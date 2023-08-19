Zefal Z Adventure F2 Front Bag

With its 2.5 litre of space, the Zefal Z Adventure F2 handlebar bag is a useful way to carry ride essentials and has some good features. It's waterproof and light, but the access could be easier for opening it on the move, and the mounting system lets it down slightly.
The Z Adventure F2 bar bag is a pretty spacious and usable product. It is made of a tear-resistant polyester and has an IPX4 waterproof rating; this doesn't include the zip, which is only water repellent, but its position on the front of the bag instead of the top means it is a little less exposed to the elements.
The bag mounts using two handlebar straps which have some very grippy rubbery material on the bar side to reduce movement. The straps themselves are Velcro, and loop through a buckle and back on themselves. This works well, but doesn't remove all movement.
To combat this, Zefal has included a bungee cord and drawstring, and the images on the Zefal website show it wrapped around the stem, but it doesn't work very well. I prefer designs with a Velcro strap that wraps around the head tube or steerer, which works better in my experience.
Used the way Zefal suggests, it doesn't stop the bag from moving, especially when loaded with heavier products. The bar straps do their best and work well to keep side-to-side movement and rattling down, but with the bungee, the heavier the load, the more it stretches and, well, bungees.
You can, though, thread it around your steerer and tighten it – though it doesn't seem to be designed to do that. It's one big loop rather than effectively two like you get with Restrap's Canister, but you can tie it down in much the same way, and it does then reduce movement quite effectively, though still not as well as a Velcro strap in my opinion.
The inside of the bag is a simple affair, measuring in at 250 x 120 x 120mm, and being cylindrical it's larger than it first seems. With just one compartment it provides ample storage and easily takes a thick jacket and arm warmers, for example. Some kind of smaller internal storage for more valuable items would be good, but it works well nonetheless. With its minimalist design it's also pretty light at just 135g; this is pretty impressive when compared with competitors, if you're happy not to have extras like pockets, light loops or bungee cord for attaching other stuff.
The zip is a bit of a pain; it doesn't run the full width of the bag and can provide a pinch point trying to get larger items out, and because of the way the bag is fastened to the bike, pulling out an item causes the bag to deform and makes it harder to grab things on the go.
Value
At £39.99 the Z Adventure F2 sits somewhere in the middle of the bar bag price range. It does have some good features, like its IPX4 waterproofing, but for the price I would expect some more, such as an inner valuables compartment. A more stable mounting mechanism would be good, too.
Although it's a fiver less than the Restrap Canister bag, reviewed on off.road.cc and a similar looking weatherproof design with one large internal area, the Restrap uses more reinforced fabric, helping it to hold its shape better and making access on the go an easier affair. It also features a light loop on the front and a webbed outer pocket on either end, giving a little extra storage for smaller items that need easy access. The Zefal bag does offer more storage space, boasting an extra litre over the Restrap Canister, but the Restrap comes with a few extra features and, to my mind, a better design for the extra £5.
There are cheaper designs on the market, too. We haven't reviewed these, but this Lumiere & Co bag is £24, for example, and Cycology has various designs for £35, which include external and internal pockets and bungee strapping cord, a Velcro head tube/steerer strap, and a shoulder strap for carrying it off the bike.
You can spend a lot more, though: Brooks' Scape Handlebar Pouch, tested by Hollis in 2021, is £59.99, and the Wizard Works Lil Presto Barrel bag Anna tested in 2021 is £68.
Conclusion
Overall, I think the Zefal Z Adventure F2 is a decent entry-level bar bag, with good waterproofing, but a few little tweaks would make it a much better option.
Verdict
Decent bar bag that will keep thing dry, but suffers from some movement when riding and a too-short zip
Make and model: Zefal Z Adventure F2 Front Bag
Size tested: 120x250mm (2.5L)
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
It's for those who need extra space when riding while still keeping weight down. The manufacturer says the design is simple and elegant, something I'd agree with.
Zefal says:
"This waterproof (IPX4) handlebar bag, with its simple and elegant design, will quickly find its place on any type of handlebar, thanks to its double strap attachment system.
The soft pads coupled with the locking cord ensure an excellent hold even on very bumpy terrain. This light bag, with a capacity of 2.5L, is made of PVC-free nylon material and is water and abrasion resistant. The front zipper opening allows easy access to your gear, even while riding.
Used alone or as a complement for bikepacking, Z Adventure F2 will be a real asset to carry your equipment safely on long road, mountain bike or gravel rides."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
The product is made of polyester, is IPX4 waterproof and is tear-resistant. It has Velcro straps and a bungee cord to mount it and has a water-repellent zip.
From Zefal:
Waterproof
IPX4, welded bag with waterproof material
Compact
Adaptable to any handlebar width.
Universal mounting
Using self-gripping straps.
Stability
Anti-rotation system
Light
Durable and lightweight material
Weight - 135 g
Material - Polyester TPU 600 D
Mounting - Universal with self-gripping straps
Dimensions - 250 mm x 120 mm x 120 mm
Capacity - 2.5 L
Zip - Water repellent zip
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
It's well constructed, though the design is a little flawed in places, such as the zip not being long enough for easy access and the bungee not being very effective.
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
The performance is okay, but there's a fair bit of movement in the bag when riding, which can become quite frustrating.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The tear-resistant fabric is very effective and it stayed waterproof throughout testing. The chunkier zip is good too.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
The bag only weighs 135g thanks to its minimalist design. This is lighter than many others at this price point.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
You can spend a lot more than £39.99 on a bar bag, but still for this price I would hope for a few more features. Some internal webbing or storage compartments for smaller items would be nice for this price – as some cheaper designs have.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's good at keeping items dry and safe when riding, though the bungee strap didn't work as well as I'd hoped and meant there was often movement in the bag, especially when carrying heavier items.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The waterproofing is good.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The bungee cord and zip could both do with improvement.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's towards the middle of the price bracket: a similar price to the Restrap Canister bag which does boast some extra features and a seemingly better design. The Zefal wins on storage, though, with an extra litre of room.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? I'd suggest some other designs first.
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Zefal Z Adventure F2 handlebar bag works well at carrying items and keeping them dry and together in one place. However, the bungee strap that's meant to secure the bag and prevent excess movement that the bar straps can't control doesn't work very well. Also, the zip is slightly too short to open the bag comfortably on the move, and when doing so causes it to deform and become misshapen. Overall, it's quite good, but if these issues were improved then I'd be giving it a much higher score.
Age: 21 Height: 171cm Weight: 72kg
I usually ride: Windover Bostal My best bike is: Windover Bostal
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, touring, mtb, Gravel and ultra-endurance racing
