The Cycology Secret Garden Aqua Handlebar Bag looks great, works well, and fits easily and securely to your handlebar. It's also very well priced compared with many we've reviewed, and don't be put off if the flowery look isn't for you – it's just one of a number of designs available, though none of them are exactly 'muted'.
For more ways to carry stuff on your bike, check out our guide to the best bikepacking bags.
> Buy now: Cycology Secret Garden Aqua Handlebar Bag for £35 from Cycology
Though it's only £35, the Cycology bar bag includes a few features that some more expensive bags don't have – such as the ability to reposition the straps so they work with your bar setup and cables.
It attaches to the bar with two straps that double back through buckles and then Velcro down, but there are two positions for these on the bag itself; if you have a light or computer in the way, you can shift the strap slightly. You just remove it and thread it through the alternative loop.
It also comes with a third strap (all three are interchangeable) that goes around your head tube, or just your cables if that makes for a better fit. There's not a lot of head tube space on my gravel bike, but the strap fitted anyway.
The straps have a plasticky, slightly rubbery backing (stop me if I'm getting too technical) to protect your bar and paintwork, though you might still want to apply some tape first, to stop dirt or grit getting in and spoiling things. You might even want to choose black tape rather than stripy yellow and green insulating tape...
Once attached it sat very securely, and low enough that it didn't interfere with my light. The only slight oddity was the noise it made against my cables, though I only noticed it when cornering slowly through barriers on the cyclepath – it sounded like the squirmy noise of a deflating tyre on tarmac, and had me worried for a moment.
Other useful features the competition sometimes lack include the little mesh side pocket (ideal for energy bar wrappers, if not that secure for valuables and obviously open to the elements) and the elastic cord for strapping stuff on. This threads through six reflective loops and cinches with a toggle.
There's also scope to fix or hang things via three loops in the ribbon. One of my bugbears with bar bags is not having anywhere to attach a light; that's not such a problem here as the bag sits low enough not to block bar-mounted lamps, and it's quite squishy too. But you could attach a light to these loops on the side if necessary.
It also comes with an adjustable shoulder strap for carrying it off the bike; you just attach it to the plastic loops each end of the zip.
These loops also come in handy when opening the zip one-handed, giving you something to pull against if the zip's reluctant. It's a waterproof zip so isn't the easiest to open, but that's better that than letting in rain.
The bag itself is made with what Cycology lists as '900D waterproof polyester' but don't expect miracles; whether it's the lack of taped seams or the material itself, persistent heavy rain will eventually get through. It's fine in showers, but wrapping valuables in a plastic bag is a good idea if rain is forecast.
Inside, there's a zip pocket for separating stuff, and it's quite roomy – about 10cm deep and the full width of the bag; the zip also runs the full width so it's easy to get things in there.
The bag's nicely padded all over, so the contents are well protected. And it all looks very well made – the stitching is neat and tidy, and the seams each end are overlaid with binding tape, so no untidy exposed edges.
Value
At £35 it's good value compared with many we've tested – half the price of some, a third the price of others, though some of those (but not all) are more waterproof. In our round-up of bikepacking options, for example, our 'best bar bag', from Route Werks, is £165, and though the Topeak BarLoader is our 'best value' bar bag, it's £66.99.
It's a little bigger at 3.5L (the Cycology is 2.4L), but the Carradice Baja Bar Bag that Stu reviewed recently is £52 and sounds close on the waterproofing front, while the similarly designed (but 3.8L) Topeak Tubular Bar Bag is £67.99. That's a 6000D polyester which Stu said stood up well to heavy rain, though.
Lara really rated the Camelchops Blimp 2.0 she tested back in 2021, and it looks a very similar option. But it doesn't have an internal pocket and has gone up to £54, though they are handmade in Scotland.
It's not perhaps as good value as the £19.99 Lomo that Tom tested, but that's quite a different proposition (and also not as flowery).
Conclusion
This is a great little bar bag with plenty of features you don't always get, even with more expensive options. I think it looks great – and if you don't agree, there are plenty of other designs to choose from.
Verdict
Stylish and secure way to carry extras up front, at a great price
Make and model: Cycology Secret Garden Aqua Handlebar Bag
Size tested: Capacity 2.4 L
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Cycology says: "Offering a stylish and practical addition to your ride, our handlebar bag will keep all your riding essentials within arm's reach. Easy to install by attaching to your handlebars and available in a variety of colours and original designs.
This durable and functional handlebar bag is water-repellent and made from waterproof polyester with a waterproof zipper to protect the contents in light shower conditions. Attaching the bag is easy with three self-engaging Velcro straps, two on the bar and one on head tube for stability.
The main compartment has a 2.4 litre capacity with a wide zippered opening and the bag measures at 24cm long and 10cm wide. An elasticated cord on the front provides additional accessible storage for lightweight accessories and the adjustable shoulder strap converts the pack into an over-the-shoulder bag for off bike use.
Whether light packing with some nutrition, or handling your essentials on a long ride, our handlebar bag will de clutter your back pockets and free you up for any type of riding."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Cycology lists these features:
Size: 24cm length x 10cm width
Material: 900D waterproof polyester
Durable waterproof zipper
Three removable Velcro straps 25cm in length for easy attachment.
Interior zipper pocket + side mesh half pocket
Removable adjustable shoulder strap for off bike use. Length:130cm
External cross elastic cords suitable for attaching additional items.
Reflective detailing for increased visibility to oncoming traffic
Capacity 2.4 L
Weight: 280gms
Rubber Cycology logo
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
All seems very well made.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
It's great apart from on really wet rides. It looks great, carries stuff securely, attaches easily (with some adjustability), holds its shape when opening one-handed, and includes a shoulder strap for easy carrying off the bike. It also offers some water repellency – but wrap precious things in plastic bags in heavy/persistent rain.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed very well. It's not fully waterproof, and isn't claimed to be.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The colours! And the shoulder strap for use off the bike.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
That it's not more waterproof, and the creaky sound against my cables, which made me think my front tyre had gone flat.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's well priced compared with many we've tested – half the price of some, a third the price of others, though some (but not all) of those are more waterproof.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, it's very good. It's well priced, well made, comes in a variety of colours, attaches easily, and is easy to open on the bike (easy to carry off the bike, too). It's not as waterproof as some, but then it's not as expensive as some either.
Age: 56 Height: 169cm Weight: size 10-12
I usually ride: Vitus Venon My best bike is: Paulus Quiros
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, sportives, general fitness riding,
