant seed oil, candelilla wax and Vitamin E as well as beeswax

Item details

Rich, moisturising balm that can be used all year round and offers protection from the suns harsh rays and chapping

Offers protection from the suns harsh rays and chapping

Suitable for the whole family, with a matt finish it is perfect for men and women alike

More information

Hypoallergenic: Yes

Dermatologically Tested: Yes

Suitable for Vegetarians

Halal

Skin Type: Suitable for all skin types

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Kept my lips well moisturised and protected.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

As with most lip balms, it wears off reasonably quickly but reapplication is easy.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

A little more expensive than some, but with an impressive pedigree.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Performed very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Texture, subtle non-perfumed taste, comfort, protection, size...

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

A little pricey.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a compact and easily transported lipbalm that offers a good combination of comfort and protection.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 43  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Boardman Hybrid Fi  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

