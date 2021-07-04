Tubolito Flix-Kit patch kit

The Tubolito Flix-Kit is a cheap and very effective way to repair expensive TPU inner tubes. The overall process will be familiar to many, although the time it takes to dry fully is significantly longer than a regular puncture repair kit, so it's better for use at home than for mid-ride flat-fixing.

The kit consists of 10 patches, which are essentially just small sections of TPU material, five small alcohol wipes and a small tub of specific glue. It's all supplied in a small cardboard box, which is good for green credentials but not really suitable for taking with you on a ride. Not that I'd recommend trying to repair a tube on your ride...

Over the last few years I have experimented with TPU inner tubes from several brands, their incredibly low weight and space saving being the main draw. All TPU inner tubes are expensive, typically costing £25 to £30 each, and despite some fantastic performance, I have had some disappointment with punctures and then an inability to form a permanent repair.

While I was testing the Schwalbe Aerothan inner tubes last year Schwalbe suggested using glueless patches designed for butyl tubes. While they would hold for a short time, they all eventually failed when pumped up to typical road tyre pressures.

Unfortunately, this kit came into use early on in testing the Tubolito S-Tubo CX/Gravel inner tube, as I experienced a puncture on the first ride. I've also used the kit since to repair the Schwalbe Aerothans, and it's worked well.

Familiar process

The process is very similar to using a vulcanised rubber patch for a butyl tube: first clean the area needing to be repaired with one of the alcohol wipes provided. Once that has evaporated, spread some glue on, ensuring that it covers the whole size of the chosen patch.

After sticking the patch on, the instructions suggest that pressure is applied for 30 seconds. While testing I found this wasn't long enough, and I also found it difficult to hold down the patch so that every part is glued (you don't get the same tackiness that you have with a butyl patch).

Stuck fast, but slowly…

Once the patch is glued in place, the recommendation is to leave it to dry for 30 minutes, which is significantly longer than a butyl tube, and not ideal for on-the-go repairs.

At this stage (at home), I found it helped to clamp the patch and tube between two hard surfaces, such as hardback books, and put a weighted object on top. Doing that, I found the patches stuck very strongly.

Five of the patches are circular and five elliptical. I tended to only use the circular ones, even on one snakebite puncture (when the tube impacts both rim walls at the same time); the elliptical patches are quite short and likely to only suit narrow road bike rims, not wider rims found on gravel bikes and mountain bikes.

For the snakebite puncture I simply used two patches next to each other. While it worked absolutely fine, it required separate repairs, meaning over an hour total to fully dry and repair.

Airtight?

To test one repair after it had dried, I inflated the tube to the maximum pressure of the tyre, 110psi, and left it in place at this pressure for three days. The repair held perfectly, losing a minimal amount of air. Following that, I dropped the tyre to my normal riding pressure and have continued to use it for several weeks without a problem.

Costing just £3.99 for the kit, it really should be a no-brainer for anyone who has or is considering trying TPU inner tubes.

While there are certain benefits to TPI inner tubes, I was previously put off by what I thought was the inability to repair them. With the Tubolito Flix-Kit, repairs are now possible and while the process does take longer than a standard butyl repair, the patches are strong and reliable and save you having to throw away expensive TPU inner tubes.

Verdict

An essential item for anyone who uses TPU inner tubes or is considering switching

