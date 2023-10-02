Cheaper than most waterproof phone holders, the Triban 900 L Waterproof Bike Smartphone holder will keep your phone dry in a downpour. It's quick and easy to get off the bike, although the see-through plastic isn't completely clear, which can create problems for Face ID.
Mount
No hex keys needed here. The holder uses a tool-free mounting system where you tighten up the bolt by hand. It stayed nicely in place on my rides, while the soft blue padding inside the mount prevented any scratches to my handlebar.
The ability to slide your phone in and out while still in the plastic case is pretty handy too. I was expecting it to be a little fiddly, this wasn't the case. You can use one hand to press the release catch on the back of the phone and glide it off.
My only small mount-related annoyance is there's no adjustment dial. Quite a few phone holders have a small dial that sits behind your phone. This lets you adjust the angle of your screen by loosening off the dial without having to unscrew and readjust the whole mount.
Waterproofing
Nothing exciting to say here. It's definitely waterproof! I ran it under the tap to simulate a UK monsoon-like deluge, and the paper I'd put in it stayed bone dry.
The double wrapping must help with that; the plastic of the holder rolls up like a dry bag and is secured by Velcro, though this can feel a little fiddly as there's just one small strip of Velcro that you need to line up exactly. The black flap that you see in the picture then wraps over it for added protection.
Quality
The touchscreen works as expected, with my phone being as responsive as when it's out of the case. I wasn't having to use more pressure for my clicks or be more deliberate in my actions.
Unlike the Triban 500 phone holder that I was testing at the same time, however, the see-through plastic isn't completely clear. You can see your phone screen fine, but it's ever so slightly murky, as though somebody's breathed a small amount of condensation onto it. I kept feeling like I wanted to wipe it with my sleeve. The result of this is that Face ID doesn't work. If I wanted to close off the screen to conserve battery, then re-open it, I had to pull over and put in my pin code.
The holder provides impact protection from scratches and bumps with a layer of thicker plastic inside, which hugs the back and sides of your phone. Again, this caused some difficulties when it came to locking or unlocking my phone, as I was struggling to press the unlock button on the side through the thicker plastic.
It's durable and you get the sense it will last. The seams are held together with an adhesive, which stayed in place despite me channelling my inner baboon and trying to rip them apart.
Value
If you simply want a phone holder and are not bothered about waterproofing, then the £9.99 Triban 500 that is not only cheaper, it also has a completely clear see-through plastic screen cover. Triban also has the £14.99 cycling smartphone mount, which although we've never reviewed on here, I have on one of my bikes and have found it pretty effective.
If you're looking for something waterproof, then it would be worth also having a look at the Altura Slim Pocket Wallet that Steve reviewed last year. It seems to be out of stock in quite a few places but is still available. There's also the Zefal-Z Console that Matt liked for its simplicity and security, which cost between £17 and £22, depending on the size of your phone.
Conclusion
My phone was kept waterproof and protected from bumps and scrapes, but the case prevented me being able to unlock my phone quickly. The harder plastic protection meant I couldn't press the unlock button on the side of my phone easily. When I did manage it, the murky see-through plastic then prevented Face ID working.
Verdict
Keeps your phone safe from rain, bumps and scrapes – but can be problematic when trying to lock or unlock your screen
Make and model: Triban 900 L Waterproof Bike Smartphone Holder
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Triban says: "Carry your smartphone on your bike. This phone holder mounts on the stem or handlebar. Waterproof to protect against rain or splashes."
The holder was quick to mount and kept the contents dry in a downpour.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Triban says:
Materials
"Main fabric 54% Thermoplastic Polyurethane, 24% Polyamide, 15% Synthetic Rubber, 7% Steel"
Dimensions
"This holder can fit a smartphone up to the following max. dimensions:
Height: 15.5cm.
Width: 8cm.Depth: 0.8cm."
It's also available in a smaller version.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
It feels durable, although a little plasticky compared to other holders out there.
Rate the product for performance:
5/10
It worked as expected – it was quick to glide off the handlebar mount and was fully waterproof. Triban has described the see-through cover as having 'tactile efficiency', meaning it's supposed to work easily. My touch screen worked fine, but the slightly murky see-through plastic caused problems for Face ID.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's cheaper or a similar price than other waterproof holders out there, although they have clear screen covers.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It was waterproof and quick to remove from the handlebars.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
How easily it glided off the handlebar mount. It means I could use my phone while it was still in the case.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I had problems using the lock/unlock button on the side of my phone through the thicker protective plastic. The see-through cover is also not completely clear.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's the same price or cheaper. The Altura slim pocket retails at £20, while the Zefal-Z Console comes in at £29.99
Did you enjoy using the product? No – I normally close apps or turn off my screen at various points on my ride to conserve battery. It was annoying not being able to do this easily.
Would you consider buying the product? No – I think there are other Triban holders that perform better.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
Although it's cheaper than most waterproof phone holders, you're also sacrificing quality for that price.
Age: 27 Height: 5ft 4 Weight: 147lbs
I usually ride: Dawes Galaxy My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, general fitness riding,
