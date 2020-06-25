Ultrasun Lip Protection & Care

Ultrasun Lip Protection and Care SPF30 is a handy lip balm stick, offering sun protection as well as moisturising properties. It's easy to pop in a pocket and apply on long, hot rides.

Long, hot rides in the summer can be hard on the delicate skin of the lips, particularly if you're sun sensitive or riding at altitude. This compact and light lip balm doubles up on sun protection and moisturising properties, giving comfortable protection no matter how hard the ride or terrain.

The balm applies super-easily, with no dragging on the skin of the lips, even when parched. I tried the SPF30, finding it perfectly adequate for UK summer conditions, but those with extra sun sensitivity or heading for hotter climes might want to seek out the SPF50 option.

The feeling of comfort lasted well, there was no stickiness (no bugs lost their lives in the course of this test) and reapplication was easy thanks to the balm fitting easily into a jersey pocket.

It's not the cheapest lip balm, with others of a similar level of protection and quality coming in a few pounds cheaper, but the brand comes with impressive credentials in terms of ingredients (not tested on animals, vegetarian friendly and with no coral reef-destroying ingredients), and the years of research behind it.

Ultrasun started in Switzerland in 1992 and is an established and well-respected name in all arenas of sun protection, including for professional sports people and athletes.

Verdict

Easily transported, light and compact and offers good levels of moisturising and sun protection

