Topeak Tubular Barbag Slim 1.5L

Topeak's Tubular Barbag Slim sits well on the handlebar, carries a useful amount of stuff, and keeps the worst of the weather out. It's competitive in terms of price, too.
This Slim version of Topeak's Tubular Barbag is 1.5 litres in volume, so takes up little room out front of the handlebar, yet it's roomy enough to carry your essentials like tools, a mini-pump and snacks. You could even stuff a waterproof jacket in there, although with not much else.
At 190mm in length it'll fit pretty much any handlebar, and with a 100mm diameter it's not bulky either.
It's held in place via two Velcro straps which Topeak says can accommodate up to 56mm diameter bars, and to minimise sway it also comes with a reflective elastic cord that can be secured around the head tube.
Sway isn't really an issue, though, even when loaded up to its 1.5kg maximum, and one thing that I do like is that the bag maintains its tubular shape even when empty. That makes it easy to get things in and out of on the fly, plus it looks better.
For access there is a large zip that runs from one side to the other, with a tab that makes opening it easy when wearing gloves.
Another neat addition is the row of loops along the front that you can hang a light from, or other stuff.
The bag is made of 600D polyester, which is water repellent rather than waterproof, so in very wet weather you'll need to place anything that needs to be kept completely dry inside some kind of dry bag. That, though, is probably the only chink in the bag's armour. The material is tough and the whole bag is well made throughout.
Colour options are black or this green.
Price-wise, it's cheaper than the similarly sized Restrap Canister Bag (£49.99), although that is handmade in the UK.
It's £3 less than the Zefal Z Adventure F2 Front Bag, but that's actually 2.5 litres, although it doesn't really look that much bigger. The Zefal is also waterproof, but Bryn criticised the small zip opening.
The Cycology Secret Garden Aqua Handlebar Bag looks to be slightly better value at £35, especially considering it's 2.4 litres in volume, and it comes with extras like a side pocket.
Conclusion
Overall, although there are bigger bags available for similar money, I think the design of the Topeak makes good use of the volume on offer. I think it's a well-designed bag too, and made to a high quality, with the biggest plus being that it retains its shape, making it easy to access when riding.
Verdict
Good quality bag that makes the most of its size and sits well on the bike
Make and model: Topeak Tubular Barbag Slim 1.5L
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Topeak says, "A stylish handlebar duffle features full-length zipper for easy access and is perfect for short trips to carry anything you could need for several hours in the city or on some nearby trails."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Topeak lists these details:
COMPARTMENT one main
CAPACITY 1.5 L
MATERIAL 600D Polyester, water repellent and stain resistant
BAG ATTACHMENT Two anti-slip straps and one elastic cord
MOUNT Fits handlebars up to ø56 mm
HEAD TUBE DIAMETER ø35-ø100 mm
MAX LOAD 1.5 kg
SIZE 19 x ø10 cm
WEIGHT 94 g
ADDED FEATURES Anti-scratch sticker / PE shock-absorbing board
Rate the product for quality:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A good, secure load-carrier that is well made.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Retains its shape when empty.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Can let heavy rain in.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The handmade Restrap Canister bag is £13 more, but it's in the same ballpark as many others, such as those from Cycology or Zefal mentioned in the review, although those are more generous in terms of overall volume.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good: it may not be the largest bag for the money, but it's highly usable and can carry plenty of kit securely.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
