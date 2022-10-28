Ugreen HiTune T3 Active Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds

The Ugreen HiTune T3 earbuds offer good sound quality, a secure fit and decent battery life. To see a form of noise cancelling at this price point is also impressive. Wind noise is a bit of an issue if you are riding fast, though.

Coming in a compact, high-gloss black case, the HiTune T3s look more expensive than their £35.99 price tag would have you believe. Their overall build quality and finish are also suggestive of a product you'd expect to pay much more for. They are a magnet for fingerprints, mind.

Charging & connecting

The case itself contains a battery for charging the HiTunes and once fully juiced up will give around 20 to 24 hours of playback from the earphones, charging them a couple of times within that time frame. For a rapid charge, a 10-minute boost will give you an hour of playback.

The charge point is found at the bottom of the case and uses USB-C.

Connection was quick and simple to both my phone (Google Pixel 6) and my Lenovo PC via Bluetooth 5.2, and whether in the house or out on the bike they didn't suffer any dropout of the connection.

Around the house they would work upstairs while the devices were on the floor below, and outside the phone would be in a jersey pocket with no disruption.

Sound quality

As for sound, the quality is pretty good, especially considering the price. It is quite bass orientated, so if that's not your thing then you might find them a bit tiresome to wear for longer than a couple of hours.

If you like a bit of a boom to your tunes, though, you'll get on well the HiTunes. The overall sound isn't the crispest out there, but I found it to be well balanced overall, and clear regardless of the volume level.

To see Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) at this price point is another bonus. It works well enough, masking the majority of sounds that are going on in the background. They'll block out noises in the office, when walking around outside, or on public transport, although when on the bike the wind noise negates any benefits.

If you use the T3s for answering calls, again the quality is decent from both a receiver and microphone point of view. The wind noise cancels out the choice of using the HiTunes for calls while riding, though.

By tapping the side of the earbuds you get access to various controls, and once you get your head around remembering which action does what, they are simple to use.

Fit

I was nervous about the buds being secure enough in my ears while riding, but that proved to be unfounded. In the box you get the usual three differently sized bud covers to dial in a snug fit, and with the right ones chosen the HiTunes stayed put in my ears even when riding over rough terrain.

There is no mention of any kind of water resistance, but I will say that I have worn the T3s in the rain and on warm, dry days where sweat could be an issue. They weren't, though – an issue, that is – so I'd say you are probably looking at something like an IPX5 rating.

Value

When it comes to value, as I mentioned earlier you are getting a lot here for the money.

For a few quid more you are getting better sound quality than you do with the JLab Go Air Sport True Wireless earbuds, which I reviewed in the summer, and they don't come with ANC either.

Tronsmart's Onyx Ace Pro True Wireless Earphones have a similar range of specs as the T3s, but don't have the ANC, plus Ed found when reviewing them that they can slip out of your ears when wet – something that doesn't happen with the T3s. They're also over £50 at rrp.

Conclusion

Overall, if you are a massive music fan and crave crystal-clear tunes from your earphones, the T3s aren't going to blow you away. But if you want a rich bassy sound and ANC on a budget, you can't really go far wrong.

Verdict

Plenty of bass and active noise cancellation for not a lot of money

