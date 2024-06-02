Support road.cc

review
Bags
2024 Topeak Tubular Barbag 1.5L - front.jpg

Topeak Tubular Barbag Slim 1.5L

8
by Stu Kerton
Sun, Jun 02, 2024 09:45
0
£36.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Good quality bag that makes the most of its size and sits well on the bike
Holds its shape when empty
Sits well on the bike
Loops for lights
Not completely waterproof
Weight: 
119g
Contact: 
www.extrauk.co.uk
Topeak's Tubular Barbag Slim sits well on the handlebar, carries a useful amount of stuff, and keeps the worst of the weather out. It's competitive in terms of price, too.

This Slim version of Topeak's Tubular Barbag is 1.5 litres in volume, so takes up little room out front of the handlebar, yet it's roomy enough to carry your essentials like tools, a mini-pump and snacks. You could even stuff a waterproof jacket in there, although with not much else.

At 190mm in length it'll fit pretty much any handlebar, and with a 100mm diameter it's not bulky either.

2024 Topeak Tubular Barbag 1.5L - bar strap.jpg

It's held in place via two Velcro straps which Topeak says can accommodate up to 56mm diameter bars, and to minimise sway it also comes with a reflective elastic cord that can be secured around the head tube.

2024 Topeak Tubular Barbag 1.5L - back.jpg

Sway isn't really an issue, though, even when loaded up to its 1.5kg maximum, and one thing that I do like is that the bag maintains its tubular shape even when empty. That makes it easy to get things in and out of on the fly, plus it looks better.

For access there is a large zip that runs from one side to the other, with a tab that makes opening it easy when wearing gloves.

2024 Topeak Tubular Barbag 1.5L - open.jpg

Another neat addition is the row of loops along the front that you can hang a light from, or other stuff.

The bag is made of 600D polyester, which is water repellent rather than waterproof, so in very wet weather you'll need to place anything that needs to be kept completely dry inside some kind of dry bag. That, though, is probably the only chink in the bag's armour. The material is tough and the whole bag is well made throughout.

Colour options are black or this green.

Price-wise, it's cheaper than the similarly sized Restrap Canister Bag (£49.99), although that is handmade in the UK.

It's £3 less than the Zefal Z Adventure F2 Front Bag, but that's actually 2.5 litres, although it doesn't really look that much bigger. The Zefal is also waterproof, but Bryn criticised the small zip opening.

The Cycology Secret Garden Aqua Handlebar Bag looks to be slightly better value at £35, especially considering it's 2.4 litres in volume, and it comes with extras like a side pocket.

Conclusion

Overall, although there are bigger bags available for similar money, I think the design of the Topeak makes good use of the volume on offer. I think it's a well-designed bag too, and made to a high quality, with the biggest plus being that it retains its shape, making it easy to access when riding.

Verdict

Good quality bag that makes the most of its size and sits well on the bike

road.cc test report

Make and model: Topeak Tubular Barbag Slim 1.5L

Size tested: 1.5L

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Topeak says, "A stylish handlebar duffle features full-length zipper for easy access and is perfect for short trips to carry anything you could need for several hours in the city or on some nearby trails."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Topeak lists these details:

COMPARTMENT one main

CAPACITY 1.5 L

MATERIAL 600D Polyester, water repellent and stain resistant

BAG ATTACHMENT Two anti-slip straps and one elastic cord

MOUNT Fits handlebars up to ø56 mm

HEAD TUBE DIAMETER ø35-ø100 mm

MAX LOAD 1.5 kg

SIZE 19 x ø10 cm

WEIGHT 94 g

ADDED FEATURES Anti-scratch sticker / PE shock-absorbing board

Rate the product for quality:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

A good, secure load-carrier that is well made.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Retains its shape when empty.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Can let heavy rain in.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The handmade Restrap Canister bag is £13 more, but it's in the same ballpark as many others, such as those from Cycology or Zefal mentioned in the review, although those are more generous in terms of overall volume.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's very good: it may not be the largest bag for the money, but it's highly usable and can carry plenty of kit securely.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

As part of the tech team here at F-At Digital, senior product reviewer Stu spends the majority of his time writing in-depth reviews for road.cc, off-road.cc and ebiketips using the knowledge gained from testing over 1,500 pieces of kit (plus 100's of bikes) since starting out as a freelancer back in 2009. After first throwing his leg over a race bike back in 2000, Stu's ridden more than 170,000 miles on road, time-trial, track, and gravel bikes, and while he's put his racing days behind him, he still likes to smash the pedals rather than take things easy. With a background in design and engineering, he has an obsession with how things are developed and manufactured, has a borderline fetish for handbuilt metal frames and finds a rim braked road bike very aesthetically pleasing!

