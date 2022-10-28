Ugreen HiTune T3 Active Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds

The Ugreen HiTune T3 earbuds offer good sound quality, a secure fit and decent battery life. To see a form of noise cancelling at this price point is also impressive. Wind noise is a bit of an issue if you are riding fast, though.
Coming in a compact, high-gloss black case, the HiTune T3s look more expensive than their £35.99 price tag would have you believe. Their overall build quality and finish are also suggestive of a product you'd expect to pay much more for. They are a magnet for fingerprints, mind.
Charging & connecting
The case itself contains a battery for charging the HiTunes and once fully juiced up will give around 20 to 24 hours of playback from the earphones, charging them a couple of times within that time frame. For a rapid charge, a 10-minute boost will give you an hour of playback.
The charge point is found at the bottom of the case and uses USB-C.
Connection was quick and simple to both my phone (Google Pixel 6) and my Lenovo PC via Bluetooth 5.2, and whether in the house or out on the bike they didn't suffer any dropout of the connection.
Around the house they would work upstairs while the devices were on the floor below, and outside the phone would be in a jersey pocket with no disruption.
Sound quality
As for sound, the quality is pretty good, especially considering the price. It is quite bass orientated, so if that's not your thing then you might find them a bit tiresome to wear for longer than a couple of hours.
If you like a bit of a boom to your tunes, though, you'll get on well the HiTunes. The overall sound isn't the crispest out there, but I found it to be well balanced overall, and clear regardless of the volume level.
To see Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) at this price point is another bonus. It works well enough, masking the majority of sounds that are going on in the background. They'll block out noises in the office, when walking around outside, or on public transport, although when on the bike the wind noise negates any benefits.
If you use the T3s for answering calls, again the quality is decent from both a receiver and microphone point of view. The wind noise cancels out the choice of using the HiTunes for calls while riding, though.
By tapping the side of the earbuds you get access to various controls, and once you get your head around remembering which action does what, they are simple to use.
Fit
I was nervous about the buds being secure enough in my ears while riding, but that proved to be unfounded. In the box you get the usual three differently sized bud covers to dial in a snug fit, and with the right ones chosen the HiTunes stayed put in my ears even when riding over rough terrain.
There is no mention of any kind of water resistance, but I will say that I have worn the T3s in the rain and on warm, dry days where sweat could be an issue. They weren't, though – an issue, that is – so I'd say you are probably looking at something like an IPX5 rating.
Value
When it comes to value, as I mentioned earlier you are getting a lot here for the money.
For a few quid more you are getting better sound quality than you do with the JLab Go Air Sport True Wireless earbuds, which I reviewed in the summer, and they don't come with ANC either.
Tronsmart's Onyx Ace Pro True Wireless Earphones have a similar range of specs as the T3s, but don't have the ANC, plus Ed found when reviewing them that they can slip out of your ears when wet – something that doesn't happen with the T3s. They're also over £50 at rrp.
Conclusion
Overall, if you are a massive music fan and crave crystal-clear tunes from your earphones, the T3s aren't going to blow you away. But if you want a rich bassy sound and ANC on a budget, you can't really go far wrong.
Verdict
Plenty of bass and active noise cancellation for not a lot of money
Make and model: Ugreen HiTune T3 Active Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ugreen concentrates on the fact that the T3s come with ANC which is not hugely common on earbuds at this price. It is a big bonus and the overall listening experience from the T3s is very good.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Ugreen:
Listen to What You Want: With advanced Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology, UGREEN HiTune T3 wireless earbuds can dynamically block out unwanted external noise. Enjoy your music while in the gym or during commute, with fewer distractions to help you focus more.
Exceptional Sound Quality: Feature an oversized 10mm PU+biological composite driver unit, HiTune T3 Bluetooth earbuds offer punchy and boosted bass with high-resolution treble and broader soundstage.
Clear Calls Anytime: HiTune T3 Bluetooth Headphones with AI algorithm for superior vocal enhancement and background-noise suppression to ensure you're heard clearly on the other end wherever you are.
Easy Pair, Listen Longer : Instant connet with the case open and you can get up to 7 hours of playtime and up to 24 hours of playtime with the charging case. HiTune T3 wireless earbuds provides you all-days enjoyment.
Design for All-days comfort: The Noise cancelling Bluetooth earbuds offer more wearing stability and comfort with 4 pairs of ear tips, idea for daily commute and doing exercises.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Wind noise is quite loud on the bike, but everywhere else they perform very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good sound quality overall.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The bass can be a bit over the top at times.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are well priced, offering similar specs as the Tronsmarts mentioned in the review for a fair chunk of money less. The ANC is an added bonus too against the similarly priced JLabs.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're good for the money in terms of sound and build quality, with the ANC an added bonus.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
