The Cycology Secret Garden Aqua Handlebar Bag looks great, works well, and fits easily and securely to your handlebar. It's also very well priced compared with many we've reviewed, and don't be put off if the flowery look isn't for you – it's just one of a number of designs available, though none of them are exactly 'muted'.

For more ways to carry stuff on your bike, check out our guide to the best bikepacking bags.

> Buy now: Cycology Secret Garden Aqua Handlebar Bag for £35 from Cycology

Though it's only £35, the Cycology bar bag includes a few features that some more expensive bags don't have – such as the ability to reposition the straps so they work with your bar setup and cables.

It attaches to the bar with two straps that double back through buckles and then Velcro down, but there are two positions for these on the bag itself; if you have a light or computer in the way, you can shift the strap slightly. You just remove it and thread it through the alternative loop.

It also comes with a third strap (all three are interchangeable) that goes around your head tube, or just your cables if that makes for a better fit. There's not a lot of head tube space on my gravel bike, but the strap fitted anyway.

The straps have a plasticky, slightly rubbery backing (stop me if I'm getting too technical) to protect your bar and paintwork, though you might still want to apply some tape first, to stop dirt or grit getting in and spoiling things. You might even want to choose black tape rather than stripy yellow and green insulating tape...

Once attached it sat very securely, and low enough that it didn't interfere with my light. The only slight oddity was the noise it made against my cables, though I only noticed it when cornering slowly through barriers on the cyclepath – it sounded like the squirmy noise of a deflating tyre on tarmac, and had me worried for a moment.

Other useful features the competition sometimes lack include the little mesh side pocket (ideal for energy bar wrappers, if not that secure for valuables and obviously open to the elements) and the elastic cord for strapping stuff on. This threads through six reflective loops and cinches with a toggle.

There's also scope to fix or hang things via three loops in the ribbon. One of my bugbears with bar bags is not having anywhere to attach a light; that's not such a problem here as the bag sits low enough not to block bar-mounted lamps, and it's quite squishy too. But you could attach a light to these loops on the side if necessary.

It also comes with an adjustable shoulder strap for carrying it off the bike; you just attach it to the plastic loops each end of the zip.

These loops also come in handy when opening the zip one-handed, giving you something to pull against if the zip's reluctant. It's a waterproof zip so isn't the easiest to open, but that's better that than letting in rain.

The bag itself is made with what Cycology lists as '900D waterproof polyester' but don't expect miracles; whether it's the lack of taped seams or the material itself, persistent heavy rain will eventually get through. It's fine in showers, but wrapping valuables in a plastic bag is a good idea if rain is forecast.

Inside, there's a zip pocket for separating stuff, and it's quite roomy – about 10cm deep and the full width of the bag; the zip also runs the full width so it's easy to get things in there.

The bag's nicely padded all over, so the contents are well protected. And it all looks very well made – the stitching is neat and tidy, and the seams each end are overlaid with binding tape, so no untidy exposed edges.

Value

At £35 it's good value compared with many we've tested – half the price of some, a third the price of others, though some of those (but not all) are more waterproof. In our round-up of bikepacking options, for example, our 'best bar bag', from Route Werks, is £165, and though the Topeak BarLoader is our 'best value' bar bag, it's £66.99.

It's a little bigger at 3.5L (the Cycology is 2.4L), but the Carradice Baja Bar Bag that Stu reviewed recently is £52 and sounds close on the waterproofing front, while the similarly designed (but 3.8L) Topeak Tubular Bar Bag is £67.99. That's a 6000D polyester which Stu said stood up well to heavy rain, though.

Lara really rated the Camelchops Blimp 2.0 she tested back in 2021, and it looks a very similar option. But it doesn't have an internal pocket and has gone up to £54, though they are handmade in Scotland.

It's not perhaps as good value as the £19.99 Lomo that Tom tested, but that's quite a different proposition (and also not as flowery).

Conclusion

This is a great little bar bag with plenty of features you don't always get, even with more expensive options. I think it looks great – and if you don't agree, there are plenty of other designs to choose from.

Verdict

Stylish and secure way to carry extras up front, at a great price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website