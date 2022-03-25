Support road.cc

review
Accessories - misc
Bags
Altura Slim Pocket Wallet

Altura Slim Pocket Wallet

7
by Steve Williams
Fri, Mar 25, 2022 15:45
0
£20.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Very waterproof and easy to use, though might block your camera or flash
Extremely waterproof
Good size for pocketing
Quick and easy protection
Works well with screens
Can block cameras and flashes
Strap positions don't suit stems
Weight: 
34g
Contact: 
www.altura.co.uk
The Altura Slim Pocket Wallet is as waterproof as you seriously need, light, and pretty well made. It will strap to your bike securely but top tubes are generally the only place it fits comfortably – it's better pocketed. If you like taking pictures, though, you might find this blocks your camera's view.

This fits my 16.5cm Motorola very neatly, but blocks half the lenses/flashes on the back. The rear window is not deep enough, especially given the ever-increasing array of eyes on modern phones (and mine isn't even very modern).

Altura says this is 'fully waterproof', and for anything short of filming underwater you can consider that so. The heat-welded seams and plastic construction seem impervious, and the opening seals with both a ziplock-type line that snaps together and a fold secured by Velcro.

2021 Altura Slim Pocket Wallet 5.jpg

There are still tiny gaps at the end of the ziplock section, but you have to hold this underwater for quite some time for a damaging amount to get in. Rain just isn't getting through, and your phone will only encounter a few tiny drops if fumbled into a puddle or stream.

Realistically, it's all the protection you're going to need.

The back is lightly padded and has mounts for two very secure hook and loop straps, but the only sensible place for it is your top tube – not the most stable or convenient spot, but usable.

2021 Altura Slim Pocket Wallet 6.jpg

Some alternative mounting points for the straps might make it more viable on stems, but as it is the whole thing tends to jam awkwardly over the top cap.

The straps are removable, happily, which makes this easy to pocket – certainly the way I preferred to use it during testing. The touchscreen-sensitive transparent section works really well, and it only takes seconds to get a phone in or out. I mostly only used the Velcro part of the closure, too, and it still kept my phone safe and dry in rear pockets.

> 29 of the best cycling apps for iPhone and Android

You can use the ziplock seal to keep out the majority of condensation too, and what does occur from the already-damp air inside should be soaked up by the 'no moisture' sticker.

I say 'should be' because our test pouch didn't have one – either it was missing to start with, or our photographer helpfully peeled it off before taking the shots... certainly it does look a bit of an afterthought in there, and it's not in Altura's own product shots, either.

2021 Altura Slim Pocket Wallet 4.jpg

Even without the sticker and with this stuffed in a jersey beneath a rain jacket, I had no real issues with condensation. It can look like it's getting a little humid, but it's hard to tell if it's really that or just bits of transparent plastic sticking down to the screen.

Value and conclusion

At £20 this is a little expensive for a waterproof pouch – Amazon and eBay are (get ready) awash (all right settle down, I know that was hilarious) with phone drybags from about four quid – but the Altura does have several advantages. Those generic protectors have bulky, hard plastic seals, are not as ruggedly made and don't mount on your frame.

If those things will bother you – and you don't mind 99% rather than 100% waterproofing – the Altura is a good choice.

Overall, this does its job well, though if you like taking pictures you might be out of luck – the clear section on the back needs to be considerably bigger for the cameras of many new phones. The price feels just a little steep too, but as you can genuinely trust a £600+ phone to it, it's arguably fair.

Verdict

Very waterproof and easy to use, though might block your camera or flash

road.cc test report

Make and model: Altura Slim Pocket Wallet

Size tested: one size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Altura says: "A must-have luggage accessory for any rider, the Altura Waterproof Cycling Phone Pouch allows you to take your mobile along for the ride whatever the weather, confident in the knowledge that it will be protected from the elements. It is 100% waterproof with an easy to use closure, touchscreen compatible and maintains rear camera visibility whilst the 'no moisture' patch inside prevents condensation from forming. Supplied with two detachable straps it can be fixed to your bike for navigation whilst the padded back panel protects your phone from the bars."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Altura lists:

- Fully waterproof

- Easy closure

- Touchscreen compatible

- Rear camera visibility

- Padded back panel

- Supplied with two detachable straps for navigation use on handlebars

- 'No moisture' sticker included to prevent condensation

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10

Firmly heat-welded together.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Very waterproof and works well with touchscreens, though it can block some lenses/flash lights.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Keeps your phone reliably dry and (mostly) still usable.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Easy to use the phone through it, light, simple way of keeping rain off, very reliable straps.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Can block camera lenses and lights.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's the same price that the similar-looking Blackburn VIP QR handlebar phone case was back in 2015, though that included a bar mount. It's more expensive than basic dry bags, but more rugged and bike-friendly too.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

I would trust even the most expensive phone to this in the heaviest rain, and it's good for accidental (if relatively brief) drops into water too. Touchscreens work well through it, though not all modern camera arrays do – if that were improved and the mounts were more stem-friendly it would score higher, but it's great for simple pocketing as it is.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

Altura Slim Pocket Wallet 2022
Altura Slim Pocket Wallet
Altura 2022
Altura

